It's difficult for restaurants these days to do something truly original. But Pizza Byronz managed to do exactly that with their za boudin bites. This appetizer ($8.95) is exactly what it sounds like: boudin-stuffed pizza bites. One order includes several of these mini calzones that almost look like little hand pies. The perfect snack comes with a pepper jelly dipping sauce that elevates it to another level.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO