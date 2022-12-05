Read full article on original website
Related
WGME
The weird reason why this monster Maine buck was tagged as a doe
(BDN) -- Debbie Pellegrino and her husband, Nick, were about ready to call it an evening while hunting on their property last week when, with shooting light fading fast, Debbie noticed a deer come into view. “Shoot it,” her husband said as they waited in the blind. The deer...
Winter is coming: First blizzard of the season set to drop snow across north-central US
The first blizzard of the winter season is targeting North and South Dakota as well as areas of Montana, Minnesota and Nebraska with a foot of snow.
Creature With ‘Bear-Like’ Claws Emerges From Mississippi River, Stuns Anglers
A mother and daughter who were out fishing came face to face with a strange creature in the water recently, and what it turned out to be may surprise you. Shala Holm and her daughter Avery were fishing from their kayak on the Mississippi River near Brainerd, Minnesota when they spotted something lurking in the water near their boat. They heard something breathing and saw a giant set of claws they described later as “bear-like.”
First snow flakes of season coming late Tuesday into Wednesday
By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON -- Are you ready?This coming week will certainly be a shock to the system. The majority of folks living in southern New England will not see temperatures 50 degrees or higher for a least another week, perhaps even longer. For reference, we haven't had a stretch that cold since late February into early March! That's more than 250 days!And then there's the snow. The last accumulating snowfall for most of us was back on March 12. And, while we are not forecasting a snow accumulation for everyone this week, the storm late...
Time Out Global
Alert: we could actually be getting snow next week
It’s been a weirdly balmy couple of weeks. But now it seems the UK could (finally!) be getting cold again. According to forecasters, snow could even fall in areas around northern England and Scotland as early as next week. The Met Office said that temperatures will drop after a...
Farmers' Almanac's extended winter forecast predicts freezing rain, storm tracks and severe cold - pass the hot chocolate!
According to the Farmers’ Almanac, winter-like temperatures are going to hit the United States much sooner than expected - and last a very long time
Warning for Extremely Rare White Bald Eagle Filmed in Oklahoma
The eagle was filmed sitting in a tree at an undisclosed location. It is feared bird watchers may attempt to crowd the bird if it is given out.
'Freak Storm' Headed for Texas Could Dump Entire Season of Snow Overnight
The storm could impact Thanksgiving travel to and from the Texas panhandle.
Wave after wave of snow to arrive in Great Lakes, Northeast
December-like cold will continue to set the stage for snow as not one, but two or three rounds of snow will take aim at the northern tier of the U.S. in the coming week. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that wintry conditions are here to stay in the northern United States as not one, but two or three rounds of snow take aim for parts of the Great Lakes and Northeast in the coming week.
Weather Alert Friday night- Saturday morning
Tropical moisture will be swept up the east coast of the US Friday. Although Veteran’s Day will start dry with increasing clouds here in New England, Friday afternoon will turn wet and windy. Plan for tropical downpours and gusty winds between Friday night and Saturday morning. Although 1″ rainfall wouldn’t typically cause flooding issues, we could see problems where storm drains are clogged by leaves. Clear the drains on your street ahead of the storm.
Mysterious Winged Bat-like Creatures Spotted Swimming Underwater in a Lake
Is this a creature of Earth or an alien?
STORM WATCH: Snow transitions into rain early Wednesday morning
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says snow will transition into rain early Wednesday morning. He says temperatures will be above freezing on Wednesday morning with light rain persisting until lunchtime.
Angler Catches Super-Rare 'Dinosaur' Fish in Kansas River, Throws It Back
Lake Sturgeon can live to 150, and only 15 other fish in this species have been reported to Kansas wildlife officials in the past 25 years.
Ice Age-Era Fossils Exposed in Sandbars Along Drought-Stricken Mississippi River
The western half of the U.S. has spent the last two decades or more battling a historic megadrought, however, this year, drought conditions have had a significantly worsening impact on the Mississippi River, a body of water that serves as one of the world’s most important commercial waterways. That said, while the drought has had a negative impact on both the environment and the American economy, it has given scientists the opportunity to uncover and study some ancient finds, including, most recently, a collection of Ice Age-era fossils hidden in sandbars along the river.
Looming storm could deliver snow from New Mexico to Maine this week
The first widespread snowfall of the season east of the Rockies could occur this week and cover a 2,000-mile stretch of the United States, AccuWeather forecasters say. Soon after a colder weather pattern more typical of December develops over much of the United States, at least one storm with snow will gather moisture over the southern Rockies and Plains, travel northeastward through the Heartland and eventually reach the Northeast this week, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
NBC New York
Worst Snow Storm in 8 Years Dumps 80 Inches Upstate; NY Emergency Declared
Federal aid is coming to parts of western and northern New York to expedite cleanup efforts after a monster storm dumped up to 7 feet of snow on the Buffalo area over a days-long siege that finally appears to have ended. The emergency declaration authorizes the Department of Homeland Security...
natureworldnews.com
Blast of Cold Air to Bring Snow in Mid-December; What to Expect This Winter in the United States
As the winter becomes noticeable with the arrival of Meteorological winter on December 1, 2020, it is expected that the blast of cold air could bring snow in mid-December in portions of the United States. According to forecasts, rain and snow could unload this winter in the country. The Meteorological...
Second round of heavy lake effect snow begins late Thursday
After the first round of heavy lake effect snow on Wednesday evening, another round of heavy snow is set to begin Thursday evening. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.
Fisherman Catches Strange Jelly Creature in Lake
The outside looks like a rock but the inside is like clear jello.
Comments / 0