Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoRobin FambroughBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com
Boudin bites, vegetable pakora and the taco: Best things we ate this week
It's difficult for restaurants these days to do something truly original. But Pizza Byronz managed to do exactly that with their za boudin bites. This appetizer ($8.95) is exactly what it sounds like: boudin-stuffed pizza bites. One order includes several of these mini calzones that almost look like little hand pies. The perfect snack comes with a pepper jelly dipping sauce that elevates it to another level.
theadvocate.com
See which fast food chain is building a location on Plank Road
Checkers is set to open its fourth Baton Rouge area location at 4536 Plank Road at the end of January. Ramsey Ali, the local franchisee for the hamburger chain, said the Checkers will have a dine-in section and an outdoor patio. About 20-25 people will work in the restaurant. Ali also has the Checkers locations on Florida and Coursey boulevards and in the Central Walmart Supercenter.
theadvocate.com
Once-a-week garbage collection in Baton Rouge at a higher cost? Council members question plan
Baton Rouge residents could pay almost 25% more for garbage, recycling and trash collection and see pickups reduced to once a week — but some Metro Council members say they may not vote for that plan. Council members reached by phone last week were divided over the proposed 10-year...
theadvocate.com
A success in Sorrento. Boucherie and Balloon Festival crowns cooking champs.
When Joey Cornett won the Boucherie and Balloon Festival's cracklin-cooking contest Dec. 4, he was repeated a victory he had won in 2010, the last time the festival was in Sorrento. After being held at several locations including one outside the Sorrento, the festival returned to its home on Airline...
theadvocate.com
Krewe of Cypress presents 9 debutantes at ball in Plaquemine
The Krewe of Cypress introduced nine young women at its annual Debutante Presentation Ball on Nov. 26 at the Carl F. Grant Civic Center, Plaquemine. Olivia Helen Baudin, daughter of Pamela and Stan Baudin, presented by her grandparents, Helen and Patrick Pendley, and escorted by her grandfather. Mary Kate “Katie”...
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Louisiana this week
A popular restaurant chain that is known for its crispy chicken tenders and mac & cheese will be opening another new location in Louisiana this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will open its newest Louisiana restaurant location in New Orleans.
wbrz.com
Sprinkler malfunction forced evacuation at Baton Rouge Walmart
BATON ROUGE - A faulty sprinkler system triggered a response from firefighters and forced holiday shoppers to clear out of a Walmart in Baton Rouge on Thursday. The St. George Fire Department said the malfunction prompted fire crews and law enforcement to swarm the store at the corner of Burbank Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard sometime around 2 p.m.
brproud.com
Person shot, taken to hospital in Baton Rouge Sunday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the corner of Greenwell Springs Road and North Flannery Road at 2:39 a.m. One person was shot in their vehicle and taken to the hospital.
brproud.com
Man killed in Baton Rouge neighborhood Saturday, police investigating
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday evening. Police responded to a shooting in the 8800 block of Edwin Street around 5:50 p.m. and found Deandre Duncan, 37, who had been shot. The police say Duncan died at the scene.
theadvocate.com
East Baton Rouge voters approve property taxes for sheriff, St. George fire department
East Baton Rouge Parish voters living in the St. George Fire Protection District on Saturday approved a 25% increase to the department's property tax funding that will go to firefighter pay raises and the purchase of equipment. Parish-wide, voters also chose to renew a 6.9-mill tax that makes up 33%...
theadvocate.com
Santa arrives in Gonzales for the annual tree lighting ceremony
Mayor Barney Arceneaux and members of the City Council ushered in the Christmas season Dec. 2 at the annual city tree lighting ceremony. Outside and around City Hall, colorful light displays welcomed families who came out for the celebration. Across the street and inside the Gonzales Civic Center, performers with Center Stage Performing Arts Academy sang and danced their holiday show.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police trying to identify possible armed robbery suspect
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify a potential armed robbery suspect. According to a post from Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the person photographed below is believed to be connected to an armed robbery of a convenience store that occurred on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:35 p.m.
wbrz.com
Carjackers jumped 81-year-old woman outside her Baton Rouge home, stole her car & groceries at gunpoint
BATON ROUGE - Armed carjackers attacked an elderly woman in her driveway after she returned home from a grocery store trip, stealing her car and her groceries at gunpoint. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the 81-year-old was robbed around noon Friday outside her home on La Margie Drive, just off S Choctaw Drive. Police said the at least one attacker took off in her car, which still contained the groceries she had just bought.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge elderly woman carjacked at noon, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating an 81-year-old woman being robbed at gunpoint on Friday afternoon. According to BRPD, an 81-year-old woman was returning home from grocery shopping in the 12000 block of La Margie Avenue, when an unknown black male walked up and stole her car at gunpoint. Her groceries were stolen as well.
Shooting near Prescott Road injures 1 person, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police detectives in Baton Rouge are searching for details as they investigate a shooting incident that happened around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a business on Airline Highway near Tom Drive contacted law enforcement about a male shooting victim.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge school damaged and ‘Weed, Shrooms and a gun” seized after chase
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office were led on a chase by a Honda Accord driven by Dwayne Burrell, 21, of Baton Rouge. It all started on Tuesday, December 6, when two deputies noticed that “the vehicle had an expired registration,” according to the affidavit.
cenlanow.com
Baton Rouge man let go from job accused of stealing items from work, selling them on Facebook
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man from Slaughter is behind bars after facing accusations of attempting to sell items he’d allegedly stolen from his former employer. According to an official report completed by a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it was July of 2022 when 38-year-old Ben Jones was hired as a temporary employee at The Addison Apartments in Baton Rouge.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man caught with around 300 pieces of mail and packages, affidavit says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was on patrol in the early morning hours of Tuesday, December 6, when something caught their eye. A person was seen “squatted down next to a garbage bin next to the roadway,” according to...
Shooting on Greenwell Springs Road under investigation, authorities say
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Investigators are looking into a shooting that left one person injured on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 11. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Greenwell Springs Road near North Flannery Road. Investigators say...
brproud.com
Five numbers deliver $50,000 after winning Pick 5 ticket sold in Assumption Parish
PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Someone woke up $50,000 richer this week. A Pick 5 drawing took place on Tuesday, December 6, and the winning numbers were 3,2,5,4 and 7. A winning Pick 5 ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the Shop N Save located at 124 Highway 70 Spur in Plattenville.
