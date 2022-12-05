Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Michigan fans chant predictable phrase during hockey matchup vs. MSU [Video]
It just will not die. On Saturday night, the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines hockey team hosted the No. 12 Michigan State Spartans at Yost Arena in Ann Arbor. We all know how nasty the Michigan vs. Michigan State rivalry has become, and it continued on Saturday night when the two teams met at Yost. Not surprisingly, the Wolverines fans in attendance had a nice little chant for the Spartans toward the end of the game.
Blake Corum’s Heisman Trophy result is laughable
Heading into the 2022 season, most believed that Blake Corum would be a big weapon for the Michigan Football team. But very few, if any, would have guessed that he would be one of the Heisman Trophy frontrunners by the time November rolled around. But that is exactly what Corum was, and he almost certainly would have been a finalist had he not gotten injured in Wolverines second-to-last regular season game. In fact, many believe Corum still should have been a finalist. Well, we now know exactly where Corum finished in the Heisman voting.
Predicting the Detroit Lions’ starting offense for Week 14 matchup vs. Vikings
Here we go! In just a matter of hours, our Detroit Lions will look to keep their winning ways going when they host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. If the Lions can pull out the win, they will move to within one game of .500, despite starting the season with a 1-6 record. Though the Lions will likely have to win out to make the playoffs, they are playing some of the best football in the entire NFL, and their remaining schedule is certainly manageable. Here is what I believe the Lions starting offense will look like on Sunday against the Vikings.
James Houston sets Detroit Lions record vs. Vikings
If you have not yet become familiar with Detroit Lions DE James Houston, you are about to. When the Lions selected Houston in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, not too many people projected him as a player who would make an impact as soon as he stepped onto the field. After missing the first 10 games of the season as he recovered from an injury, Houston has come in and turned some heads in three consecutive weeks.
Detroit Lions fans react to HUGE statement win over Vikings
Heading into Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, the Detroit Lions had a chance to make a huge statement. With a win, they would not only move to within one game of .500 on the season, keeping their playoff hopes alive, but they would also prove that they are a force to be reckoned with in the NFC North for the foreseeable future. Well, the game just ended, and the Lions took care of business by defeating the Vikings at Ford Field. Following the conclusion of the game, Detroit Lions fans took to social media to react.
Detroit Lions dial up amazing trick play for RT Penei Sewell
Ben Johnson is a freaking genius and Penei Sewell had hands! On Sunday, the Detroit Lions took care of business by defeating the Minnesota Vikings by a score of 34-23 at Ford Field. With the win, the Lions are now 6-7 on the season, and they have kept their NFC Playoff chances alive! During the fourth quarter of the game, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson dialed up a crazy play for Sewell, and it worked to perfection.
Photographer snaps perfect image of Penei Sewell doing the unthinkable
It was 3rd & 7 for Penei Sewell and the Detroit Lions with just 2:00 remaining in the game. The ball was spotted on the 42-yard line, and a very important decision had to be made. Either run the ball, hoping to pick up enough yards for a first down, or reach into the old back of tricks and find a play that involves throwing the ball to an offensive lineman. As we now know, the Lions decided to do the latter, and it ended up working exactly as planned.
Detroit Lions catch HUGE break vs. Vikings
When the Detroit Lions host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Ford Field, they will have an opportunity to move to 6-7 on the season, and keep their playoff hopes alive. When the two teams met earlier in the season, the Lions had complete control of the game, until they didn’t, as the Vikings came back to win by four points. Now, according to reports, the Lions have caught a huge break for their week 14 matchup against the Vikings.
Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson impressed with Detroit Lions defense
On Sunday, a familiar face was in the house as former Detroit Linos TE T.J. Hockenson returned to Ford Field for the first time since being traded to the Minnesota Vikings. Back on November 1, the Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings in exchange for some extra draft capital. Prior to getting traded, Hockenson was part of a Lions team that had what was quite possibly the worst defense in NFL history. But, the Lions’ defense has been playing much better as of late, and Hockenson notices.
Detroit Lions C.J. Moore pulls off insane fake punt vs. Vikings [Video]
When it comes to Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, there is no question about it that he is more than willing to roll the dice in order to help his team win a big game. On Sunday, against the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings, Campbell (and ST Coordinator Dave Fipp) dialed up a fake punt for C.J. Moore during the third quarter, and it worked to perfection. The fake gave the Lions a big first down, and they were eventually able to extend their lead to 21-7 with under six minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Jamaal Williams invades pregame show to predict Detroit Lions victory [Video]
When the Detroit Lions take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, you can bet that everybody will be hyped up for the big game. With a win, the Lions will make a statement, and keep their NFL playoff hopes alive. Prior to the game, lions running back Jamaal Williams showed how hyped up he is for today’s game, as he decided to invade the Lions pregame show to make his prediction for today’s game against the Vikings.
Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown makes NFL history
When the Detroit Lions were on the clock in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell were very excited because they were about to select WR Amon-Ra St. Brown. Well, that selection has paid off in a big way so far as St. Brown has emerged as one of the best young wide receivers in the entire NFL. On Sunday, Amon-Ra made history during the Lions’ matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.
Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets opening point spread released
Following their 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions have now won five of their last six games, and they are 6-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions have kept their 2022 NFL Playoff hopes alive, though, chances are they are going to have to win out to get in. Up next for the Lions is a road matchup against the New York Jets. The Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets opening point spread has now been released.
Detroit Lions: Jameson Williams’ first NFL catch is a 41-yard TD [Video]
Let’s freaking go!!! Detroit Lions rookie Jameson Williams just caught his first NFL pass, and it was a HUGE one! A week ago, Williams made his NFL debut, but he only played a handful of plays, and when all was said and done, he had just one target and zero catches. Earlier in the week, Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media and he said the plan was to get Williams more involved in Week 14 against the Minnesota Vikings.
Jameson Williams praises Detroit Lions fans: ‘It’s crazy. I love it.’
You knew it was just a matter of time before Jameson Williams finally picked up his first catch as a member of the Detroit Lions. But not many people thought his first catch would be a 41-yard touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings. Well, that’s exactly what happened on Sunday, and though it was his only catch of the game, it was a big one that really set the tone for the Lions during their huge win over the Vikings at Ford Field.
Detroit Lions uniform combo unveiled for Week 14 matchup vs. Vikings
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will look to win their sixth game of the season when they host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. The Lions’ defense will have their work cut out for them in this one as the Vikings have a formidable offense that includes the great Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook. Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions uniform combo was released for Sunday’s huge matchup against the Vikings.
Detroit Lions locker room celebration following win over Vikings [Video]
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions had a golden opportunity when they took on the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. With a win, the Lions would move to within a game. 500 on the season, while a loss would really hurt any chances they had of making the playoffs. As we now know, the Lions defeated the Vikings to move to 6-7 on the season. Following the game, head coach Dan Campbell was more than fired up during the Detroit Lions locker room celebration.
Detroit Lions: 5 Teams to root for in Week 14 to improve draft slot
On Saturday, we released our weekly Detroit Lions Rooting Guide in terms of getting the Lions to the NFL Playoffs. That has been our focus ever since the Lions began winning, and it will continue until they clinch a playoff spot (only positive thoughts are allowed!). That being said, some of you have asked for us to put out a weekly Rooting Guide in terms of which teams Lions fans should root for to get a higher draft pick. So, here you go!
Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings: How to watch, listen to, and stream
Believe it or not, we are already heading into Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season! On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will look to get back in the win column when they host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. The Lions will have their work cut out for them as the Vikings are 10-2 and will be looking to clinch the NFC North. Here is everything you need to know in terms of watching, listening to, and streaming the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings.
Detroit Lions Rooting Guide for the Playoffs: 3 Teams to root for in Week 14
We are already in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, and though our Detroit Lions got off to a 1-6 start to their season, they have now won four of their past five games, and, believe it or not, they are not that far out of the final Wild Card playoff spot in the NFC. Moving forward, as we have been doing for years, we will be letting you know in our Detroit Lions Rooting Guide which teams to root for in terms of helping the Lions earn a playoff spot. We will continue doing this through the remainder of the season unless the Lions are eliminated from a playoff spot. In that case, we will shift to rooting for a higher draft pick. Here is your Detroit Lions Rooting Guide for the Playoffs in Week 14.
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0