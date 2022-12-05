Read full article on original website
10 best small cities to start a dental practice
Utah is home to five of the 10 best small cities to open a business, according to personal finance website WalletHub. In April, WalletHub examined which small cities are best for starting a business by analyzing business environment, access to resources and business costs. Read more about the methodology here.
Massachusetts dental insurer reform signed into law: 4 notes
A law to regulate dental payer spending in Massachusetts was recently signed into law after being approved by voters in November, ABC affiliate WCVB reported Dec. 8. 1. Massachusetts voters greenlighted a first-of-its-kind initiative to reform dental insurer spending in November. 2. The ballot question asked voters whether the state...
Dental Care Alliance affiliates with 3-location practice in Virginia
Dental Care Alliance has added a three-location practice in Virginia to its network. The practice, Cross, Lavinder, Quinn & Park Family Dentistry, has locations in Roanoke, Daleville and Vinton, according to a Dec. 9 news release from the DSO. The affiliation brings Dental Care Alliance's Virginia footprint to 57 practices....
