ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stock Island, FL

Key West jury finds one of the ‘tree house murder’ suspects guilty

By David Goodhue
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V6y7m_0jYOZXVu00

On Nov. 17, 2017, a black pickup truck pulled up to what is literally a tree house on Laurel Avenue in Stock Island. Two masked men got out of the truck and walked up the stairs to a makeshift apartment perched on top of the tree house.

The men, who Monroe County sheriff’s detectives say are Rory “Detroit” Wilson and Franklin Tyrone Tucker, threatened the woman who lived there with a knife — eventually stabbing her in the throat. The woman, Paula Belmonte, screamed in the process of the attack, prompting her neighbor, 59-year-old Matthew Bonnett to run up the stairs to try to help her.

However, before he could reach the apartment, detectives say the two men attacked Bonnett, fatally stabbing him five times before running away. Belmonte, 58, survived the attack, but was left with a large cut on her neck and right hand.

Detectives and prosecutors say the whole situation, now known locally as the “tree house murder,” was over a crack cocaine deal gone wrong. A police informant told detectives that another woman sent the men to Belmonte’s home to rob her as payback for ripping her off for crack and cash weeks earlier, according to court documents.

Wilson, one of the three men arrested in the case, on Friday was found guilty by 12 jurors of first-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon while masked. He faces life in prison. The jury took about two and a half hours to deliberate.

“I was pleased that the jury held him accountable for his behavior,” Assistant State Attorney Joseph Mansfield told the Miami Herald. Mansfield prosecuted the case with Assistant State Attorney Katheline Cortes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a7kQ6_0jYOZXVu00
Rory “Detroit” Wilson

Wilson’s attorney, Ana Gomez-Mallada, told the Herald she’s going to file an appeal of the conviction before her client is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 21.

Tucker, who maintains his innocence, lives in Portland, Oregon, with CrossFit co-founder Lauren Jenai, who bonded him out of county jail in 2019. Tucker and Jenai were childhood friends in Philadelphia, and reconnected after Jenai heard about his arrest. They’ve since married.

Tucker’s trial is pending and likely won’t happen before the spring, Mansfield said.

The man who police say was the getaway driver that night, John Travis Johnson, 45, of Marathon, made a deal with prosecutors in May, agreeing to plead guilty to armed robbery and aggravated battery. Part of the deal was testifying against Wilson and Tucker.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw34.com

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — One ran and the other dropped drugs on the ground. A routine traffic stop ended with a drug arrest in Monroe County. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office stopped a Nissan sport utility vehicle around 7:43 p.m. on Dec. 8 for failure to stop at a stop sign.
keysweekly.com

IN PICTURES: KEY WEST’S HOMETOWN HOLIDAY PARADE IS A HIT

One of the most popular events of Key West’s holiday season took place Dec. 3, when the Hometown Holiday Parade stepped off from Truman Avenue and White Street. The procession of about 55 floats made its way down Truman Avenue, then turned onto Duval Street. Throngs of locals and...
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

KEY WEST CITY COMMISSION MEETING GETS CRANKY

The Dec. 6 Key West city commission meeting got snarly during a two-hour discussion of the pocket park at the top of Duval Street and the neighboring Southernmost Mansion, which paid to build the park four years ago and still pays to maintain it. It was the last commission meeting...
KEY WEST, FL
The Daily South

This Florida City Is The Best Spot In The South For Celebrating New Year's

It’s time to pull out the sequins, Champagne, and witty toasts as we near the close of another year. Times Square will be lit up as the traditional ball drops, but In the South, colorful choices like a beach ball, a peach, or a fleur de lis signal it’s time to say goodbye to the old and welcome in the new.
KEY WEST, FL
lazytrips.com

Is there a ferry from Miami to Key West?

Key West is located south of Miami, at the end of a chain of islands called the Florida Keys. It is the southernmost point of Florida and is connected to the mainland by US Route 1. To the west is the Gulf of Mexico, while Cuba and the Caribbean islands sit to the South.
KEY WEST, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
44K+
Followers
1K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy