Alexandra Daddario and I Both Love This Sneaker, and It’s Now Available In Pantone’s 2023 Color of the Year

Read full article on original website
Related
In Style
Kourtney Kardashian Wore the Tiniest Holographic Minidress With the Tallest Bedazzled Platform Heels
New Year’s Eve may be weeks away, but Kourtney Kardashian is already breaking out the shimmer and shine to celebrate the season long before the Times Square ball drop. On Thursday, the Lemme founder shared a festive photo dump on Instagram detailing an at-home shoot surrounded by presents captioned, “It's the most wonderful time of the year ❄️🌨️✨.” In the photos, Kardashian sported an itty-bitty rhinestone-covered minidress, which featured long sleeves and a turtleneck design, paired with the tallest bedazzled platform heels, maybe ever. Silver tinsel doubled as a boa to accessorize Kourtney’s look, and she wore her chin-length hair pin-straight with a middle part. For glam, a peachy-nude lip and light blue eyeshadow perfectly complemented the A-lister’s iridescent frock.
In Style
Shoppers Say These Cushy Slippers Are “Just as Comfortable and Warm” as Uggs — and They’re $28 Right Now
You know when you’re watching a show like House Hunters and the prospective home buyers ask for the impossible, like a modern, seven-bedroom home in the middle of the city with a $100,000 budget? Well, that’s me with slippers. I want something ultra-plush and cozy with arch support and memory foam cushioning that makes it feel like you’re walking on clouds — and they need to cost $30 or less. It may sound like a big ask but, it’s possible, according to Amazon shoppers.
In Style
Katie Holmes Just Wore the Y2K Look We Never Thought We'd See Again
Is it the year 2022, or 2002? That's the question we're asking ourselves after stumbling upon a photo of Katie Holmes's latest red carpet look — and based solely on the bootcut jeans and tunic-length tube top, we'd guess the latter. On Friday, the actress attended the 2022 iHeartRadio...
Why ‘The White Lotus’ Was the Best Show of 2022
When I wrote my list of the top ten TV shows for the year 2022, I hadn’t yet seen the finale of the second, Italy-set season of “The White Lotus” — no one had. Which meant that I couldn’t credibly claim the show was in the hunt for the best of the year: After all, I didn’t know how it ended, and whether or not it stuck the landing. The title went to another HBO series, “Euphoria,” a show whose flashy experimentalism conceals a deeply sentimental streak. You will find no greater admirer of “Euphoria” in the commentariat than me, I...
In Style
Kaia Gerber Wore the Tiniest Disco Ball Dress to the Celine After-party
French fashion seems to be the blueprint for cool girls everywhere (Emily or not), but storied label Celine took its latest fashion show away from Europe and dropped its new collection in Los Angeles. Not only did the stars come out for the show and runway, but Kaia Gerber did double duty when she wore a shimmering, holiday party-ready minidress to the show's after-party. Earlier, when she took her turn on the runway, she wore a draped beige dress with side cutouts and an intricate bodice, but there was no question that her reflective, micro-mini stole the show (and the spotlight).
In Style
Ava Phillippe Paired Her New Fiery Red Hair with a Midriff-Baring Two-Piece Set
Last night, Ava Phillippe debuted a bold new aesthetic at the star-studded Celine fall-winter 2023 runway show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. But despite drastically changing her hair and wardrobe, she still looked just like her mom Reese Witherspoon. At the event, Phillippe attempted to shed her mom's image,...
In Style
Kate Hudson Wore an Ab-Baring Cutout Gown for a Date with Her Son Ryder Robinson
Last night, Kate Hudson left her fiancé Danny Fujikawa at home and brought a very special plus-one to the United Nations gala — her 18-year-old son, Ryder Robinson. With her eldest child as her date, Kate was photographed linking arms with Ryder as they made their way into the event venue in New York City while wearing a white long-sleeved gown with a deep V-neck and a diamond-shaped cutout at her midriff that was held together by a pair of metallic clasps at the top and bottom. She accessorized with a champagne-colored clutch, towering platform heels, and a giant gold cocktail ring on her right hand.
In Style
Zoey Deutch’s Coordinating Hot Pink Outfit Reminds Us That Barbiecore Is Still Very Trendy
The term “Barbiecore” may have risen to fame this year, but I’ve been rocking hot pink attire far before — just look at my 2012–2013 yearbook for proof. And as a vibrant pink connoisseur, I can positively say that Zoey Deutch is a barbiecore expert.
In Style
This Tinted Gel From a Nicole Kidman-Approved Brand Leaves Brows Fluffy and Full — and It’s 50% Off Right Now
The day I first decided to wax my eyebrows was a day that will live in infamy. I was 14, and there was no way I was going to start high school with barely-noticeable stray hairs on my brow bones (the horror). I begged my mom to take me to the salon, so off we went. At the end of the appointment, the tech held up a mirror and showed me my new very thin and sharp brows. I was thrilled, and continued on with skinny brows for longer than I’d like to admit. But when I matured in my beauty routine, I realized I had made a grave mistake. All I wanted were my fluffy eyebrows back, and I’d do anything to get them. I tried serums and oils hoping for a solution. But all it took was ditching the salon, time, and Benefit Cosmetics’ Gimmie Brow Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel — a magic potion that happens to be 50 percent off right now.
In Style
The New Clean Exa ten18 Mascara Is a Slam Dunk
If two of my favorite mascaras, Kjaer Weis Mascara Im-Possible Mascara and Gucci L'Obscur, had a baby, it would be exa ten18 Mascara. As a Dior Diorshow Mascara devotee since the age of sixteen, I certainly take my volumizing mascara seriously. Everyone has their personal preferences when it comes to lash products, but mine has always been an inky black, lengthening formula with just enough stickiness to hold a curl. I loathe when mascaras are too runny; but if they are too sticky, they come out clumpy. I enjoy the texture of a formula with a dryer consistency and slightly sticky texture, but tubing mascaras are not my cup of tea because they feel too bulky for everyday use. I am also partial to medium-large brushes that comb lashes neatly and can be wiggled right at the base to separate and fan them out when applied; but nothing oversized or too petite.
In Style
Selena Gomez Wore an Ultra-Cozy Take on the Barbiecore Trend
Selena Gomez just found a way to make Barbiecore work for winter. While the all-pink, everything aesthetic is typically associated with sexy summer outfits, Selena's version was an ultra-cozy take on the monochromatic trend. Last night, the singer stepped out for the Saturday Night Live afterparty in New York City, wearing an oversized, off-the-shoulder sweater with vertical sequined stripes from Valentino's Pink PP collection. She teamed the snuggly hot-pink knit with matching tights and the fashion brand's signature Discobox 7-inch platform heels.
In Style
'The White Lotus'’s Simona Tabasco Wants to Party With Lucia
When HBO Max’s The White Lotus arrived back in July 2021, no one knew exactly what to expect from Mike White’s satirical comedy-drama. But fast forward to the release of the series’s second installment only a year and some change later — with a massive following and more than a few Emmy awards under its belt — and expectations were all anyone could talk about. Namely, who, exactly, would be this season’s breakout star?
In Style
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Matching Tie-Dye Set For Her Latest NYC Stroll
Consider this fair warning to anyone who worships at the altar of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's denim looks. Supermodel, author, actress, and all-around cool mom Emily Ratajkowski is here to take the throne with a spin on an all-denim look that doesn't have a touch of blue anywhere. EmRata's...
In Style
Dua Lipa Dialed Up the Drama in a Black Cutout Gown with a Crystalized Halter Strap
There may only be weeks left in 2022, but the year's goth-glam trend is still going strong. Just look at Dua Lipa, who attended the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in an outfit that epitomized the popular style. At the event, the pop star looked like a glam Morticia Addams while walking...
In Style
Khloé Kardashian Elevated a SKIMS Bodysuit With All-Leather Everything
Everyone loves a supportive Kar-Jenner sister, and Khloé Kardashian just proved that she may be the most supportive of them all by plugging two of her sisters’ brands (plus a Good American shoutout, for good measure) in one expertly styled Instagram post. On Friday, the Good American founder...
Comments / 0