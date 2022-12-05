Read full article on original website
Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help
Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
Obituary | Kenneth Arthur Bastian, 90, of West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – Kenneth Arthur Bastian was called home to the lord on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at his home of 47 years in West Bend. He was born in 1932 to the late Harvey and Erna (nee Sauer) Bastian, the third child of six children. Over his 90 years, he experienced a full lifetime of achievements in an ever-changing world. From humble beginnings born into the simple farming life to serving in the army, becoming a skilled mechanic, marrying the love of his life, raising a family, and even at the end mastering modern technology to catch his favorite RFD programs and the Brewers and the Bucks on his smart TV.
VIDEO | 12 Days of Christmas – Homestead Realty celebrates the Museum of Wisconsin Art
Washington Co., Wi – Homestead Realty’s Wendy Wendorf with Day No. 3 of a December to remember 12 days of giving. I’m visiting local businesses, museums, and fair parks giving away gift cards and memberships. Today’s local business is the Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA). Located in...
Allenton American Legion receives significant donation | By Ron Naab
Allenton, Wi – The Wreaths Across American Campaign being sponsored by the Allenton American Legion Fohl-Martin Post 483 is moving on target. This year’s target is 800 wreaths. The post is current holding a drive to collect enough money to have a wreath at each of the veterans’...
Farewell to Rev. Nathan Reesman on December 11, 2022
West Bend, Wi – The Knights of Columbus is hosting a Farewell Social and Dinner in honor of Rev. Nathan Reesman, who served our council for 13 years as our beloved Chaplin. It will be at The Columbian. Doors open at 4 p.m. with a social before dinner to say our farewells personally to Rev. Reesman followed by a sit-down dinner at 6 p.m.
St. John’s Cookbook a great Christmas gift available at Tennies Ace Hardware
West Bend, WI – The final edition of the St. John’s cookbook ‘Our Favorite Recipes’ is available at several businesses in West Bend. Todd Tennies at Tennies Ace Hardware has a strong supply of the popular church cookbook, which began in 1949. Below is a story...
Kids, Characters and Candy Canes at Enchantment in the Park on December 9, 2022
West Bend, WI – It’s Kids, Characters and Candy Canes tonight December 9 at Enchantment in the Park. Starting at 6 p.m. Meet your Favorite Fairytale Friend and enjoy a Sweet Treat with Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Just a heads up to parents, this is a popular evening...
Celebrating the 3rd Sunday of Advent – Gaudete Sunday | By Rev. Kevin Harmon of St. Frances Cabrini
December 11, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – We have now reached Gaudete Sunday. Many people recognize it because the priest wears rose instead of purple. Gaudete in Latin means ‘rejoice’ and references the entrance antiphon which comes from Paul’s letter to the Philippians and says, “Rejoice (Gaudete) in the Lord Always.”
