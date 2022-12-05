ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As the familiar refrain of the Sam & Dave song "Hold On, I'm Comin'" played on the sound system, Donald J. Trump triumphantly walked off the stage at Mar-a-Lago on the night of November 15, 2022. It was the night America had been anticipating for months: Trump announced that he will be seeking the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election. Declaring that he was running "in order to make America great and glorious again," the former president spent just over an hour reminiscing about his accomplishments and promising more of the same in a second term. To no one's surprise, he painted a picture of President Joe Biden's America as being a bleak landscape of crime-ridden cities, open borders, and staggering inflation (via Reuters).
Rolling Stone

Trump Is Pissed Republicans Keep Telling Him to Stay Away from Georgia

As Republicans pour party resources into the Georgia Senate runoff, Donald Trump is getting irritated at the idea that virtually no one of importance in the GOP wants him to campaign in Georgia. In the lead-up to the contest between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Trump-endorsed challenger Herschel Walker, several GOP figures and Trump allies have already implored him not to hold a Georgia rally ahead of the runoff, according to two people familiar with the matter and another person briefed on the situation. Trump — who helped recruit Walker to run — and his advisers have discussed the possibility of heading...
Daily Montanan

The end of the road for Donald Trump

For six long years now Americans have been assailed by non-stop lies from Donald J. Trump, the twice-impeached former president who launched an attempted coup against Congress and relentlessly — albeit falsely — accused the election system of being rigged. But the midterms didn’t turn out to be the “red wave” he predicted. In fact, […] The post The end of the road for Donald Trump appeared first on Daily Montanan.
TheDailyBeast

Just ONE Member of Congress Showed Up for Trump’s 2024 Announcement, Report Says

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, the North Carolina Republican who lost his primary recently and will soon exit Congress, was the only office holder to attend Donald Trump’s 2024 announcement on Tuesday night, The Washington Post reported, citing reporters who attended. Other Republican lawmakers, like Trump acolyte Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), blamed poor weather for their decision not to attend the Mar-a-Lago spectacle. Even two of Trump’s children, Ivanka and Don Jr., skipped the event. Several close allies had urged Trump to delay his announcement after many of his endorsed candidates tanked in last week’s midterm elections. Other top Republicans and donors have since switched allegiance to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But Trump nevertheless unveiled his 2024 candidacy at his golf club, promising “America’s comeback.”
TheDailyBeast

Did Donald Trump Already Forget He’s Running for President?

More than three weeks after announcing his candidacy for president, Donald Trump has yet to hold a rally or even leave his adoptive home state of Florida. In fact, according to recent reports, Trump has barely left his home.“The former president announced his 2024 run against the wishes of most of the GOP and his close advisers, largely out of frustration with momentum shifting to Ron DeSantis,” said Alyssa Farah Griffin, the former White House communications director for Trump and current co-host on The View. “Now he’s several weeks into a presidential run with no real apparatus, zero message, and...
