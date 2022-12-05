ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

beckersdental.com

Massachusetts dental insurer reform signed into law: 4 notes

A law to regulate dental payer spending in Massachusetts was recently signed into law after being approved by voters in November, ABC affiliate WCVB reported Dec. 8. 1. Massachusetts voters greenlighted a first-of-its-kind initiative to reform dental insurer spending in November. 2. The ballot question asked voters whether the state...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Washington state hospitals strained by tri-demic, now with ‘unprecedented’ flu cases

An unusual spike in flu cases - plus COVID-19 and RSV means hospitals dealing with the triple threat of viruses are filling up. “Like we’re seeing throughout the rest of the United States, we are seeing an unprecedented increase in influenza. Data just came out recently indicating that our hospitalization rate across the United States is at the highest levels in the last 10 years, and we’re definitely seeing that within UW Medicine hospitals as well,” said Dr. John Lynch, an infectious diseases specialist at Harborview Medical Center and UW Medicine.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

String of electrical grid attacks in Pacific Northwest are unsolved

Electric substations in the region have been attacked, at least two with firearms, according to documents obtained by OPB and KUOW. The electrical grid has been physically attacked at least six times in Oregon and Western Washington since mid-November, causing growing alarm for law enforcement as well as utilities responsible for parts of the region’s critical infrastructure.
OREGON STATE
kpq.com

9 Slang Words/Phrases That Only People in Washington Would Get

9 Slang Words and Phrases That Only People in Washington Will Get. What are some Washington slang words/phrases that only true people from Washington use? If you weren't raised in Washington, see which ones of these 9 slang words or phrases you can understand without cheating to find the answers.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

When a WA prison closed, dozens of college dreams died with it

Despite its crumbling walls and tiny cells, the 112-year-old Washington State Reformatory was a sought-after destination. It took Thomus Davis more than a decade and several transfers to get there. He, like others, wanted to take advantage of its well-regarded college program, which offered a chance to earn a liberal arts degree to anyone, regardless of sentence.
WASHINGTON STATE
Crosscut

Inslee, Ferguson join efforts to ban semiautomatic rifles in WA

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson will request legislation for a statewide ban on the purchase or transfer of assault-style semiautomatic rifles as part of the latest push by firearms-safety advocates in Olympia. The advocacy group is also pushing for lawmakers to allow private citizens to pursue...
WASHINGTON STATE
Crosscut

A decade after 'I do,' we revisit WA's first legally wed gay couples

When Ryan Hicks and Jeff Dorion headed to Seattle City Hall to become one of the first LGBTQ+ couples legally married in Washington in December 2012, they assumed it would be a quiet, bureaucratic affair. Instead, there were hundreds of boisterous supporters outside, wedding decorations inside and a flurry of local, national and international media coverage.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Did you know?: Why you shouldn't mess with Bigfoot in Washington state

Think twice if you're aiming to go hunt for, or just pester, Sasquatch around Washington. Some areas have laws against that. Up in Whatcom County, the Council passed a resolution in 1992 that established the county as a Sasquatch protection and refuge area. Of course, resolutions are kind of like "happy thoughts" that councils like to pass. If the existence of Bigfoot is ever proved, then the county council might have to pass a more concrete ordinance.
WASHINGTON STATE
horseandrider.com

Strangles and EHV-4 in Washington

A private facility in Thurston County, Washington, had a group of nine weanlings develop signs of minor respiratory infection. Six of the horses tested positive for EHV-4. One horse tested positive for both EHV-4 and strangles. All horses have recovered. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
scenicstates.com

10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington

If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
WASHINGTON STATE
Crosscut

Shelved since 2018, this WA gun law may finally be implemented soon

Gov. Jay Inslee’s administration is now working to implement a 2018 voter-approved firearms background-check law that Washington officials had quietly set aside due to logistical and legal hurdles. The administration’s reversal comes after a September report by Crosscut documenting how state officials in 2020 concluded it wasn’t cost-effective or...
WASHINGTON STATE

