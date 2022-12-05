Read full article on original website
Panhandle Mental Health Guide providing resources for the Texas Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Mental Health Guide is a free online resource that combines resources for mental and behavioral health in one place. With added holiday stress, a Panhandle Behavioral Health coordinator gave details about “the front door” of accessing mental health help. “It can be...
Donate to Together We Can while grocery shopping this weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is the last day of the Together We Can Holiday Food and Fund Drive, but you still have a chance to give. Scan tags will be available at United stores for monetary donations through the weekend. “We’ll still collect donations on Saturday and Sunday,” said...
Brunch with the Grinch hosted at Amarillo Botanical Gardens
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Botanical Gardens will be hosting two events with the Grinch this weekend. The first will be a meet and greet Saturday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Patrons can take pictures with the Christmas Icon and other goodies for $20. The second event will...
Amarillo school bus drivers and monitors join Amarillo chapter of the national Teamsters union
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo chapter of the national Teamsters union said today local school bus drivers and monitors have voted to join the union. The work for First Student, a national company that provides transportation for Amarillo ISD students. A news release says some issues that need to...
Traveling wrestling competition for children coming to Amarillo on Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Children can compete in a traveling wrestling competition that is visiting Amarillo this Saturday. Children from kindergarten to eighth grade can compete. RMN Events Road Warriors, the sponsor, expects 1,500 children to wrestle this weekend. Onsite regular registration is $65 and rookie registration is $55. The...
Amarillo Bombers host signing event ahead of first game of the season
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The FC Amarillo Bombers held a special signing event in town to celebrate the beginning of their season. The event showcased players both returning and new to celebrate as they prepare for the upcoming season. Club owner Dr. James Parker is ready for another fun season.
Canyon Lady Eagles fly past Dumas
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Lady Eagles welcomed the Dumas Demonettes to their home court looking to win their sixth straight game. At half time, the Lady Eagles were up 34-4 against Dumas. In the end, Canyon won huge, 71-10. Giving them their season-high points scored in a game...
Potter County officials: 2 facing multiple charges after deputies find drugs and firearm in home
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County officials have arrested two suspects after finding drugs and a firearm in a home at S Lincoln Street. According to officials, deputies have arrested two suspects today after using a warrant to search the home. During the search, deputies found cocaine, along with MDMA....
