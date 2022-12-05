ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

New Escambia County program allows students to ride ECAT buses for free

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A new program is coming to Escambia County students. The county's area transit is set to launch the "Student Transit Empowerment Pass" program next Wednesday. The program allows students under the age of 18 to ride ECAT buses free-of-charge. The program's launch will take place at...
Alaqua Animal Refuge hosts 'Christmas in the Courtyard' in Freeport

FREEPORT, Fla. -- Alaqua Animal Refuge is holding "Christmas in the Courtyard" Saturday. The event is an open house and fundraiser for the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center's new facility. Children can decorate an ornament and get their picture taken with Santa. Grown-ups can bid on holiday wreaths donated by local artists...
FREEPORT, FL
Christmas Zoobilee kicks off it's opening day at the Gulf Breeze Zoo

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Gulf Breeze Zoo is kicking off it's Christmas Zoobilee this weekend. The zoo will have winter-themed bounce stations, live music and entertainment, a candy cane market full of gifts, sights, smells, and tastes of the season. It'll also including unique gifts from local artists...
GULF BREEZE, FL
40th Pensacola Christmas Parade kicks off in Downtown Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The 2022 Cox Pensacola Christmas Parade is taking place Saturday in Downtown Pensacola. The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. and will including more than 50 floats and marching bands from every high school in Escambia County and Pace High School from Santa Rosa County. The nationally renowned...
PENSACOLA, FL
Tom Thumb on Summit Blvd. in Pensacola robbed at gunpoint

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Tom Thumb in Pensacola was robbed at gunpoint Friday night. It happened around 11:15 p.m. at the gas station on Summit Blvd. and Spanish Trail Road. Pensacola Police say the suspect told the clerk at gunpoint to look away while they took cash and ran away.
PENSACOLA, FL
Motorcyclist injured in crash on Barrancas Avenue in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital following a vehicle crash in Escambia County Friday morning. The accident happened around 10:40 a.m. on Barrancas Avenue and Manchester Street. Florida Highway Patrol says a vehicle collided with the motorcycle as the vehicle was exiting a business parking...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Crumbl Cookies to open in Gulf Breeze on Dec. 16

GULF BREEZE, Fla. -- Crumbl Cookies are coming to Gulf Breeze. Owners Mark and Callie Van Wangenen say they are opening up a new Crumbl Cookies location next week. The new location on 844 Gulf Breeze Parkway will open its doors on Dec. 16 at 8 a.m. Along with its...
GULF BREEZE, FL
UWF graduate donates about 2-feet of hair to 'Wigs For Kids'

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A University of West Florida graduate has cut off about two feet of hair to donate to kids in need. Jonathan Padilla-Kirkland started growing his hair when he started college. Now that he's graduated, he chopped it all of to send it out to the organization "Wigs...
PENSACOLA, FL
Okaloosa County deputies need help identifying home burglar

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers is asking for help trying to identify a man allegedly involved in a burglary in Okaloosa County. According to authorities, the burglary happened at a residence in Laurel Hill back in August. If you have any information regarding the identity of the...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Investigators find Shalimar man in possession of 9 guns, cocaine, $60K

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Multi-Agency Drug Task Force arrested a man Thursday following a narcotic distribution investigation. 28-year-old Damian Rene Beltran, of Shalimar, is charged with nine counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking in cocaine and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL

