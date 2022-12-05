ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panhandle, TX

KFDA

Panhandle Mental Health Guide providing resources for the Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Mental Health Guide is a free online resource that combines resources for mental and behavioral health in one place. With added holiday stress, a Panhandle Behavioral Health coordinator gave details about “the front door” of accessing mental health help. “It can be...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Donate to Together We Can while grocery shopping this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is the last day of the Together We Can Holiday Food and Fund Drive, but you still have a chance to give. Scan tags will be available at United stores for monetary donations through the weekend. “We’ll still collect donations on Saturday and Sunday,” said...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Brunch with the Grinch hosted at Amarillo Botanical Gardens

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Botanical Gardens will be hosting two events with the Grinch this weekend. The first will be a meet and greet Saturday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Patrons can take pictures with the Christmas Icon and other goodies for $20. The second event will...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Traveling wrestling competition for children coming to Amarillo on Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Children can compete in a traveling wrestling competition that is visiting Amarillo this Saturday. Children from kindergarten to eighth grade can compete. RMN Events Road Warriors, the sponsor, expects 1,500 children to wrestle this weekend. Onsite regular registration is $65 and rookie registration is $55. The...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Canyon Lady Eagles fly past Dumas

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Lady Eagles welcomed the Dumas Demonettes to their home court looking to win their sixth straight game. At half time, the Lady Eagles were up 34-4 against Dumas. In the end, Canyon won huge, 71-10. Giving them their season-high points scored in a game...
CANYON, TX

