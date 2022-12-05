Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
50-year-old identified in fatal 2-vehicle crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash in Meade County Monday morning. According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information shows that a GMC Yukon Denali was southbound on Haines Ave near the intersection with Hale Place when it crossed the center line and collided with a northbound Subaru BRZ.
KEVN
Rapid City man identified as Monday’s crash victim
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The name of a 50-year-old Rapid City man killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday, Dec. 5, has been released. Tony Dodd was northbound on Haines Avenue, about five miles north of the city, when a southbound SUV driven by a 14-year-old Black Hawk teen crossed the centerline and hit Dodd’s sedan.
KELOLAND TV
Police looking for 12-year-old in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old. Kaydence Packed was reported missing Wednesday afternoon at 2:30. She was reported to be in the 1700 block of North Maple Avenue. Anyone with any information about Kaydence’s whereabouts...
KELOLAND TV
Terry Peak opens Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Starting Friday, Terry Peak in Lead will be open full time. That means it will begin seven day a week operations. All services in Stewart Lodge will now be open. The Nevada Gulch Lodge and the Dark Horse will also be open daily through...
newscenter1.tv
Deputy, resident injured in Caputa fire
CAPUTA, S.D.- One Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Deputy and a resident were injured in a structure fire in Caputa on Friday morning. At 9:42 a.m. on Friday, Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department received a call of a structure fire in the 15000 block of East Highway 44. A Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Deputy in the area also responded to the fire. The deputy helped the occupant to escape from the burning garage, and suffered first-degree burns.
KEVN
Rapid Valley Elementary evacuated due to bomb threat
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Students and staff at Rapid Valley Elementary School are safe after the school was evacuated due to a bomb threat Friday afternoon. According to the Rapid City Area Schools, the threat was called in about 1:50 p.m. Students were taken to a staging area at...
KELOLAND TV
Jury finds woman guilty of manslaughter
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Pennington County jury has found a woman guilty of manslaughter. South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo announced Ashley Peltier was convicted. of first-degree manslaughter for the June 8, 2021, stabbing death of her boyfriend, Stanley. Kennard III, a.k.a., James Rice. The jury returned its...
New focus on homeless Indigenous needs in South Dakota
Native Americans make up 8.8 percent of South Dakota's population, but comprise nearly 70 percent of the 2022 state homeless count. These groups are making a difference
KELOLAND TV
Threat of heavy rain and major snowfall next week
We are gearing up for a very busy week of weather here in KELOLAND. As of Saturday evening, here are the latest Winter Storm Watches for next week. The watches highlight the chances of heavy snow starting Monday, but increasing on Tuesday and Wednesday. At this time, the watches include the Rapid City areas and also Pierre. Aberdeen is not included yet, and neither is Sioux Falls. Folks in northeast KELOLAND should not be surprised to see winter weather headlines to be added to your neck of the woods. Sioux Falls and the southeast…stay tuned as well.
newscenter1.tv
Man found dead in drainage ditch in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A man was found dead in a drainage ditch near the intersection of E. Philadelphia Street and Cherry Avenue on Saturday, according to police. The man, in his early 30s, was determined to be deceased and medical personnel assisted in removing him from the water.
dakotanewsnow.com
AG announces first-degree manslaughter conviction in Pennington County
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Attorney General Mark Vargo said the Pennington County jury convicted a woman of first-degree manslaughter following her boyfriend’s death on June 8, 2021. The report from the Attorney General’s office says on Nov. 30, 2022, a Pennington County jury found the suspect, Ashley...
kotatv.com
Rapid City family wonders what happened to their daughter in the Pennington County Jail following her death
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The death of a young woman who was an inmate at the Pennington County Jail has family and people on social media wondering just what happened to her. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Abbey Steele was brought to the jail on Nov. 16 around 2:50 p.m. after being arrested on multiple warrants. The sheriff’s office says later that same day say Steele was found with “medical symptoms” and was taken to Monument Health around 8:30 p.m. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office found out that Steele died on Dec. 2.
kotatv.com
Bond reduced for Rapid City man accused of killing his sister
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A judge reduced the bond today for 28-year-old Nicklaus Houchin, accused of killing his sister while they were delivering food for an online app. Houchin is charged with first degree manslaughter in the death of 31-year-old Danielle Houchin. Witnessed told police that Houchin was in the car with several others drinking and stopped at a local restaurant to pick up food when the siblings got into a physical fight.
kotatv.com
Rapid City holiday marketplace pop-up
Children had the opportunity on Saturday to take pictures with the iconic Christmas character the Grinch at the fifth annual "'Breakfeast' with the Grinch". Oglala Sioux Tribe inaugurates Frank Star Comes Out as new President. Updated: Dec. 10, 2022 at 12:59 AM CST. Political newcomer Frank Star Comes Out defeated...
KEVN
Rapid City councilwoman announces mayoral bid
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Ward 5 Councilwoman Laura Armstrong announced Friday that she will run for mayor of Rapid City in 2023. Armstrong is the second person to announce for Rapid City mayor. Earlier this year, Ron Weifenbach made his intentions known he wants the job. Current Mayor Steve...
KELOLAND TV
The Monument in Rapid City prepares for busy months ahead
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Monument in Rapid City is entering one of its busiest times of the year. With big events this month and next month, staff are preparing for thousands of people to walk through the doors. If you want to have a successful rodeo or...
Sudden low water in Rapid Creek frustrates anglers, water users
Anglers and water users are criticizing a Black Hills dam’s government managers for a lack of communication about sudden low-water flows threatening downstream fish and domestic water supplies. Rapid Creek flows dropped from 40 to 12 cubic feet per second on Nov. 30. That imperiled brown trout spawning, which occurs during the fall, and created a […] The post Sudden low water in Rapid Creek frustrates anglers, water users appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KEVN
RCPD investigating unattended death
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City police are investigating an unattended death Saturday morning. The body of an adult male was discovered in a drainage ditch south of the intersection of East Philadelphia Street and Cherry Avenue. According to a release by the Rapid City Police Department, detectives say...
newscenter1.tv
Two Rapid City men sentenced for meth distribution
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Two men from Rapid City were sentenced in separate cases in federal court on Monday after being convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. Michael McLeod, 43, was sentenced to three years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release and ordered...
KEVN
Heavy snow expected next week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Models are in good agreement for a big snow event through much of next week. Over 2 feet is possible for the northern hills and South Dakota Plains. 1-2 feet is possible for Rapid City and Wyoming. 6-12 inches is possible for the southern hills. It’s important to note that the snow is expected to last through much of the week, so the high accumulation totals are not because the snow will be extremely heavy at a given point, but rather because the snow is expected to fall for a long period of time. With that in mind, the heaviest snow will occur Tuesday, but snow is expected nearly everyday Monday-Friday. This is still subject to change so stay up to date with the latest. After the snow clears out, temperatures are expected to plummet. We could see lows well below zero by next weekend.
Comments / 0