Marion County, IN

WHAS11

Here's why colon cancer screenings are important

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Ohio Valley has a higher rate of colon cancer per capita than anywhere else in the U.S., according to UofL Health. UofL said the importance of colon cancer screenings, and catching the disease early, cannot be understated. The CDC states that colon cancer is the...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky governor recalls the night deadly tornadoes struck the commonwealth

MAYFIELD, Ky. — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has visited western Kentucky more than 40 times since devastating tornadoes ravaged the commonwealth a year ago. The warnings had been coming for more than a week. Experts knew the possibilities of severe weather, but first responders have since said nothing could have prepared their community for the wrath of this storm.
Wawa convenience stores to expand to Indiana, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wawa, a convenience store and gas station, announced on Wednesday its plans to launch its first stores in Indiana and Kentucky. Wawa is located along the east coast, and offers various foods, beverages, coffee, gas and surcharge-free ATMs. Officials say the market launches in both states...
Kentucky governor unveils changes to juvenile detention system

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced plans to revamp Kentucky's troubled juvenile detention system by assigning male teenagers to facilities based on the severity of their offenses. The new classification system — for male juveniles ages 14 and older — is aimed at enhancing safety in...
Kentucky leads the way in improving college completion rates

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky is at the head of the pack nationally for its improvements in six-year college completion rates, state higher education officials said. The six-year college completion rate in Kentucky increased by 1.1 percentage points, making it one of only five states to record gains of 1 percentage point or more, the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education said in a news release Thursday.
Kentucky included in multi-million dollar JUUL settlement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky will receive more than $14 million from an e-cigarette company that violated the Commonwealth's consumer protection laws. The total settlement of $434.9 million has been split between 34 states, including, Kentucky, Indiana and Tennessee. The multi-million dollar agreement settles allegations that JUUL Labs, Inc. engaged...
Kentucky to receive federal 'Internet for All' grant worth $5.8M

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that Kentucky will receive a federal “Internet for All” grant award of $5.8 million. Officials say this money will support the expansion of high-speed, reliable internet throughout the state. A spokesperson for Beshear's office says the funding will...
Kentucky officials add construction management scholarship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky officials have introduced a new construction management scholarship for students to attend any of five state schools. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the scholarship is available to students focusing on a four-year construction management degree who attend any of five state schools. The five schools...
Supreme Court dedicating portrait of retired Justice Stumbo

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Supreme Court is dedicating a portrait of retired Justice Janet L. Stumbo. A public dedication ceremony is set for Tuesday afternoon in the Supreme Court Courtroom at the Capitol. The portrait by Kentucky artist Tona Barkley will hang in the corridors of the second floor of the Capitol, the Supreme Court said in a statement.
Louisville, KY
