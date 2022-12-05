We are already in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, and though our Detroit Lions got off to a 1-6 start to their season, they have now won four of their past five games, and, believe it or not, they are not that far out of the final Wild Card playoff spot in the NFC. Moving forward, as we have been doing for years, we will be letting you know in our Detroit Lions Rooting Guide which teams to root for in terms of helping the Lions earn a playoff spot. We will continue doing this through the remainder of the season unless the Lions are eliminated from a playoff spot. In that case, we will shift to rooting for a higher draft pick. Here is your Detroit Lions Rooting Guide for the Playoffs in Week 14.

