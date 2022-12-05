Read full article on original website
Uncle Luke Corrects Fat Joe After Rapper Says He Put On Pitbull & Trick Daddy
Fat Joe claims he put on the two Florida icons before they were famous, but Uncle Luke says he’s the one who first discovered them. Fat Joe is known for his captivating stories about Hip Hop history, but Uncle Luke stepped in with a slight correction. Earlier this year, Fat Joe appeared on the My Expert Opinion podcast and revisited some of the culture’s moments. During the chat, Joe stated he “put on” Trick Daddy and Pitbull, helping the two rappers get signed. However, Luther Campbell shared the clip of the interview and said he was the one who discovered those artists.
Pretty Vee Seemingly Confirms She’s Dating Rick Ross
The “Wild ‘N Out” member talked about what attracts her to the rapper on a recent episode of “Black Girl Stuff.”. It seems as though there’s a new celebrity couple in Hollywood. Pretty Vee has confirmed her relationship with Rick Ross. During her recent appearance...
NBA YoungBoy Checks Rich The Kid Over Pic With Lil Durk
Rich the Kid was almost completely shocked when YoungBoy asked him about a picture he took with his rival. As much as we talk about celebrity sightings and who linked up with who, it’s rare to see the artists themselves hop on the discussion. NBA YoungBoy surprised Rich the Kid on his new radio show when he pressed him about a picture he has with Lil Durk.
Ye & Wack 100 Diss Meek Mill On Clubhouse: “I’m Literally In Tears”
The Yeezy founder was cracking up at the thought of being checked by the Philly native. Ye has once again gotten the boot from various social media platforms. However, the 45-year-old isn’t letting that stop him from making sure the world hears his thoughts. Most recently, he joined Wack 100 over on Clubhouse, at which time the two industry heads shared a laugh about Meek Mill.
Ice Cube Explains Declining “Verzuz” With LL Cool J & Scarface
The L.A. native has his own concept for the face-off. Ice Cube has undoubtedly made his fair share of hits throughout his decorated career. However, he declined to participate in a Verzuz battle with both LL Cool J and Scarface. His reason? Because it’s all love on his side.
Beyoncé & Blue Ivy Look Like Twins In Throwback Snapshot
Additionally, social media users have pointed out that the hair dresser in the image resembles Chloe Bailey. Beyoncé has made a tradition of wishing her fellow celebrities a happy birthday by sharing their childhood photos on social media. In the past, stars like Lizzo have been left amazed by celebratory greetings from the Lemonade hitmaker. Somehow, she surprisingly seems to mysteriously conjure up the snapshots out of thin air.
R. Kelly’s “I Admit It” Removed From Streaming Services
R. Kelly’s bootleg album, “I Admit It,” has been removed from streaming services. Spotify and Apple Music have pulled R. Kelly’s new album, I Admit It, from their respective platforms. The disgraced singer’s lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, says he wasn’t involved in the project’s release.
Boosie Badazz Praises R. Kelly’s New Album, “I Admit It”
Boosie labeled R. Kelly “the best to ever do it” after hearing “I Admit It” on Friday. Boosie Badazz praised R. Kelly on social media, Friday, after his album, I Admit It, was released without warning. Additionally, Boosie called for the disgraced singer’s freedom as he serves his 30-year prison sentence.
Dr. Umar Johnson Claims Kim Kardashian “Used” Kanye West Following $200K Child Support Order
The 48-year-old also touched on Deion Saunders and the “Good Morning America” scandal during his sit-down. While sitting down with The Breakfast Club, Dr. Umar Johnson offered his take on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West after the rapper was recently ordered to pay $200K per month in child support.
Asian Doll Responds On Twitter After Dress Designer Claims She Ghosted Her
The dress designer also claims Asian Doll had the gown recreated by someone else. Asian Doll found herself in hot water earlier this week when the rapper was accused of ghosting a fashion designer after asking her to create a pricey gown. Appearing to respond on social media, the Let’s Do A Drill rapper later tweeted “believe what you want.”
Monaleo Gets Emotional On New Song, “Miss U Already” Featuring NoCap
We’ve seen countless artists tragically taken from us too soon throughout 2022. The pain certainly hasn’t been easy to endure. However, it has inspired other creatives to pay tribute to their fallen friends in beautiful ways. Most recently, Monaleo did just that on her “Miss U Already” single.
Scorey Delivers “Help Is On The Way” Album Featuring Polo G & Lil Poppa
There’s an undoubtedly impressive amount of new arrivals for music lovers this Friday. So far, we’ve covered new arrivals from artists like Ari Lennox, Desiigner, Mount Westmore, and SZA. Comparatively, our next suggestion for your streaming pleasure is from Polo G’s artist, Scorey. The 24-year-old chiefly delivered...
Meek Mill Responds To Kanye West
The Philly rapper implied that he’s too busy with charitable work, being with his loved ones, and staying focused to get caught up in Kanye’s antics. With Ye throwing shots and shots left and right, at least a few people caught in the crossfire are bound to respond. Meek Mill recently responded to Kanye West’s jabs at him during a recent appearance on the platform Clubhouse. Amid many other users and commentators, the Chicago rapper couldn’t stop laughing at Meek criticizing him. The Philly rapper spoke out against Kanye using a “White Lives Matter” shirt, to which Ye could only laugh.
Diddy Reflects On Continuing His Bad Boy Legacy With King Combs
Diddy and King Combs sat down to discuss keeping Bad Boy alive. Diddy and his son, King Combs, discussed the legacy of Bad Boy during a new interview with Billboard. In the discussion, Diddy reflected on his son’s music career. “I’ve been extra hard on him and really just...
MadeinTYO Returns With “Thinking To Myself” Single Ahead Of New Project
Countless new singles rolled into our inboxes this week, but one that really stands out is MadeinTYO’s “Thinking to Myself.” The new song specifically finds the 30-year-old reflecting on his aspirations of heading back to his former home of Tokyo, Japan. In the accompanying music video, we...
SZA Compares Drake To Regina George As “SOS” First-Week Sales Projections Surface
The “Ctrl” songstress says Drizzy gave her a heads up before dropping bars about her on 21 Savage’s “Mr. Right Now.”. In the midst of SZA’s sophomore album, SOS, finally making its long-awaited debut, the TDE vocalist has been doing her share of press to promote her work. Among other recent interviews, she sat down with Audacity to chat about not only her music but also her love life.
Gucci Mane Shares 80-Song Album, “So Icy Boyz: The Finale”
Gucci Mane has delivered a colossal, 80-track album titled, So Icy Boyz: The Finale. The project clocks in at three hours and 51 minutes all-in-all. It boasts both new music and previously released work. Across the massive tracklist, Lil Baby, Jeremih, Trey Songz, 2 Chainz, Offset, Quavo, and more make...
Polo G Drops Off “My All” Single With Lyrical Lemonade Music Video: Watch
It’s a big weekend for Polo G. Not only did the 23-year-old make an appearance on Scorey’s Help Is On The Way album, but he’s also showing out on a single of his own. The song, titled, “My All,” arrived on Friday (December 9) and was accompanied by an awesome Lyrical Lemonade music video.
Lil Durk’s New Single Finds Him “Hanging With Wolves”
Since sharing his 7220 album in the early half of 2022, Lil Durk has been making steady appearances. We’ve heard him on singles both alone and with other popular artists. Previously, he connected with Doodie Lo on “Did Shit To Me.” Later we saw him connect with Kanye West and Cardi B on “Hot Shit.”
Lil Tecca Returns With Catchy New Single “Blessing”
Lil Tecca has always been known for dropping dope catchy tracks that will stick with you for a very long time. Of course, that is exactly what he did with the song “Ransom” which is three years old at this point. Overall, Tecca is a very solid artist who has managed to keep his fans engaged.
