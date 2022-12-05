ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Driver dies after crash near Clinton College in Rock Hill

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qVmgj_0jYOagBo00

ROCK HILL, S.C. — One person is dead after a car crash that happened Sunday night on a road near Clinton College in Rock Hill, police confirmed Monday.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers found a car crashed on Brice Street, and one person was dead at the scene.

Police say the car went off the left side of the road and hit a utility pole guy-wire and then hit a tree before stopping.

RHPD didn’t identify the driver of the car. Police say the crash is still under investigation.

