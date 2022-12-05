ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

Moore County power outage: How to find warm, free food this week

By Judith Retana
CBS 17
 6 days ago

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands are still without power in Moore County after an attack on two Duke Energy substations. Power likely won’t return for many until later in the week, according to county officials.

The lack of power has made it difficult, even impossible, for some families to make hot meals at home. As a result, some people in the community have stepped up to provide free meals.

Below is a listing of advertised free meals around Moore County for Monday night and Tuesday:

Crain’s Creek Fire Department

Crews at Crain’s Creek Fire Department will serve hot meals at their station until 7 p.m. on Monday night. On Tuesday, the department will host a hot-dog vendor to serve lunch at noon for those without power.

First Baptist Church in Pinehurst

First Baptist Church in Pinehurst will provide 300 meals on Monday night beginning at 6 p.m. The church also has power, a shower trailer, and laundry unit. The church is at 7373 N.C. 211 in West End.

Moore County outage: Where to find power, wifi, shelter from cold

Downtown by RFC Winery

In Raeford, Downtown by RFC Winery is offering free meals to those affected by the power outage. The winery is offering a free appetizer, sandwich, or soup to people who can show proof of residency. The offering is limited to one per person. Affected residents can stop in from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. through at least Wednesday. The winery is at 116 N. Main St. in Raeford.

YellowBird Southern Table and Bar

On Tuesday, YellowBird Southern Table and Bar plans to offer free chicken sandwiches, burgers, and chili to Moore County residents. Food will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until food runs out. The restaurant is at 100 Pavilion Way, Suite B, in Southern Pines.

Wild Roots Hair Studio

Wild Roots Hair Studio in Southern Pines will serve a free hot-dog lunches from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday. They will be teaming up with Nicholas Havner Pottery, Midland Bistro, and 9th of September to provide meals at 2160 Midland Road.

Donations of hotdogs, buns, chips, drinks, and other items needed for the lunches will be accepted until 7 p.m. on Monday and from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.on Tuesday in the parking lot of 2160 Midland Road.

New Covenant Fellowship

New Covenant Fellowship in Carthage will serve lunch at noon on Tuesday. The lunch will consist of homemade soup and sandwiches. The church is at 1305 Hulsey Road. They are also offering up hot showers, kitchen for people to cook own meals, wifi and a place to keep children entertained.

CBS 17

CBS 17

