Evansville, IN

Valuable gold coin donated in Red Kettle in Evansville

By Seth Austin, Cody Bailey
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 6 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign is under way this year, but one significant donation has turned a red kettle into a pot of gold.

Volunteers at the West Side Walmart in Evansville on Friday noticed a gold coin inside the kettle. At this time, officials are still working to determine the value of the gold coin, but say it could be worth at least $2,000.

The Krugerrand Angel strikes again

Salvation Army officials say the generous giver is not known, but say they believe the donation was very intentional and hope it will encourage similar donations through the holiday season. The donation occurred during a special weekend match drive where all donations are matched up to $10,500.

