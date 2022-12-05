Read full article on original website
Albany man accused of narcotics, possessing a stolen weapon
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man faces felony drug and weapons charges, after a traffic stop Saturday night. At approximately 9:09 p.m. Saturday, Albany County Sheriff’s Officers conducted a traffic stop on a Grey 2019 Honda Accord that was observed traveling on South Pearl Street in the area of McCarty Avenue in the City of Albany, with illegal window tint.
Coeymans man accused of attempting to strangle woman, taking baby
COEYMANS, NY (WRGB) — Albany County Sheriff Craig D. Apple, Sr. reports the arrest of a Coeymans man on charges stemming from a domestic incident. At approximately 3:45 p.m., Saturday, Albany County Sheriff’s Officers responded to a residence in Oakbrook Manor in the Village of Ravena for a report of a domestic dispute involving a mother, father and two young children.
Judge blasts killer convicted in death of Albany teenager
An Albany County judge had strong words for a convicted killer Friday, as he sent him away for 20 years to life in prison. Jahmere Manning was sentenced for shooting and killing an Albany teenager on May 3, 2021. He pled guilty in October to Forney’s murder. Forney, 18,...
Georgia man seen pulling out handgun during Ontario Street fight in custody, police say
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A man who Albany police officers observed taking a handgun out of a bag during a large fight Sunday morning on Ontario Street is in custody. At around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a large fight on the 200 block of Ontario Street between Western Avenue and State Street. Officers observed approximately 50-60 people in the middle of the roadway.
Visitor Busted Sneaking Drugs Into NY Prison, Police Say
A New York woman may soon find herself on the other side of the bars after allegedly sneaking drugs into a state prison. Schenectady resident Jessica Olds, age 30, was arrested at around noon Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Greene Correctional Facility in Coxsackie after troopers learned that a visitor ha…
Albany man sentenced 20 years to life for 2021 murder
An Albany man has been sentenced to 20 years to life for the murder of Chyna Forney in 2021.
22-Year-Old From Capital Region Accused Of Rape
A 22-year-old man from the region is behind bars on rape charges.Nyzaiah Clemente, of Albany, was arrested Thursday, Dec. 8, following an investigation by State Police.Troopers were first contacted in September 2021 about a sexual assault that allegedly occurred in Clifton Park in Saratoga County. …
Colonie man faces 29-40 years to life, following guilty plea to murder, attempted murder
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — ALBANY, NY – Albany County District Attorney P. David Soares announced today that Jarrell Howard, 20, of Colonie, pleaded guilty to a 7-count indictment before the Hon. Andra Ackerman in Albany County Court this afternoon. The indictment includes one count of Murder in the...
Albany man arrested, accused of rape
An Albany man has been arrested for allegedly raping a victim in Clifton Park on Thursday.
'Destroying Your Own Community': Gunman Sentenced In Killing Of 18-Year-Old Woman In Albany
A 20-year-old convicted murderer will spend decades in prison for fatally shooting a young woman outside of a home in the region. Jahmere Manning, of Albany, was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison in Albany County Supreme Court on Friday, Dec. 9. It followed his October 2022 guilty...
2nd Garafalo brother sentenced over fatal 2021 assault
The second Garafalo brother that was involved in the Caroline Street assault that took place in August 2021, has been sentenced. Jordan Garafalo has been sentenced to three years in a state correctional facility along with three years post-release supervision.
Plea deal reached in theft from Ballston Spa nonprofit
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A Ballston Spa woman has reached a plea deal in connection with her 2021 arrest. Robin A Iacobelli, 58, of Ballston Spa pleaded guilty Thursday to disorderly conduct, in place of an original charge of grand larceny in the third degree. Between January 2016...
Schenectady woman pleads guilty to heroin charges
A Schenectady woman has pled guilty to possessing more than 100 grams of heroin with the intent to sell in the Capital Region.
Albany man arrested, charged with rape, say State Police
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — On Wednesday, State Police of Clifton Park arrested Nyzaiah J. Clemente, 22, of Albany, NY., with the assistance of the Albany County Probation Department. On September 30, 2021, at about 10:10 p.m., Troopers responded for a report of a sexual assault that occurred earlier...
Teen arrested after crashing into a home in Coeymans
Albany County Sheriff reports the arrest of Sean P. Campbell Jr. on December 10. Campbell Jr was allegedly driving drunk when he crashed into a residence.
Police investigate shots fired in Albany
Albany police responded to a shots fired call Saturday night in the city. It happened in the area of Madison and Ontario. The street was closed during the investigation, but the scene has been cleared and the road re-opened. Police tell us that no one was hurt.
Ballston Spa duo charged with animal abuse
Two people are under arrest on animal abuse charges. Rebecca Been, 31, and Justin Condon, 28 – both of Ballston Spa – were arrested after a yellow lab was turned into the Saratoga County Animal Shelter on Dec. 3, say the sheriff’s office. The animal was extremely...
Albany Police probe robbery at Clinton Avenue SEFCU
The Albany Police Department has launched an investigation after the SEFCU on Clinton Avenue was robbed Friday morning.
Saugerties police arrest man after Stewart’s incident
Police arrested Sifu Sitayotin Jai, 61 on December 9. Jai was allegedly involved in an incident at a local Stewarts in Saugerties where he was harassing customers while drinking out of an open container.
Albany Police investigate two separate bank robberies
Police arrested two suspects in the Key Bank robbery on Friday morning and are investigating a separate robbery at SEFCU.
