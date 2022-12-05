Read full article on original website
beckersdental.com
Massachusetts dental insurer reform signed into law: 4 notes
A law to regulate dental payer spending in Massachusetts was recently signed into law after being approved by voters in November, ABC affiliate WCVB reported Dec. 8. 1. Massachusetts voters greenlighted a first-of-its-kind initiative to reform dental insurer spending in November. 2. The ballot question asked voters whether the state...
Washington state hospitals strained by tri-demic, now with ‘unprecedented’ flu cases
An unusual spike in flu cases - plus COVID-19 and RSV means hospitals dealing with the triple threat of viruses are filling up. “Like we’re seeing throughout the rest of the United States, we are seeing an unprecedented increase in influenza. Data just came out recently indicating that our hospitalization rate across the United States is at the highest levels in the last 10 years, and we’re definitely seeing that within UW Medicine hospitals as well,” said Dr. John Lynch, an infectious diseases specialist at Harborview Medical Center and UW Medicine.
KUOW
String of electrical grid attacks in Pacific Northwest are unsolved
Electric substations in the region have been attacked, at least two with firearms, according to documents obtained by OPB and KUOW. The electrical grid has been physically attacked at least six times in Oregon and Western Washington since mid-November, causing growing alarm for law enforcement as well as utilities responsible for parts of the region’s critical infrastructure.
kpq.com
9 Slang Words/Phrases That Only People in Washington Would Get
9 Slang Words and Phrases That Only People in Washington Will Get. What are some Washington slang words/phrases that only true people from Washington use? If you weren't raised in Washington, see which ones of these 9 slang words or phrases you can understand without cheating to find the answers.
DSHS investigating after more than a thousand Washington families’ state benefits stolen by scammers
Families across Washington are learning the horrible news that their state benefits have been stolen by scammers. To make matters worse, the state can’t replace or refund those benefits. Sylvia Turner, who lives in Auburn, had $1,600 of her federal state and food benefits stolen. “I went to get...
Power grid attacks reported across nation, including Washington
SEATTLE — The recent power substation attacks in North Carolina put thousands of customers in the dark recently. Many are just now getting their power back on. Currently, law enforcement believes these attacks were intentional. “It’s not just an inconvenience for preventing me from streaming my favorite show, you...
Yakima Herald Republic
When a WA prison closed, dozens of college dreams died with it
Despite its crumbling walls and tiny cells, the 112-year-old Washington State Reformatory was a sought-after destination. It took Thomus Davis more than a decade and several transfers to get there. He, like others, wanted to take advantage of its well-regarded college program, which offered a chance to earn a liberal arts degree to anyone, regardless of sentence.
What are the Biggest Disasters Washington State Could Ever Face?
Washington State has always been a relatively safe place to live to avoid certain disasters but there are a few that could still happen. What are the worst disasters that could happen in the State of Washington?. Washington, the Supposedly Safe State. I remember growing up my Grandfather would explain...
Inslee, Ferguson join efforts to ban semiautomatic rifles in WA
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson will request legislation for a statewide ban on the purchase or transfer of assault-style semiautomatic rifles as part of the latest push by firearms-safety advocates in Olympia. The advocacy group is also pushing for lawmakers to allow private citizens to pursue...
koze.com
Washington State Targets Methane Gas From Landfills to Help Slow Climate Change
OLYMPIA, WA – Washington State continues to focus on decreasing greenhouse gas emissions to slow climate change. The Department of Ecology today announced it is working on a rule requiring some municipal solid waste landfills to reduce the amount of methane they emit into the atmosphere. “Methane from landfills...
The Poorest County in Washington State Has One Big Thing Going for It
Can You Name The Poorest County In Washington State?. When most people think of Washington State, they picture flourishing cities like Seattle and Tacoma. But there is another side to this beautiful state – a side that consists of rural counties with lower populations. One county in Washington State...
Flu is Hitting My Tri-Cities Family Hard, this is What to Expect
I have been hearing that the Flu has hit Tri-Cities hard, and this weekend my family confirmed the rumor and got sick. Is this flu as bad as the experts have been saying it is?. The Flu Has Hit Tri-Cities Washington. Usually, when my kids get sick with the flu,...
A decade after 'I do,' we revisit WA's first legally wed gay couples
When Ryan Hicks and Jeff Dorion headed to Seattle City Hall to become one of the first LGBTQ+ couples legally married in Washington in December 2012, they assumed it would be a quiet, bureaucratic affair. Instead, there were hundreds of boisterous supporters outside, wedding decorations inside and a flurry of local, national and international media coverage.
KUOW
Did you know?: Why you shouldn't mess with Bigfoot in Washington state
Think twice if you're aiming to go hunt for, or just pester, Sasquatch around Washington. Some areas have laws against that. Up in Whatcom County, the Council passed a resolution in 1992 that established the county as a Sasquatch protection and refuge area. Of course, resolutions are kind of like "happy thoughts" that councils like to pass. If the existence of Bigfoot is ever proved, then the county council might have to pass a more concrete ordinance.
State attorney general: Data breaches in Washington remain at record highs
Data breaches that affect Washington residents remain at an all-time high, according to a report from Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson. According to the annual data breach report, 4.5 million notices were sent to Washingtonians in 2022, second only to the 2021 record of 6.3 million notices. As corporations collect...
horseandrider.com
Strangles and EHV-4 in Washington
A private facility in Thurston County, Washington, had a group of nine weanlings develop signs of minor respiratory infection. Six of the horses tested positive for EHV-4. One horse tested positive for both EHV-4 and strangles. All horses have recovered. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that...
See Shocking Aerial 30 Car Pileup Pictures on I-90 Washington
I-90 is still closed after a 30-car pileup near Ellensburg around milepost 115. Police have released multiple pictures from the scene that are shocking. (#UPDATE I-90 is now reported back open 4:45 pm) What New Information was Released About the I-90 30-car Pileup?. I-90 is still closed and is estimated...
610KONA
We Asked an AI to Create Pictures of Tri-Cities & the Results are Frightening
Lensa is just the latest photo editing tool to drive the internet into a frenzy. It appeals to the narcissism within all human beings as it creates "avatars" based on pictures users upload to its servers. But it's far from the only AI that's being used to render images. Just...
scenicstates.com
10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington
If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
Shelved since 2018, this WA gun law may finally be implemented soon
Gov. Jay Inslee’s administration is now working to implement a 2018 voter-approved firearms background-check law that Washington officials had quietly set aside due to logistical and legal hurdles. The administration’s reversal comes after a September report by Crosscut documenting how state officials in 2020 concluded it wasn’t cost-effective or...
