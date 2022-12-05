ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

KATU.com

OHA, Clark County 'urging' people to wear masks indoors

PORTLAND, Ore. — Both the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and Clark County health officials are now 'urging' people to wear masks indoors following high levels of respiratory virus cases. OREGON STRUGGLES UNDER A 'TRIPLEDEMIC'. The flu season has been noted to have started much earlier this year, and hospitals...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

Oregon looks to create first-in-nation universal health care plan

The chair of a legislative task force presented a plan to a panel of Oregon lawmakers Thursday at the state Capitol that would fundamentally change health care insurance in Oregon and create a public system that would provide coverage for every person in the state. Dr. Bruce Goldberg told the...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

AARP: Avoid Common Holiday Scams

Oregonians lose millions of dollars to scammers, espeically during the holiday season. Chuck Harwood, Regional Director of the Federal Trade Commission, joined us to share some of the most common scams and how you can avoid becoming a victim. To report scams and frauds or to get more information on...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

PSU researchers publish Oregon's first eviction database

SALEM, Ore. — Researchers at Portland State University have published Oregon's first real-time database on court-filed evictions in hopes the information will help shape policies that might avoid the displacement of Oregon's estimated 1.6 million renters. "We know that evictions are harmful; the research is very clear. They have...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Columbia River Gorge continues to see snow, ice, school closures

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, Ore. — Snow and icy roads continued to affect the Columbia River Gorge area this morning, causing school delays and prompting cautious driving. KATU's meteorologist Rhonda Shelby indicated that the west part of the Gorge would see a mix of rain and snow today, while the central/east part was put under a 3"-7" inches of snow Winter Weather Advisory.
KATU.com

Entertaining Ideas with Wisconsin Cheese

Need some inspiration for your next holiday gathering? Belinda Chang, James Beard Award winning sommelier, joined us to share how to make entertainting easier and tastier with Wisconsin Cheese!. For more information and great recipes, visit the Wisconsin Cheese website. This segment sponsored by Wisconsin Cheese.
WISCONSIN STATE

