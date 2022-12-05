ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sorrento, LA

theadvocate.com

Krewe of Cypress presents 9 debutantes at ball in Plaquemine

The Krewe of Cypress introduced nine young women at its annual Debutante Presentation Ball on Nov. 26 at the Carl F. Grant Civic Center, Plaquemine. Olivia Helen Baudin, daughter of Pamela and Stan Baudin, presented by her grandparents, Helen and Patrick Pendley, and escorted by her grandfather. Mary Kate “Katie”...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
theadvocate.com

Santa arrives in Gonzales for the annual tree lighting ceremony

Mayor Barney Arceneaux and members of the City Council ushered in the Christmas season Dec. 2 at the annual city tree lighting ceremony. Outside and around City Hall, colorful light displays welcomed families who came out for the celebration. Across the street and inside the Gonzales Civic Center, performers with Center Stage Performing Arts Academy sang and danced their holiday show.
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

Boudin bites, vegetable pakora and the taco: Best things we ate this week

It's difficult for restaurants these days to do something truly original. But Pizza Byronz managed to do exactly that with their za boudin bites. This appetizer ($8.95) is exactly what it sounds like: boudin-stuffed pizza bites. One order includes several of these mini calzones that almost look like little hand pies. The perfect snack comes with a pepper jelly dipping sauce that elevates it to another level.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Teddy's Juke Joint, a Louisiana musical institution, wins national blues award

Through good times and bad, Teddy's Juke Joint in Zachary has played host to the blues for more than 40 years. It's had the odd dose of recognition over the years, but few shout-outs have been as prestigious as the latest one. Last week, Teddy's was granted a Keeping the Blues Alive award by the Memphis-based Blues Foundation.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Denham Springs vocalist takes her talents to national stage

The pinnacle of chorus vocalist Sara Glascock’s promising career came in early November when the Denham Springs High School senior participated in the All-National Honor Choir in Maryland where she was the only singer selected from the state of Louisiana for the prestigious honor. Sara was one of 230...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
theadvocate.com

Longtime parish volunteer honored for her years of dedicated community service

Connie King was recently honored with proclamations from both the City of Gonzales and Ascension Parish government for her volunteer contributions to the community. King volunteers with several organizations and can usually be seen handing out supplies after emergencies or organizing Tankproof — a nonprofit started by her twin sons — free swim lessons or other community service projects.
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

See which fast food chain is building a location on Plank Road

Checkers is set to open its fourth Baton Rouge area location at 4536 Plank Road at the end of January. Ramsey Ali, the local franchisee for the hamburger chain, said the Checkers will have a dine-in section and an outdoor patio. About 20-25 people will work in the restaurant. Ali also has the Checkers locations on Florida and Coursey boulevards and in the Central Walmart Supercenter.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Person shot, taken to hospital in Baton Rouge Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the corner of Greenwell Springs Road and North Flannery Road at 2:39 a.m. One person was shot in their vehicle and taken to the hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man killed in Baton Rouge neighborhood Saturday, police investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday evening. Police responded to a shooting in the 8800 block of Edwin Street around 5:50 p.m. and found Deandre Duncan, 37, who had been shot. The police say Duncan died at the scene.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Car flips in crash on Mississippi River bridge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A car flipped on the Horace Wilkinson Bridge (New Bridge) that crosses the Mississippi River on I-10 on Thursday, Dec. 8. The crash happened on I-10 East before the Nicholson Drive exit. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) reported the crash around 11...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Detective takes center stage in trial of Baton Rouge woman accused of poisoning husband, boyfriend

Arthur Noflin Jr. had been missing for days by the time New Orleans homicide detectives visited the home of his estranged wife in March 2016. When the detectives broke the news that Noflin’s truck was found burned to a crisp with charred human remains in the back seat near an abandoned railyard in New Orleans’ 9th Ward, Meshell Hale began sobbing unconsolably.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Sprinkler malfunction forced evacuation at Baton Rouge Walmart

BATON ROUGE - A faulty sprinkler system triggered a response from firefighters and forced holiday shoppers to clear out of a Walmart in Baton Rouge on Thursday. The St. George Fire Department said the malfunction prompted fire crews and law enforcement to swarm the store at the corner of Burbank Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard sometime around 2 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA

