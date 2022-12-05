ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

atozsports.com

Former Vols QB says Tennessee should pursue a transfer quarterback

Josh Heupel is essentially giving quarterback Joe Milton a tryout in the Orange Bowl. If Milton excells and beats Clemson, he may be locked in as Tennessee’s quarterback in 2023. If Milton underwhelms… who knows? But should Heupel and the Vols pursue a transfer QB regardless of how Milton plays? We talked with former Big Orange QB Jonathan Crompton about the situation this week and we think you’ll be interested to hear what he had to say…
NASHVILLE, TN
theScore

Stanford hires Sacramento State's Troy Taylor as next head coach

Stanford is hiring Troy Taylor as its next head coach, the school announced Saturday. Taylor led Sacramento State to a 12-1 record as its head coach this season. He joined the Hornets in 2019. The 54-year-old replaces David Shaw, who spent 12 seasons as the Cardinal's head coach before stepping...
STANFORD, CA
theScore

Winners from the 2022 College Football Awards

The Heisman Trophy will be awarded Saturday night, but there was plenty of other hardware to hand out in the meantime. Here are the winners from the 2022 Home Depot College Football Awards show:. Bednarik Award (Best defensive player) Will Anderson, LB, Alabama. Anderson made everything look easier on defense...
ILLINOIS STATE
theScore

No. 8 Alabama rallies from 15 down to stun No. 1 Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — No. 8 Alabama could have called it a day when it was trailing by double-figures early in the second half. The Crimson Tide didn’t, and earned another marquee win this season. Alabama rallied from a 15-point second half deficit to stun No. 1 Houston 71-65...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
theScore

Garrett to stay with NBC amid Stanford coaching interest

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett announced Thursday that he plans to stay at NBC despite being a finalist for Stanford's head coaching search. "Thanks so much to (athletic director) Bernard Muir and everyone at Stanford," Garrett tweeted. "While I enjoyed exploring a great opportunity at such a special place, I'm so excited to continue my work at NBC on Football Night in America and with Notre Dame Football."
STANFORD, CA
theScore

Lions' Campbell 'shocked' to be favored over Vikings

Although the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings enter Week 14 as the NFC's No. 2 seed, it's the 5-7 Detroit Lions who are favored in Sunday's matchup between the two division rivals. Even Lions head coach Dan Campbell was surprised by Minnesota's underdog status. "I really don't even know how to respond...
DETROIT, MI
theScore

Schultz: The next 5 weeks will answer a lot of coaching questions

The NFL's Black Monday is an annual rite of passage, where numerous teams fire their head coaches immediately after the regular season ends. On Jan. 10, 2022, three got the axe: Chicago's Matt Nagy, Minnesota's Mike Zimmer, and Miami's Brian Flores. This season, a whole host of jobs are in jeopardy.
MINNESOTA STATE

