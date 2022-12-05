Read full article on original website
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBill DeckerBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
A success in Sorrento. Boucherie and Balloon Festival crowns cooking champs.
When Joey Cornett won the Boucherie and Balloon Festival's cracklin-cooking contest Dec. 4, he was repeated a victory he had won in 2010, the last time the festival was in Sorrento. After being held at several locations including one outside the Sorrento, the festival returned to its home on Airline...
Krewe of Cypress presents 9 debutantes at ball in Plaquemine
The Krewe of Cypress introduced nine young women at its annual Debutante Presentation Ball on Nov. 26 at the Carl F. Grant Civic Center, Plaquemine. Olivia Helen Baudin, daughter of Pamela and Stan Baudin, presented by her grandparents, Helen and Patrick Pendley, and escorted by her grandfather. Mary Kate “Katie”...
Santa arrives in Gonzales for the annual tree lighting ceremony
Mayor Barney Arceneaux and members of the City Council ushered in the Christmas season Dec. 2 at the annual city tree lighting ceremony. Outside and around City Hall, colorful light displays welcomed families who came out for the celebration. Across the street and inside the Gonzales Civic Center, performers with Center Stage Performing Arts Academy sang and danced their holiday show.
Boudin bites, vegetable pakora and the taco: Best things we ate this week
It's difficult for restaurants these days to do something truly original. But Pizza Byronz managed to do exactly that with their za boudin bites. This appetizer ($8.95) is exactly what it sounds like: boudin-stuffed pizza bites. One order includes several of these mini calzones that almost look like little hand pies. The perfect snack comes with a pepper jelly dipping sauce that elevates it to another level.
Teddy's Juke Joint, a Louisiana musical institution, wins national blues award
Through good times and bad, Teddy's Juke Joint in Zachary has played host to the blues for more than 40 years. It's had the odd dose of recognition over the years, but few shout-outs have been as prestigious as the latest one. Last week, Teddy's was granted a Keeping the Blues Alive award by the Memphis-based Blues Foundation.
Denham Springs vocalist takes her talents to national stage
The pinnacle of chorus vocalist Sara Glascock’s promising career came in early November when the Denham Springs High School senior participated in the All-National Honor Choir in Maryland where she was the only singer selected from the state of Louisiana for the prestigious honor. Sara was one of 230...
A new animal shelter is coming to Ascension Parish. It just needs to find the right property.
Ascension Parish has a design plan in hand and hopes to break ground next year on a new animal shelter and animal control services facility. It just needs to find five acres that meet certain requirements — like not being flood-prone. Hopefully, the new facility will be up and...
Longtime parish volunteer honored for her years of dedicated community service
Connie King was recently honored with proclamations from both the City of Gonzales and Ascension Parish government for her volunteer contributions to the community. King volunteers with several organizations and can usually be seen handing out supplies after emergencies or organizing Tankproof — a nonprofit started by her twin sons — free swim lessons or other community service projects.
'The Price is Right Live' is Coming to Louisiana in 2023
The Price is Right Live will be at the River Center in Baton Rouge on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 7 pm.
See which fast food chain is building a location on Plank Road
Checkers is set to open its fourth Baton Rouge area location at 4536 Plank Road at the end of January. Ramsey Ali, the local franchisee for the hamburger chain, said the Checkers will have a dine-in section and an outdoor patio. About 20-25 people will work in the restaurant. Ali also has the Checkers locations on Florida and Coursey boulevards and in the Central Walmart Supercenter.
Religion Briefs: Painting will be dedicated at St. Margaret Episcopal Church
St. Margaret Episcopal Church, 12663 Perkins Road, will bless and dedicate a large painting of the Virgin Mary in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe at a 7 p.m. bilingual Mass on Sunday. The painting, from an anonymous donor,. was created by Baton Rouge artist Mark Biletnikoff. Our Lady of...
Person shot, taken to hospital in Baton Rouge Sunday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the corner of Greenwell Springs Road and North Flannery Road at 2:39 a.m. One person was shot in their vehicle and taken to the hospital.
Belle Chasse community mourns loss of teacher who died on Woodland Bridge
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — For more than 30 years, Carol Roberts and her best friend Cindy Hoyle went for a run across the Woodland Bridge before work. Wednesday morning, they set off on their last. The Woodland Bridge crosses the Intracoastal Waterway, connecting Algiers to Belle Chasse. According to...
Man killed in Baton Rouge neighborhood Saturday, police investigating
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday evening. Police responded to a shooting in the 8800 block of Edwin Street around 5:50 p.m. and found Deandre Duncan, 37, who had been shot. The police say Duncan died at the scene.
The Road Home program shortchanged low-income homeowners in Louisiana. New data proves it.
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The Times-Picayune | The Advocate and WWL-TV. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. The complaints started as soon as Louisiana launched its massive program to help homeowners...
Once-a-week garbage collection in Baton Rouge at a higher cost? Council members question plan
Baton Rouge residents could pay almost 25% more for garbage, recycling and trash collection and see pickups reduced to once a week — but some Metro Council members say they may not vote for that plan. Council members reached by phone last week were divided over the proposed 10-year...
Search and rescue efforts underway for man seen struggling in Baton Rouge’s Mississippi River
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – First responders were called to the scene of an incident in Baton Rouge’s Mississippi River near North Street late Wednesday (December 7) morning, authorities say. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, it was around 11:45 a.m. when witnesses saw a man in the river, struggling to swim. First responders […]
Car flips in crash on Mississippi River bridge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A car flipped on the Horace Wilkinson Bridge (New Bridge) that crosses the Mississippi River on I-10 on Thursday, Dec. 8. The crash happened on I-10 East before the Nicholson Drive exit. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) reported the crash around 11...
Detective takes center stage in trial of Baton Rouge woman accused of poisoning husband, boyfriend
Arthur Noflin Jr. had been missing for days by the time New Orleans homicide detectives visited the home of his estranged wife in March 2016. When the detectives broke the news that Noflin’s truck was found burned to a crisp with charred human remains in the back seat near an abandoned railyard in New Orleans’ 9th Ward, Meshell Hale began sobbing unconsolably.
Sprinkler malfunction forced evacuation at Baton Rouge Walmart
BATON ROUGE - A faulty sprinkler system triggered a response from firefighters and forced holiday shoppers to clear out of a Walmart in Baton Rouge on Thursday. The St. George Fire Department said the malfunction prompted fire crews and law enforcement to swarm the store at the corner of Burbank Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard sometime around 2 p.m.
