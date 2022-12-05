Read full article on original website
Willson Contreras twists the knife in Cubs during Cardinals press conference
New St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras — tasked with replacing Yadier Molina — twisted the knife in his former team, the Chicago Cubs, during his press conference. Willson Contreras was forced to imagine life as a St. Louis Cardinal for quite some time. Once he wasn’t dealt...
Carlos Rodon wants a contract the Yankees won’t even give him
Carlos Rodon, arguably the best starting pitcher left on the free-agent market, wants a contract the Yankees might not even pay. Carlos Rodon wants a seven-year deal, and he might very well get it. If the starting pitching market at the Winter Meetings taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected.
Veteran Yankees writer rips ‘dumb’ Hal Steinbrenner in wake of Aaron Judge signing
Behold! A take you would’ve expected from the Yankees media if Hal Steinbrenner had let Aaron Judge get away, published even after Steinbrenner reportedly closed the deal with Judge all the way from Italy. Didn’t expect our jaws to drop a second time after the Judge re-signing news arrived...
The real reason Dansby Swanson is still left unsigned in free agency
With several teams interested in Braves free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson, there’s a good reason why he remains unsigned to an MLB team thus far. Aside from being iced out due to the MLB lockout last December, the twelfth month of the calendar year is often a time when the hot stove…heats up.
Kevin Durant explains blunt, dismissive take on Yankees’ Aaron Judge signing
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have too much to focus on in their own building right now to have a well-measured take on what’s happening with the YES Network buddies in the Bronx. At least, that’s what it seemed like this week when the media pressured KD into...
MLB rumors: Dansby Swanson could make Braves worst nightmare a reality
There has been a new update on Dansby Swanson’s free agency, and Atlanta Braves fans won’t like it. Two of the top-tier free agent shortstops are gone, but two remain unsigned. Trea Turner agreed to an 11-year, $300 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, and Xander Bogaerts joined the San Diego Padres on an 11-year, $280 million deal. Dansby Swanson still remains on the open market, but has a plethora of suitors. There’s now a new update on Swanson, and Atlanta Braves fans won’t like it.
San Francisco Giants outfielder Austin Slater details MLB threats over balls
The news that Major League Baseball was using different baseballs last season was not a shock to San Francisco Giants outfielder Austin Slater. According to Gabe Fernandez from SFGate, Slater said he was “actively discouraged” from sending baseballs away for testing, with the league threatening the jobs of any non-union team employees that sent balls to an outside laboratory. Fernandez further reported that text messages to an MLBPA official told the players to “back off.”
Chicago Cubs News: Kodai Senga Signs, shortstop update, and more
The Chicago Cubs have missed on another free-agent target as Japanese free-agent starting pitcher Kodai Senga signed with the New York Mets on Saturday. Senga was heavily connected to the Cubs at the beginning of the offseason but in recent weeks, other teams such as the Mets were becoming more popular in the free-agent starting pitcher's market. The 2023 Mets now have an expected payroll that will exceed $300MM and owner Steve Cohen will need to pay an additional $100MM in luxury tax.
How much money is Steve Cohen paying in taxes alone for the Mets offseason?
New York Mets owner is spending money in free agency, luxury tax threshold be damned. Here’s how much he’ll be paying in taxes alone this MLB offseason. Once Steve Cohen officially purchased the New York Mets, fans were expecting that one offseason, he would go on a spending spree. Well, in his third official year, Cohen has flexed his checkbook to try and put the team over the top.
Chicago Cubs need more than just a shortstop in order to contend
As a large-market team, it would definitely be nice for the Chicago Cubs to sign a big-name player, such as Carlos Rodon, Dansby Swanson, or Carlos Correa. But honestly, is shortstop the position we desperately need? No. With the loss of Willson Contreras and the weak bullpen, we are still a 3rd placed team. The St. Louis Cardinals are highly likely to win the division and with the strong rotation of the Brewers, it will be extremely hard to compete for a wild card spot.
MLB Insider: Mets’ Carlos Carrasco could be a trade candidate
MLB Insider: Mets’ Carlos Carrasco could be a trade candidate. The New York Mets are on an unprecedented spending spree. After losing Jacob deGrom, they have added Justin Verlander, Brandon Nimmo, Jose Quintana, Kodai Senga and David Robertson. They have spent slightly more on Verlander, Quintana and Senga ($187...
Dave Roberts’ quote about Padres in NLDS should motivate Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts isn’t exactly the most vocal of figureheads out there, so when he says something that could be perceived as a callout, perhaps the subjects should be listening intently. Roberts spoke to the media during the Winter Meetings and addressed a number of topics,...
