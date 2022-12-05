As a large-market team, it would definitely be nice for the Chicago Cubs to sign a big-name player, such as Carlos Rodon, Dansby Swanson, or Carlos Correa. But honestly, is shortstop the position we desperately need? No. With the loss of Willson Contreras and the weak bullpen, we are still a 3rd placed team. The St. Louis Cardinals are highly likely to win the division and with the strong rotation of the Brewers, it will be extremely hard to compete for a wild card spot.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO