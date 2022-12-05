ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Carlos Rodon wants a contract the Yankees won’t even give him

Carlos Rodon, arguably the best starting pitcher left on the free-agent market, wants a contract the Yankees might not even pay. Carlos Rodon wants a seven-year deal, and he might very well get it. If the starting pitching market at the Winter Meetings taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected.
MLB rumors: Dansby Swanson could make Braves worst nightmare a reality

There has been a new update on Dansby Swanson’s free agency, and Atlanta Braves fans won’t like it. Two of the top-tier free agent shortstops are gone, but two remain unsigned. Trea Turner agreed to an 11-year, $300 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, and Xander Bogaerts joined the San Diego Padres on an 11-year, $280 million deal. Dansby Swanson still remains on the open market, but has a plethora of suitors. There’s now a new update on Swanson, and Atlanta Braves fans won’t like it.
San Francisco Giants outfielder Austin Slater details MLB threats over balls

The news that Major League Baseball was using different baseballs last season was not a shock to San Francisco Giants outfielder Austin Slater. According to Gabe Fernandez from SFGate, Slater said he was “actively discouraged” from sending baseballs away for testing, with the league threatening the jobs of any non-union team employees that sent balls to an outside laboratory. Fernandez further reported that text messages to an MLBPA official told the players to “back off.”
Chicago Cubs News: Kodai Senga Signs, shortstop update, and more

The Chicago Cubs have missed on another free-agent target as Japanese free-agent starting pitcher Kodai Senga signed with the New York Mets on Saturday. Senga was heavily connected to the Cubs at the beginning of the offseason but in recent weeks, other teams such as the Mets were becoming more popular in the free-agent starting pitcher's market. The 2023 Mets now have an expected payroll that will exceed $300MM and owner Steve Cohen will need to pay an additional $100MM in luxury tax.
How much money is Steve Cohen paying in taxes alone for the Mets offseason?

New York Mets owner is spending money in free agency, luxury tax threshold be damned. Here’s how much he’ll be paying in taxes alone this MLB offseason. Once Steve Cohen officially purchased the New York Mets, fans were expecting that one offseason, he would go on a spending spree. Well, in his third official year, Cohen has flexed his checkbook to try and put the team over the top.
Chicago Cubs need more than just a shortstop in order to contend

As a large-market team, it would definitely be nice for the Chicago Cubs to sign a big-name player, such as Carlos Rodon, Dansby Swanson, or Carlos Correa. But honestly, is shortstop the position we desperately need? No. With the loss of Willson Contreras and the weak bullpen, we are still a 3rd placed team. The St. Louis Cardinals are highly likely to win the division and with the strong rotation of the Brewers, it will be extremely hard to compete for a wild card spot.
