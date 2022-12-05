ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veteran Ohio State Player Announces Decision To Transfer

By Lauren Merola
 6 days ago

© Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ohio State senior linebacker Teradja Mitchell is entering the transfer portal, he announced on Monday.

Mitchell has one year of eligibility remaining after playing in just four games this season. The 6-2, 239-pounder is in his fifth season with the Buckeyes. He's played in 39 games, making eight starts in 2021.

He recorded 63 tackles, seven tackles for loss and one pass break up in 43 games for the Buckeyes over the last five seasons.

Mitchell said that he will be finishing the College Football Playoffs with the No. 4 ranked Buckeyes, who play No. 1 Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31.

"After heavy prayer and thought, I have decided to enter the Transfer Portal with 1 year of eligibility remaining," Mitchell posted to social media. "I am very thankful for my time at Ohio State. It has been an honor to compete and play for one of the greatest universities in the world, with some of the best people in the world. Although I am entering the portal, after a talk with Coach Day, I will be finishing the season with brothers as we go compete for a National Championship! Please respect my decision. As always and forever, GO BUCKS!"

Mitchell was a part of Ohio State's 2018 recruiting class, which ranked No. 2 in the country. According to 247Sports, the Virginia Beach native was the No. 2 recruit from Virginia and No. 2 inside linebacker.

Mitchell becomes the second Buckeye to enter the portal on Monday, joining redshirt freshman safety Jaylen Johnson.

