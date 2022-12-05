Read full article on original website
Residents want to know what caused major fuel spill in Navarre parking lot
NAVARRE, Fla. -- The cause of a massive fuel spill in Navarre is now under investigation by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. More than 2,000 gallons spilled out of an underground fuel tank along Navarre Parkway on Thursday. No one was hurt and the fuel did not leak into...
Florida Department of Environmental Protection's response to Navarre fuel spill
NAVARRE, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Environmental Protection is investigating the cause of a gasoline spill in Navarre. More than 2,000 gallons of gas spilled from an 8,000 gallon fuel tank at a food truck lot on Navarre Parkway Thursday. Holley-Navarre fire officials say none of the fuel spilled...
New Escambia County program allows students to ride ECAT buses for free
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A new program is coming to Escambia County students. The county's area transit is set to launch the "Student Transit Empowerment Pass" program next Wednesday. The program allows students under the age of 18 to ride ECAT buses free-of-charge. The program's launch will take place at...
Free pet adoptions at Escambia County Animal Shelter for National Adoption Weekend
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- You can adopt a dog or cat from the Escambia County Animal Shelter at no charge on Saturday. The shelter is on Fairfield Drive near Pace Boulevard and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Escambia County Animal Welfare and "Best Friends Animal Society" are...
Alaqua Animal Refuge hosts 'Christmas in the Courtyard' in Freeport
FREEPORT, Fla. -- Alaqua Animal Refuge is holding "Christmas in the Courtyard" Saturday. The event is an open house and fundraiser for the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center's new facility. Children can decorate an ornament and get their picture taken with Santa. Grown-ups can bid on holiday wreaths donated by local artists...
Christmas Zoobilee kicks off it's opening day at the Gulf Breeze Zoo
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Gulf Breeze Zoo is kicking off it's Christmas Zoobilee this weekend. The zoo will have winter-themed bounce stations, live music and entertainment, a candy cane market full of gifts, sights, smells, and tastes of the season. It'll also including unique gifts from local artists...
40th Pensacola Christmas Parade kicks off in Downtown Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The 2022 Cox Pensacola Christmas Parade is taking place Saturday in Downtown Pensacola. The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. and will including more than 50 floats and marching bands from every high school in Escambia County and Pace High School from Santa Rosa County. The nationally renowned...
Deputies: Tennessee man crashes stolen U-Haul in Walton County after 50-mile chase
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A Tennessee man was arrested in Walton County following a 50-mile pursuit in a stolen U-Haul. Joshua James Cornelius, 40, of Lebanon, Tennessee, is charged with grand theft, burglary, fleeing and eluding, and grand theft auto. He was arrested early Friday morning. Deputies say Cornelius was...
Tom Thumb on Summit Blvd. in Pensacola robbed at gunpoint
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Tom Thumb in Pensacola was robbed at gunpoint Friday night. It happened around 11:15 p.m. at the gas station on Summit Blvd. and Spanish Trail Road. Pensacola Police say the suspect told the clerk at gunpoint to look away while they took cash and ran away.
Motorcyclist injured in crash on Barrancas Avenue in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital following a vehicle crash in Escambia County Friday morning. The accident happened around 10:40 a.m. on Barrancas Avenue and Manchester Street. Florida Highway Patrol says a vehicle collided with the motorcycle as the vehicle was exiting a business parking...
Crumbl Cookies to open in Gulf Breeze on Dec. 16
GULF BREEZE, Fla. -- Crumbl Cookies are coming to Gulf Breeze. Owners Mark and Callie Van Wangenen say they are opening up a new Crumbl Cookies location next week. The new location on 844 Gulf Breeze Parkway will open its doors on Dec. 16 at 8 a.m. Along with its...
Pensacola Police alert residents to lock cars after burglaries at north side apartments
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Police Department has issued a warning Saturday to remind residents to lock their cars. Police say they've received several reports of car burglaries at apartment complexes on the north side of town in the last 24 hours. According to police, all of the vehicles burglarized...
UWF graduate donates about 2-feet of hair to 'Wigs For Kids'
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A University of West Florida graduate has cut off about two feet of hair to donate to kids in need. Jonathan Padilla-Kirkland started growing his hair when he started college. Now that he's graduated, he chopped it all of to send it out to the organization "Wigs...
UPDATE: Threat cleared at Pine Forest HS, Longleaf Elementary, Success Academy
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say the lockdowns have been lifted at Pine Forest High School, Longleaf Elementary and Success Academy Friday morning. Deputies were investigating a social media threat, but have found no credibility to it. An investigation into the matter is still ongoing. Check back here for more...
Okaloosa County deputies need help identifying home burglar
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers is asking for help trying to identify a man allegedly involved in a burglary in Okaloosa County. According to authorities, the burglary happened at a residence in Laurel Hill back in August. If you have any information regarding the identity of the...
Gulf Breeze man shares story of saving man from jumping off 3 Mile Bridge to help others
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Gulf Breeze man who saved someone from jumping off the 3 Mile Bridge is sharing his story Friday. Steven Parlier prefers to stay out of the spotlight. This happened Oct. 13. He’s only telling WEAR News his story because he hopes it can save someone’s...
Cantonment man charged with drug trafficking after traffic stop in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Cantonment man has been charged with drug trafficking following a traffic stop in Escambia County on Wednesday. 31-year-old Samuel Lee Purifoy Jr. is charged with trafficking in 7 grams or more of oxycodone and possession of marijuana over 20 grams. According to the sheriff's office,...
Police investigating after 30-year-old man shot in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- Police are investigating after a man was shot Tuesday in Fort Walton Beach. The incident happened around 1:41 a.m. at 315 Miracle Strip Parkway. Police were called to the area for a shots fired complaint. "As the responding officers drove to the incident location, they...
Pensacola Dream Defenders hold 'Peace Cypher' to address local gun violence
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Survivors of gun violence along with the community and faith leaders gathered together Saturday afternoon to talk about gun violence. The discussion was called "Peace Cypher" and was hosted by the Pensacola Dream Defenders. Part of the event was to bring awareness to different resources available to...
Investigators find Shalimar man in possession of 9 guns, cocaine, $60K
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Multi-Agency Drug Task Force arrested a man Thursday following a narcotic distribution investigation. 28-year-old Damian Rene Beltran, of Shalimar, is charged with nine counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking in cocaine and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
