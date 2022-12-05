Alexandra Daddario and I Both Love This Sneaker, and It’s Now Available In Pantone’s 2023 Color of the Year

The day I first decided to wax my eyebrows was a day that will live in infamy. I was 14, and there was no way I was going to start high school with barely-noticeable stray hairs on my brow bones (the horror). I begged my mom to take me to the salon, so off we went. At the end of the appointment, the tech held up a mirror and showed me my new very thin and sharp brows. I was thrilled, and continued on with skinny brows for longer than I’d like to admit. But when I matured in my beauty routine, I realized I had made a grave mistake. All I wanted were my fluffy eyebrows back, and I’d do anything to get them. I tried serums and oils hoping for a solution. But all it took was ditching the salon, time, and Benefit Cosmetics’ Gimmie Brow Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel — a magic potion that happens to be 50 percent off right now.

1 DAY AGO