KATU.com
OHA, Clark County 'urging' people to wear masks indoors
PORTLAND, Ore. — Both the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and Clark County health officials are now 'urging' people to wear masks indoors following high levels of respiratory virus cases. OREGON STRUGGLES UNDER A 'TRIPLEDEMIC'. The flu season has been noted to have started much earlier this year, and hospitals...
KATU.com
Oregon looks to create first-in-nation universal health care plan
The chair of a legislative task force presented a plan to a panel of Oregon lawmakers Thursday at the state Capitol that would fundamentally change health care insurance in Oregon and create a public system that would provide coverage for every person in the state. Dr. Bruce Goldberg told the...
KATU.com
AARP: Avoid Common Holiday Scams
Oregonians lose millions of dollars to scammers, espeically during the holiday season. Chuck Harwood, Regional Director of the Federal Trade Commission, joined us to share some of the most common scams and how you can avoid becoming a victim. To report scams and frauds or to get more information on...
KATU.com
Oregon Elections Director resigns, says disinformation made work 'extremely challenging'
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon’s Elections Director, Deborah Scroggin, will resign from the position next month, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. On Friday, Scroggin submitted her letter of resignation, which will be effective January 20, 2023. In her letter, Scroggin noted the 'extraordinarily challenging' situation that...
KATU.com
Joe Kent requests recount of all votes in CD3 race against Marie Gluesenkamp Perez
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Republican candidate Joe Kent is requesting a recount of all votes cast in his race against Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez in Washington's 3rd Congressional District. In a statement to KATU News Kent's campaign reads in part, "Given the close margin between the two campaigns, technical issues...
KATU.com
PSU researchers publish Oregon's first eviction database
SALEM, Ore. — Researchers at Portland State University have published Oregon's first real-time database on court-filed evictions in hopes the information will help shape policies that might avoid the displacement of Oregon's estimated 1.6 million renters. "We know that evictions are harmful; the research is very clear. They have...
KATU.com
Embarrassment, fear keep people in domestic violence situations, attorney says
CAMAS, Wash. — Several domestic violence incidents have been in the news in recent weeks. A Washington attorney says 10% of domestic violence cases evolve to a level of assault or a crime where the law can intervene and prosecute. However, Jim Senescu says that there are many more...
KATU.com
Columbia River Gorge continues to see snow, ice, school closures
COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, Ore. — Snow and icy roads continued to affect the Columbia River Gorge area this morning, causing school delays and prompting cautious driving. KATU's meteorologist Rhonda Shelby indicated that the west part of the Gorge would see a mix of rain and snow today, while the central/east part was put under a 3"-7" inches of snow Winter Weather Advisory.
KATU.com
Entertaining Ideas with Wisconsin Cheese
Need some inspiration for your next holiday gathering? Belinda Chang, James Beard Award winning sommelier, joined us to share how to make entertainting easier and tastier with Wisconsin Cheese!. For more information and great recipes, visit the Wisconsin Cheese website. This segment sponsored by Wisconsin Cheese.
