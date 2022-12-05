Read full article on original website
Related
atozsports.com
Former Vols QB says Tennessee should pursue a transfer quarterback
Josh Heupel is essentially giving quarterback Joe Milton a tryout in the Orange Bowl. If Milton excells and beats Clemson, he may be locked in as Tennessee’s quarterback in 2023. If Milton underwhelms… who knows? But should Heupel and the Vols pursue a transfer QB regardless of how Milton plays? We talked with former Big Orange QB Jonathan Crompton about the situation this week and we think you’ll be interested to hear what he had to say…
College football transfer portal tracker: Best players on the move in 2023
Free agency of a kind has come to college football after the introduction of the new transfer portal, and to date a few thousand players have already taken advantage, with many more set to make a move ahead of the 2023 season. Last offseason saw the movement of several elite, blue-chip players ...
Miles returns with 18 for No. 24 TCU in 83-75 win over SMU
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Mike Miles Jr. returned to the TCU lineup with 18 points and the 24th-ranked Horned Frogs extended their winning streak to six games with an 83-75 victory over SMU on Saturday night. Miles was one of five players scoring in double figures for the...
theScore
Stanford hires Sacramento State's Troy Taylor as next head coach
Stanford is hiring Troy Taylor as its next head coach, the school announced Saturday. Taylor led Sacramento State to a 12-1 record as its head coach this season. He joined the Hornets in 2019. The 54-year-old replaces David Shaw, who spent 12 seasons as the Cardinal's head coach before stepping...
Georgia Football Recruiting 2022 GHSA Football State Championships recruiting primer
With the GHSA football state championships once again set to take place, Dawgs247 takes a look at prospects to watch in each game. This will be updated throughout the weekend. Class A Div 2: Schley County vs. Bowdon - Thursday, 5 p.m. For Schley, Zayden Walker (# 3) is the...
Report: Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken is the nation’s highest-paid assistant
Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken cashed in on his success calling plays for the Bulldogs in 2021 in the form of a raise in the offseason. As we found out Thursday, Monken is in fact in a class of his own in terms of salary. The USA Today reported Thursday...
247Sports
Georgia football: Paul Finebaum reveals which CFB Playoff team is most likely to knock off Bulldogs
Georgia enters the College Football Playoff as the overwhelming favorite after winning last year's national championship and starting this year 13-0, including a 20-point victory in the SEC Championship Game. On First Take, Paul Finebaum was asked which team has the best chance to upset Georgia among the three other playoff teams.
theScore
Winners from the 2022 College Football Awards
The Heisman Trophy will be awarded Saturday night, but there was plenty of other hardware to hand out in the meantime. Here are the winners from the 2022 Home Depot College Football Awards show:. Bednarik Award (Best defensive player) Will Anderson, LB, Alabama. Anderson made everything look easier on defense...
theScore
No. 8 Alabama rallies from 15 down to stun No. 1 Houston
HOUSTON (AP) — No. 8 Alabama could have called it a day when it was trailing by double-figures early in the second half. The Crimson Tide didn’t, and earned another marquee win this season. Alabama rallied from a 15-point second half deficit to stun No. 1 Houston 71-65...
theScore
Garrett to stay with NBC amid Stanford coaching interest
Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett announced Thursday that he plans to stay at NBC despite being a finalist for Stanford's head coaching search. "Thanks so much to (athletic director) Bernard Muir and everyone at Stanford," Garrett tweeted. "While I enjoyed exploring a great opportunity at such a special place, I'm so excited to continue my work at NBC on Football Night in America and with Notre Dame Football."
Recruiting Rumblings
A look into some happenings in the recruiting world the past few days
theScore
Lions' Campbell 'shocked' to be favored over Vikings
Although the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings enter Week 14 as the NFC's No. 2 seed, it's the 5-7 Detroit Lions who are favored in Sunday's matchup between the two division rivals. Even Lions head coach Dan Campbell was surprised by Minnesota's underdog status. "I really don't even know how to respond...
WATCH: Jadon Perlotte Talks Through Commitment to UGA, Calls His Shot
The Georgia Bulldogs has been blisteringly hot on the recruiting trail as of late, and Dawgs Daily has been following the proverbial pawprints as closely as possible. We recently had the chance to sit down with 2023 commit Jamal Meriweather and now, we bring you yet another exclusive interview from ...
theScore
Schultz: The next 5 weeks will answer a lot of coaching questions
The NFL's Black Monday is an annual rite of passage, where numerous teams fire their head coaches immediately after the regular season ends. On Jan. 10, 2022, three got the axe: Chicago's Matt Nagy, Minnesota's Mike Zimmer, and Miami's Brian Flores. This season, a whole host of jobs are in jeopardy.
Marvin Jones Injury Update
Marvin Jones suffered an ankle injury during the last week of the regular season against Georgia Tech. Here is the update that we have gotten.
Heisman Trophy winners by year and the contenders they beat
Heisman Trophy winners go down as the most outstanding players in college football. Here’s a look at who got the trophy each year and who they beat. The 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony is coming up soon, which means a new member of the Heisman fraternity will be added. Last...
Comments / 0