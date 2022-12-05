Read full article on original website
'We want closure:' reward money increased for information in Johnstown double homicide
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — The faces of 61-year-old Lionel Mickens, his dog Daniel, and 36-year-old Britney Rummell are plastered on billboards in Johnstown. It's to make sure that their unsolved murders stay on the forefront of the community's mind about eight months after the incident occurred. "All homicides,...
DEP: Investigation into Cambria County gas leak revealed 'numerous violations' by company
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection say the investigation into last month's gas leak at the Equitrans Midstream Rager Mountain storage facility in Jackson Township revealed "numerous violations." As a result, the DEP has issued multiple orders to Equitrans to correct its...
Construction of new Southern Huntingdon elem. school still delayed
Huntingdon Co., PA (WJAC) — Construction of the new Southern Huntingdon County elementary school is still delayed because of an ongoing court injunction. As a result, the school board voted to place a temporary hold on bid requests for the project. The superintendent confirmed the project was estimated to...
New cell tower in Huntingdon Co. a boon to first responders
SHADE GAP, Pa. (WJAC) — Rural broadband continues to expand. Lawmakers, AT&T, FirstNet, and others unveiled a new cell tower in Huntingdon County on Friday. Cell signals are few and far between in many parts of the county. Lawmakers and responders 6 News spoke with hope this is just another step toward providing broadband to everyone across the Commonwealth.
A Middle Taylor Township road continues to cause issues for a local wedding venue
In Cambria County, some people are not happy with the condition of some of the roads in Middle Taylor Township. One couple says recent grant money awarded to the township was supposed to fix some of those roads, including one that leads to their wedding venue, but they say now the township is using that money to fix other roads in the same area.
Vigil held to honor fallen Huntingdon, Lehigh County firefighters
Huntingdon Co., PA (WJAC) — A candlelight vigil was held Thursday night at the Mapleton Fire Department honoring Kurt Keilhofer, Marvin Gruber and Zachary Paris. All three were firefighters that died in the line of duty in the state this week. Keilhofer was a member of the Mapleton Fire...
Funeral scheduled for Huntingdon trooper, Tyrone native who died unexpectedly
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Blair County are advising the public to be aware of any traffic delays in Tyrone Borough on Monday as family and friends attend the funeral service for Trooper Joseph Miller. According to his obituary, Trooper Miller passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec....
'Operation Warm:' Altoona firefighters deliver coats to students in need
Altoona, PA (WJAC) — It's the season of giving and Altoona firefighters stopped by Penn Lincoln Elementary School Thursday to deliver coats to students in need. It's part of their "Operation Warm" program where they raise money through boot drives and community support. They use the money to buy...
Cambria County house fire emphasizes need for caution in home heating methods
Residents in Lorain Borough woke up to a house fire on Friday night on the 400th block of Ohio St. Crews were dispatched a little after 11pm to a two-story home with smoke and flames visible from the street. The fire was quickly put out, but firefighters found a lot...
Humane Society of Cambria County holds Clear the Shelter adoption event
The Humane Society of Cambria County held their first ever Clear the Shelter Adoption event this weekend. This comes as the number of shelter animals has steadily increased since the pandemic. Twenty-one animals have been adopted this weekend so far but 56 are still without homes. The Humane Society urges...
'Dad deserved all of this': Fire departments, community pay tribute to fallen firefighter
MAPLETON, Pa. (WJAC) — An area firefighter died Tuesday, after a vehicle struck him at a crash scene. Saturday, Huntingdon County honored the life of Mapleton Fire Department's Kurt Keilhofer, 66. "The surrounding communities that we have here, they're small," 2nd Lt. William Grove of Mount Union Fire Company...
One dead following early morning crash in Portage Township, Deputy Coroner says
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — A fatal accident occurred in Portage Township early Sunday morning according to Cambria County Deputy Coroner Joe Hribar. At approximately 2:34 am, a side-by-side driven by Jamie Lynn Abrell, 34, was travelling on Lumber Drive in icy conditions when it failed to negotiate a left turn and rolled multiple times according to Hribar.
Early morning freezing rain leads to several accidents across region
(WJAC) — Sleet and freezing rain made for a messy commute across Cambria, Somerset and Bedford Counties Saturday morning. Winter Weather Advisories were posted by the National Weather Service in State College around 1:00 a.m. for those counties as a small weather front moved across the region. 6 News...
'Give me a reason!' Man charged for pulling gun during altercation at crash scene
Cameron County, PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Cameron County have charged an Emporium man after he allegedly pulled a gun on another individual during an altercation at the scene of a crash earlier this week. Police say on Monday, around 11 p.m., troopers were responding to a vehicle crash...
Jaffa Shrine gives away free presents, meals to kids
ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — The Jaffa Shrine in Altoona held its annual Jaffa Kiddies Christmas event Saturday, giving back to many area families. It's not every year you get a full sack of presents, but that's what some lucky kids got Saturday. "I'm excited to meet Santa!" screamed one...
