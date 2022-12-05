ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairieville, LA

theadvocate.com

Boudin bites, vegetable pakora and the taco: Best things we ate this week

It's difficult for restaurants these days to do something truly original. But Pizza Byronz managed to do exactly that with their za boudin bites. This appetizer ($8.95) is exactly what it sounds like: boudin-stuffed pizza bites. One order includes several of these mini calzones that almost look like little hand pies. The perfect snack comes with a pepper jelly dipping sauce that elevates it to another level.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

See which fast food chain is building a location on Plank Road

Checkers is set to open its fourth Baton Rouge area location at 4536 Plank Road at the end of January. Ramsey Ali, the local franchisee for the hamburger chain, said the Checkers will have a dine-in section and an outdoor patio. About 20-25 people will work in the restaurant. Ali also has the Checkers locations on Florida and Coursey boulevards and in the Central Walmart Supercenter.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Krewe of Cypress presents 9 debutantes at ball in Plaquemine

The Krewe of Cypress introduced nine young women at its annual Debutante Presentation Ball on Nov. 26 at the Carl F. Grant Civic Center, Plaquemine. Olivia Helen Baudin, daughter of Pamela and Stan Baudin, presented by her grandparents, Helen and Patrick Pendley, and escorted by her grandfather. Mary Kate “Katie”...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
wbrz.com

Sprinkler malfunction forced evacuation at Baton Rouge Walmart

BATON ROUGE - A faulty sprinkler system triggered a response from firefighters and forced holiday shoppers to clear out of a Walmart in Baton Rouge on Thursday. The St. George Fire Department said the malfunction prompted fire crews and law enforcement to swarm the store at the corner of Burbank Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard sometime around 2 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Person shot, taken to hospital in Baton Rouge Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the corner of Greenwell Springs Road and North Flannery Road at 2:39 a.m. One person was shot in their vehicle and taken to the hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man killed in Baton Rouge neighborhood Saturday, police investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday evening. Police responded to a shooting in the 8800 block of Edwin Street around 5:50 p.m. and found Deandre Duncan, 37, who had been shot. The police say Duncan died at the scene.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Santa arrives in Gonzales for the annual tree lighting ceremony

Mayor Barney Arceneaux and members of the City Council ushered in the Christmas season Dec. 2 at the annual city tree lighting ceremony. Outside and around City Hall, colorful light displays welcomed families who came out for the celebration. Across the street and inside the Gonzales Civic Center, performers with Center Stage Performing Arts Academy sang and danced their holiday show.
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge police trying to identify possible armed robbery suspect

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify a potential armed robbery suspect. According to a post from Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the person photographed below is believed to be connected to an armed robbery of a convenience store that occurred on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:35 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Carjackers jumped 81-year-old woman outside her Baton Rouge home, stole her car & groceries at gunpoint

BATON ROUGE - Armed carjackers attacked an elderly woman in her driveway after she returned home from a grocery store trip, stealing her car and her groceries at gunpoint. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the 81-year-old was robbed around noon Friday outside her home on La Margie Drive, just off S Choctaw Drive. Police said the at least one attacker took off in her car, which still contained the groceries she had just bought.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge elderly woman carjacked at noon, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating an 81-year-old woman being robbed at gunpoint on Friday afternoon. According to BRPD, an 81-year-old woman was returning home from grocery shopping in the 12000 block of La Margie Avenue, when an unknown black male walked up and stole her car at gunpoint. Her groceries were stolen as well.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Shooting near Prescott Road injures 1 person, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police detectives in Baton Rouge are searching for details as they investigate a shooting incident that happened around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a business on Airline Highway near Tom Drive contacted law enforcement about a male shooting victim.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Baton Rouge man let go from job accused of stealing items from work, selling them on Facebook

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man from Slaughter is behind bars after facing accusations of attempting to sell items he’d allegedly stolen from his former employer. According to an official report completed by a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it was July of 2022 when 38-year-old Ben Jones was hired as a temporary employee at The Addison Apartments in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA

