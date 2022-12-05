NASHVILLE – This is not the first time with Mike Vrabel in charge that the Tennessee Titans have lost three straight games. This is something different, though. A 36-22 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium on Sunday has the Titans reeling in a way they have not been since the disastrous 2015 season. Granted, the current bunch is a long way from that one, which finished tied for the NFL’s worst record at 3-13. Yet it’s also a far cry from where it was a month ago when it had stacked seven victories in eight games and seemed well-positioned for a third straight AFC South title.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO