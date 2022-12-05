Read full article on original website
purewow.com
Courteney Cox Demonstrates How to Eat Pizza ‘Like a New Yorker’ and Joey Tribbiani Would Not Approve
For years, Courteney Cox, 58, played a New Yorker (and a talented chef) on the hit sitcom Friends, and now, she's turned to Instagram to show her followers how a “true New Yorker” eats their pizza. “A lot of people that are not from New York come into...
Legally bookish: Reese Witherspoon and the boom in celebrity book clubs
Every novel I’ve ever read as part of a book club has involved a sprint to the finish. My latest group is no different, except for the possibility – at least as I understand it – of being publicly shamed by Reese Witherspoon. Which is why I am speed-reading the new novel by Celeste Ng, an hour before I am due to discuss it with my fellow members of Reese’s Book Club.
Finale recap: "The White Lotus" shows no pity for fools in love
The following contains spoilers from the finale of Season 2 of "The White Lotus" After a one-week stay at The White Lotus luxury resort in Taormina, Sicily, the American guests who traveled by air and sea with the expectation of relaxing on the beach, stuccoing their insides with pasta and, if the opportunity struck, having a structured adventure here and there, learned in the end that vacations are a lot like taking acid. If your general state of mind is relatively happy and care free at the start of the trip, you'll be in good shape. But if you set out thinking the experience will fix the problems percolating within you, prepare to be disappointed at best and terrified at worst.
‘I feel terrible’: Kathy Hilton apologises to Mariska Hargitay for PCA speech incident
Kathy Hilton has apologised for applying lipstick during actor Mariska Hargitay’s speech at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said she feels “terrible” over the now-viral moment where she reached into her bag and applied lipstick while Hargitay accepted her award.“I adore and I respect Mariska very much,” Hilton, 63, told Extra on Friday (9 December).“I already reached out to her, DMed her, I want to get her address, I feel terrible.”Hilton added that she “would never do anything to be rude intentionally” and that it was the first time “being back on the stage with some of the...
Best films of 2022 in the UK: No 10 – Decision to Leave
Our addiction to Korean cinema intensified this year with this gorgeous movie from Park Chan-wook, who has recently pivoted to luxurious suspense thrillers, away from the gonzo-ultraviolent revenge pictures that made his name. It is a sensational black-widow noir, featuring a cop called Hae-joon (Park Hae-il) who is investigating the...
purewow.com
Prince Harry Jokes About Being Late to His First Date with Meghan Markle Due to Traffic
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are sharing never-before-heard details about their first date, including how the royal was 30 minutes late. In Netflix’s new Harry & Meghan documentary, Prince Harry explained that he first became aware of Markle when he saw a photo of her on a mutual friend’s Instagram page and reached out to see if she was single. Markle recalled the email she received from her friend, which read, “I know you said you’re single and a friend of mine asked about you. Maybe you’d like to meet him.”
purewow.com
Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Pose by Massive Christmas Tree in Sweet Instagram Throwback
Kelly Ripa is celebrating the holidays with a festive throwback pic with her husband, Mark Consuelos. And if we didn't know better, we'd say our Christmas card came early this year. The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host shared a sweet throwback post on her Instagram page, where she and...
purewow.com
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore Just Had a Beautiful Family Reunion with Daughter Tallulah
The holidays are all about spending time with your loved ones, and Tallulah Willis, 28, revealed that she is getting in some quality time with her parents—Demi Moore, 60, and Bruce Willis, 67. In a tender new photo, the youngest of Moore and Willis's three children is seen smiling...
purewow.com
Tired of Swiping Left, I Tried Speed Dating…Here’s How it Went
I’d like to begin by saying I didn’t think I’d find myself here. “Here” being New York City at the ripe age of twenty-seven, as Single as my W2 form gently suggests, looking for love via speed dating. Yet, when I heard about Ambyr, the membership club with a mission to make speed dating cool again, I was intrigued.
