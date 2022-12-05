ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help

Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
HARTFORD, WI
Obituary | Kenneth Arthur Bastian, 90, of West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI – Kenneth Arthur Bastian was called home to the lord on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at his home of 47 years in West Bend. He was born in 1932 to the late Harvey and Erna (nee Sauer) Bastian, the third child of six children. Over his 90 years, he experienced a full lifetime of achievements in an ever-changing world. From humble beginnings born into the simple farming life to serving in the army, becoming a skilled mechanic, marrying the love of his life, raising a family, and even at the end mastering modern technology to catch his favorite RFD programs and the Brewers and the Bucks on his smart TV.
WEST BEND, WI
Allenton American Legion receives significant donation | By Ron Naab

Allenton, Wi – The Wreaths Across American Campaign being sponsored by the Allenton American Legion Fohl-Martin Post 483 is moving on target. This year’s target is 800 wreaths. The post is current holding a drive to collect enough money to have a wreath at each of the veterans’...
ALLENTON, WI
Farewell to Rev. Nathan Reesman on December 11, 2022

West Bend, Wi – The Knights of Columbus is hosting a Farewell Social and Dinner in honor of Rev. Nathan Reesman, who served our council for 13 years as our beloved Chaplin. It will be at The Columbian. Doors open at 4 p.m. with a social before dinner to say our farewells personally to Rev. Reesman followed by a sit-down dinner at 6 p.m.
WEST BEND, WI

