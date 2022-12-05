ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

WRGB

Albany man accused of narcotics, possessing a stolen weapon

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man faces felony drug and weapons charges, after a traffic stop Saturday night. At approximately 9:09 p.m. Saturday, Albany County Sheriff’s Officers conducted a traffic stop on a Grey 2019 Honda Accord that was observed traveling on South Pearl Street in the area of McCarty Avenue in the City of Albany, with illegal window tint.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Coeymans man accused of attempting to strangle woman, taking baby

COEYMANS, NY (WRGB) — Albany County Sheriff Craig D. Apple, Sr. reports the arrest of a Coeymans man on charges stemming from a domestic incident. At approximately 3:45 p.m., Saturday, Albany County Sheriff’s Officers responded to a residence in Oakbrook Manor in the Village of Ravena for a report of a domestic dispute involving a mother, father and two young children.
COEYMANS, NY
WNYT

Judge blasts killer convicted in death of Albany teenager

An Albany County judge had strong words for a convicted killer Friday, as he sent him away for 20 years to life in prison. Jahmere Manning was sentenced for shooting and killing an Albany teenager on May 3, 2021. He pled guilty in October to Forney’s murder. Forney, 18,...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Georgia man seen pulling out handgun during Ontario Street fight in custody, police say

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A man who Albany police officers observed taking a handgun out of a bag during a large fight Sunday morning on Ontario Street is in custody. At around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a large fight on the 200 block of Ontario Street between Western Avenue and State Street. Officers observed approximately 50-60 people in the middle of the roadway.
ALBANY, NY
Daily Voice

Visitor Busted Sneaking Drugs Into NY Prison, Police Say

A New York woman may soon find herself on the other side of the bars after allegedly sneaking drugs into a state prison. Schenectady resident Jessica Olds, age 30, was arrested at around noon Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Greene Correctional Facility in Coxsackie after troopers learned that a visitor ha…
COXSACKIE, NY
Daily Voice

22-Year-Old From Capital Region Accused Of Rape

A 22-year-old man from the region is behind bars on rape charges.Nyzaiah Clemente, of Albany, was arrested Thursday, Dec. 8, following an investigation by State Police.Troopers were first contacted in September 2021 about a sexual assault that allegedly occurred in Clifton Park in Saratoga County. …
CLIFTON PARK, NY
WRGB

Plea deal reached in theft from Ballston Spa nonprofit

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A Ballston Spa woman has reached a plea deal in connection with her 2021 arrest. Robin A Iacobelli, 58, of Ballston Spa pleaded guilty Thursday to disorderly conduct, in place of an original charge of grand larceny in the third degree. Between January 2016...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
WRGB

Albany man arrested, charged with rape, say State Police

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — On Wednesday, State Police of Clifton Park arrested Nyzaiah J. Clemente, 22, of Albany, NY., with the assistance of the Albany County Probation Department. On September 30, 2021, at about 10:10 p.m., Troopers responded for a report of a sexual assault that occurred earlier...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
WNYT

Police investigate shots fired in Albany

Albany police responded to a shots fired call Saturday night in the city. It happened in the area of Madison and Ontario. The street was closed during the investigation, but the scene has been cleared and the road re-opened. Police tell us that no one was hurt.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Ballston Spa duo charged with animal abuse

Two people are under arrest on animal abuse charges. Rebecca Been, 31, and Justin Condon, 28 – both of Ballston Spa – were arrested after a yellow lab was turned into the Saratoga County Animal Shelter on Dec. 3, say the sheriff’s office. The animal was extremely...
BALLSTON SPA, NY

