Outages Could Last Days After ‘Criminal Attack’ on North Carolina Power Stations, Governor Says

Vicky Hartzler, the Republican representative who cried as she pleaded with Congress not to pass the Respect for Marriage Act this week, is about to have an awkward Christmas. In a viral TikTok on Friday, her gay nephew Andrew Hartzler had some pointed words for his aunt: “You’re just gonna have to learn to coexist with all of us.” The Missouri lawmaker whimpered as she lamented the bill Thursday, which she called “another step toward the Democrats’ goal of dismantling the traditional family.” “So, despite coming out to my aunt this past February, I guess she’s still just as much as a homophobe,” her nephew said. Andrew recently sued his Christian university, according to a Politico article that said his deeply conservative parents live on the same Kansas City property as his father’s brother and sister-in-law, Rep. Hartzler. The verdict’s still out if things will be hunky dory at the Hartzler holiday celebration, although maybe the two can bond over both going viral.Read more at The Daily Beast.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO