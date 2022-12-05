Read full article on original website
BBC
Ruth Madoc: Hi-de-Hi! actress dies aged 79
Actress Ruth Madoc, who starred in the BBC sitcom Hi-de-Hi!, has died aged 79, her agent says. Her agent said she died in hospital on Friday afternoon after surgery for a fall she had earlier in the week. Phil Belfield of talent agency Belfield & Ward Ltd described her as...
BBC
Ruthless gang smuggled 2,000 people, court hears
Five men have been jailed for a "ruthless" people-smuggling operation involving nearly 2,000 people. In one case nine people, including five children, were found in a distressed state in a lay-by after being brought from Europe in the back of a lorry. Manchester Crown Court heard most were ethnic Kurds...
BBC
Search under way after people pulled from icy lake near Birmingham
A search and rescue operation is under way after police said a number of people pulled from a lake near Birmingham in freezing temperatures are in a critical condition. Reports suggested people had been playing on the ice at Babbs Mill Park and fell through, according to West Midlands Fire Service.
BBC
Jersey explosion: No survivors found in search after blast
A search for people after an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey that left three dead has found no signs of life. Emergency service bosses said the search and rescue operation was now one of recovery. "We have been searching and we will not stop searching for people's...
BBC
'I have no business with fraud' - Nigerian star D'banj
Nigerian music star D'banj says he has "no business with fraud" after his lawyer says he was released from custody by the Nigerian anti-corruption agency - the ICPC. He was arrested earlier this week on allegations of fraud after millions of dollars meant to help unemployed youths start businesses was reported missing.
BBC
Four children fall into icy lake near Birmingham
Four children were taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from an icy lake near Birmingham. They are believed to have fallen into the water after playing on ice in Babbs Mill Park, Kingshurst. They were taken to two hospitals in Birmingham. West Midlands Ambulance Service said the...
BBC
About a dozen missing in 'devastating' blast in Jersey
Local residents impacted by the blast have been moved to St Helier Town Church where they are being supported. The Government of Jersey says the Parish Church of St Helier has set up a space for people to light candles for those affected by the incident. Social embed from twitter.
BBC
Asylum seekers' Stevenage hotel stay notice 'unacceptable'
The Home Office's "chaotic and cavalier approach" to placing asylum seekers in hotels was "unacceptable", a council leader said. Baroness Taylor of Stevenage said the Labour-run borough council was given 24 hours notice that up to 178 asylum seekers would be placed in the town. She said the hotel chosen...
BBC
Revisiting one of Scotland's rarest Viking burials
One hundred and forty years ago Victorian antiquarians excavated a rare Viking boat grave in the Inner Hebrides. What they uncovered on the coastal meadow, called machair, at Kiloran Bay in Colonsay remains Scotland's single richest burial site of a Viking man found so far. The finds included weapons, a...
BBC
Ngozi Fulani's charity Sistah Space stops work over safety
A charity led by a black woman who was repeatedly asked where she was "really" from at a royal event has temporarily stopped its work over safety. Sistah Space was thrown into the spotlight when its founder, Ngozi Fulani, said she felt she was "interrogated" by Lady Susan Hussey at Buckingham Palace last month.
