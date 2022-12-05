Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Related
Springfield recognized as American World War II Heritage City
SPRINGFIELD — Thanks in large part to the Springfield Armory’s development and production of the M1 rifle, the National Park Service has named Springfield an American World War II Heritage City. In a press release earlier this week, the park service said Springfield is one of 19 cities...
Agawam Veterans’ Cemetery exceeds goal for Wreaths Across America: More than 9,000 veterans will be honored
AGAWAM – An effort to honor Western Massachusetts veterans by placing wreaths on their graves has been growing every year, but this year’s Wreaths Across America event has taken off dramatically. There have been more donations than ever, and a major program is planned Saturday to honor the...
Defeating the “cliff effect” could resonate far beyond Springfield (Editorial)
Can a new program in Springfield change the nation? It’s happened before. Basketball, gas-powered automobiles and children’s author Dr. Seuss trace their roots to the City of Homes. Now a new program, designed to get workers off the public dole without setting them back financially, will get a trial run in Springfield.
Toy for Joy donations help children and honor memories
Steven Roberts says he knows he was one of the fortunate ones. “I never suffered for Christmas toys. Others are not so fortunate,” said the former owner of F.L. Roberts & Co., the gas and convenience store chain he sold in 2016. “My wife (Georgianne) and I still have...
Massachusetts Army National Guard band performs free holiday concert at Springfield Symphony Hall (photos)
SPRINGFIELD -- Sounds of the holiday and patriotism reverberated through Symphony Hall as the 215th Army Band of the Massachusetts Army National Guard performed on Sunday. The holiday music concert, presented by he Spirit of Springfield and sponsored by Mercy Medical Center, was free to the public. “It’s good to...
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Dec. 4 to Dec. 10
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Dec 4 to Dec 10. There were 92 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,053-square-foot home on Shamrock Street in Springfield that sold for $279,000.
Here’s where you can find drive-thru holiday lights in Mass.
One of the staple parts of the holidays are holiday lights. The bright reds, greens and blues are sure to make any home or location shine bright. But perhaps one of the better light displays you can see aren’t just ones you walk through — rather ones you can drive through.
Three-bedroom home in Amherst sells for $540,000
Alison Ketcham and Andrew Hoyt bought the property at 375 Potwine Lane, Amherst, from Maximilian Safarpour and Nancy E Safarpour on Nov. 17, 2022. The $540,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $252. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Dec. 4 to Dec. 10
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Dec 4 to Dec 10. There were 145 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,286-square-foot home on Oakes Street in Millbury that sold for $375,000.
Decor of new elementary school will reflect Westfield’s natural features, history
WESTFIELD — Designers of Westfield’s planned new elementary school were far enough along to talk about color palettes and interior design at a Dec. 8 building committee meeting. Architect Bert Gardner of Caolo and Bieniek Associates presented up-to-date drawings of the interior finishes of the school, highlighting aspects...
Chicopee to increase staff at sporting events, considering metal detectors after gun brought to Thanksgiving football game
CHICOPEE — More and better-trained school staff will be working at sporting events, more police will be covering games and emergency exit locations will be announced in an effort to make spectators and athletes safer especially at high-profile events. After a 19-year-old was charged for taking a gun to...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties December 11, 2022 edition
Diane Savioli-Chase, trustee, and Aurora Assets Trust, trustee of, to Jon Bottoni, Jennifer Bottoni, Jennifer M. Bottoni and Jon W. Bottoni Jr., 196 North St., $285,000. Gary F. Geiger, Robert E. Geiger Jr., Steven E. Geiger, Cynthia J. Carver, Joyce F. Geiger, Cynthia J. Geiger and Cynthia J. Petrowski to Richard Kana and Donna Kana, 32 Brookline Ave., $249,900.
10 least expensive homes sold in Hampden County Dec. 4-10
A condo in Springfield that sold for $91,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Hampden County between Dec. 4 and Dec. 10. In total, 78 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $296,936. The average price per square foot ended up at $201.
Worcester implements winter parking ban at 8 p.m. Sunday
A winter parking ban will be in effect starting at 8 p.m. Sunday night in Worcester to allow for snow plowing, the city announced Sunday afternoon. During the parking ban, parking is prohibited on either side of main arteries, emergency and bus routes and downtown streets critical to the flow of traffic. On all other streets, parking is only allowed on the odd-numbered side of the street, unless otherwise posted.
Springfield youth mentor Arthur Jones dies at 87
Arthur L. “Art” Jones always emphasized that young people should be allowed to have fun, according to the executive director of the Springfield Boys & Girls Club. Vincent Borello is correct, but Jones’ son says there was much more to it than that. “It was about having...
Westfield Councilor Richard Sullivan helping incoming gov. on economic policy
WESTFIELD — As CEO of the Western Mass. Economic Development Council, Richard Sullivan’s business is knowing what industry, merchants and job-seekers are looking for in the Westfield region. Now he’s bringing that perspective to the next gubernatorial administration. Sullivan, a Westfield city councilor and former mayor, is...
Feds hire consultant to look at dredging 2 clogged Congamond Lake outlets
SOUTHWICK — The Lake Management Committee said last week that the Natural Resources and Conservation Service has signed a contract with a consultant to explore the costs and processes needed to dredge Great Brook and Canal Brook. Committee Chair Dick Grannells told the rest of the committee on Dec....
These 7 Mass. cities have perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality, Human Rights Campaign says
Seven Massachusetts cities have earned perfect scores when it comes to LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies and services. In its 11th annual Municipal Equality Index, the Human Rights Campaign awarded Arlington, Boston, Cambridge, Northampton, Provincetown, Salem and Worcester scores of 100, according to a report available on its website.
PVIAC Late Meet 1 Results: South Hadley’s Abigail Gelinas, Chicopee Comp’s Marcos Henriquez highlight opening week
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. PVIAC Late Meet 1 Results: Top 3 finishers from each event. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Massachusetts State Lottery: $100,000 Mass Cash ticket sold in Holyoke
A $100,000 lottery ticket sold in Holyoke was the highest lottery prize won in Massachusetts on Saturday. The ticket was from the game Mass Cash and was sold at Holyoke Liquor Mart. Overall, 205 lottery prizes worth at least $600 were won in Massachusetts on Saturday, including seven in Springfield...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
89K+
Followers
71K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0