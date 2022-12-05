AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There is only one panhandle football team left in the postseason: The Canadian Wildcats. The Wildcats travel to Abilene on Friday for a matchup with Gunter for the right to head to the state title game at AT&T Stadium. The two teams have faced off five times in the last six years in the playoffs and Canadian head coach Chris Koetting knows these teams are all too used to this matchup.

