ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJAC TV

Construction of new Southern Huntingdon elem. school still delayed

Huntingdon Co., PA (WJAC) — Construction of the new Southern Huntingdon County elementary school is still delayed because of an ongoing court injunction. As a result, the school board voted to place a temporary hold on bid requests for the project. The superintendent confirmed the project was estimated to...
WJAC TV

New cell tower in Huntingdon Co. a boon to first responders

SHADE GAP, Pa. (WJAC) — Rural broadband continues to expand. Lawmakers, AT&T, FirstNet, and others unveiled a new cell tower in Huntingdon County on Friday. Cell signals are few and far between in many parts of the county. Lawmakers and responders 6 News spoke with hope this is just another step toward providing broadband to everyone across the Commonwealth.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

'Operation Warm:' Altoona firefighters deliver coats to students in need

Altoona, PA (WJAC) — It's the season of giving and Altoona firefighters stopped by Penn Lincoln Elementary School Thursday to deliver coats to students in need. It's part of their "Operation Warm" program where they raise money through boot drives and community support. They use the money to buy...
ALTOONA, PA
WJAC TV

One dead following early morning crash in Portage Township, Deputy Coroner says

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — A fatal accident occurred in Portage Township early Sunday morning according to Cambria County Deputy Coroner Joe Hribar. At approximately 2:34 am, a side-by-side driven by Jamie Lynn Abrell, 34, was travelling on Lumber Drive in icy conditions when it failed to negotiate a left turn and rolled multiple times according to Hribar.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Jaffa Shrine gives away free presents, meals to kids

ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — The Jaffa Shrine in Altoona held its annual Jaffa Kiddies Christmas event Saturday, giving back to many area families. It's not every year you get a full sack of presents, but that's what some lucky kids got Saturday. "I'm excited to meet Santa!" screamed one...
ALTOONA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy