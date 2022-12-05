Read full article on original website
Related
Johnson Memorial Health implements visitor restrictions amid rising flu cases
Johnson Memorial Health is restricting visitation due to a rising number of flu cases across Indiana.
Here's why colon cancer screenings are important
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Ohio Valley has a higher rate of colon cancer per capita than anywhere else in the U.S., according to UofL Health. UofL said the importance of colon cancer screenings, and catching the disease early, cannot be understated. The CDC states that colon cancer is the...
Kentucky governor recalls the night deadly tornadoes struck the commonwealth
MAYFIELD, Ky. — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has visited western Kentucky more than 40 times since devastating tornadoes ravaged the commonwealth a year ago. The warnings had been coming for more than a week. Experts knew the possibilities of severe weather, but first responders have since said nothing could have prepared their community for the wrath of this storm.
'Please God, don't let this happen again': Revisiting western Kentucky one year after deadly tornadoes
For the survivors who stayed after the tornadoes touched down last December, the past several months have been filled with grief and hope. Late into the night on Dec. 10, 2021, devastating tornadoes ripped through several western Kentucky communities. Dozens of Kentuckians were killed and hundreds of lives were forever...
Wawa convenience stores to expand to Indiana, Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wawa, a convenience store and gas station, announced on Wednesday its plans to launch its first stores in Indiana and Kentucky. Wawa is located along the east coast, and offers various foods, beverages, coffee, gas and surcharge-free ATMs. Officials say the market launches in both states...
Kentucky governor unveils changes to juvenile detention system
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced plans to revamp Kentucky's troubled juvenile detention system by assigning male teenagers to facilities based on the severity of their offenses. The new classification system — for male juveniles ages 14 and older — is aimed at enhancing safety in...
Kentucky leads the way in improving college completion rates
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky is at the head of the pack nationally for its improvements in six-year college completion rates, state higher education officials said. The six-year college completion rate in Kentucky increased by 1.1 percentage points, making it one of only five states to record gains of 1 percentage point or more, the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education said in a news release Thursday.
Kentucky included in multi-million dollar JUUL settlement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky will receive more than $14 million from an e-cigarette company that violated the Commonwealth's consumer protection laws. The total settlement of $434.9 million has been split between 34 states, including, Kentucky, Indiana and Tennessee. The multi-million dollar agreement settles allegations that JUUL Labs, Inc. engaged...
Kentucky to receive federal 'Internet for All' grant worth $5.8M
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that Kentucky will receive a federal “Internet for All” grant award of $5.8 million. Officials say this money will support the expansion of high-speed, reliable internet throughout the state. A spokesperson for Beshear's office says the funding will...
'We're getting tired of the crime': Juvenile justice bill to head back to Frankfort
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Teenagers in Kentuckiana have often been the suspects of violent crimes – from carjacking, to arson, to murder. A bill that aims to crack down on juvenile crime in Kentucky is once again heading to Frankfort for consideration in the upcoming session, and parents could also be held responsible.
Drag Queen Storytime events canceled in Kentucky due to domestic terrorism concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Drag Queen Storytime has put future events on hold in Kentucky following the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's alert regarding heightened concerns of domestic terrorism threats against marginalized groups across the county, including the LGBTQ+ community. The Louisville-based nonprofit brings local drag artists to libraries across...
Remembering the victims killed in the 2021 western Kentucky tornadoes
KENTUCKY, USA — The December 2021 tornado outbreak changed the lives of thousands of people in Kentucky. For dozens of families, their lives were altered by the loss of a loved one. In total, 80 people were killed across the commonwealth. Now, those families and friends are doing what...
Kentucky officials add construction management scholarship
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky officials have introduced a new construction management scholarship for students to attend any of five state schools. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the scholarship is available to students focusing on a four-year construction management degree who attend any of five state schools. The five schools...
Supreme Court dedicating portrait of retired Justice Stumbo
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Supreme Court is dedicating a portrait of retired Justice Janet L. Stumbo. A public dedication ceremony is set for Tuesday afternoon in the Supreme Court Courtroom at the Capitol. The portrait by Kentucky artist Tona Barkley will hang in the corridors of the second floor of the Capitol, the Supreme Court said in a statement.
Honor Flight Bluegrass honors WWII veterans with Pearl Harbor remembrance program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wednesday marks 81 years since Pearl Harbor. Since then, the world has lost 99% of all World War II veterans. 167,284 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II are alive in 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Around 6,000...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 0