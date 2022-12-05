ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawthorne, FL

mainstreetdailynews.com

State funds $24M in area springs projects

Eleven projects in North Central Florida are set to receive a total of $24 million for recovery and protection of Florida’s springs, including three projects in Alachua County. “The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and four Florida water management districts have identified a broad suite of projects that...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

ACSO investigates suspected Micanopy homicide

A Gainesville man was found dead in Micanopy on Wednesday morning in what law enforcement officials believe to be a homicide. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) deputies responded to the Micanopy area after a citizen called at 12:23 a.m. to report a body found in the general area of NE 1st Street and 6th Avenue.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

High Springs finalizes mural policy, denies murals

The High Springs Commission approved a mural ordinance on Thursday, creating policy for applicants and staff, while also denying a request to install two murals on city property. The city of High Springs has worked on a mural amendment to the Land Development Code for months. The issue came up...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Driver in fatal March hit-and-run sentenced

The driver who hit and killed a UF student in March was sentenced to 8-and-a-half years in state prison on Thursday. James Richard O’Reilly, 20, pleaded nolo contendere—meaning he accepted the sentence but did not admit guilt—to DUI manslaughter, DUI with damage to property or injury, and failing to remain at the scene of a crash involving injury.

