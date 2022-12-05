ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Two more DeSantis administration officials announce departures

By News Service of Florida
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pzgnw_0jYOXKM700
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives at a news conference on Aug. 3, 2021, near the Shark Valley Visitor Center in Miami. As he moves into a second term, DeSantis announced in a pair of tweets Monday that two of his state agency heads are stepping down. [ WILFREDO LEE | AP ]

Two state agency heads are stepping down from their posts as Gov. Ron DeSantis moves into a second term as governor.

DeSantis announced in a series of tweets Monday that Department of Economic Opportunity Executive Director Dane Eagle and Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Terry Rhodes are resigning from their jobs.

Eagle’s resignation will be effective Dec. 30, his resignation letter said. Eagle, a former state representative, did not indicate what his next move will be, but cited family reasons for leaving.

“Serving in your administration has been the honor of a lifetime, and I am deeply grateful for this opportunity. At this point in my life, however, my responsibility to my growing family is of the utmost importance,” Eagle wrote in a letter to DeSantis dated Dec. 2.

DeSantis in 2020 appointed Eagle, a Republican who served in the Florida House for eight years, to lead the Department of Economic Opportunity in part to oversee the state’s unemployment system. The CONNECT system largely crashed amid a surge of claims during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

Eagle also has made numerous public appearances with DeSantis, many of them centered on the state’s economic recovery from the pandemic.

DeSantis praised Eagle’s performance in the tweet announcing his departure. “Under your leadership at (the department), you helped to strengthen our communities and nation-leading economy. We wish you the best in your next endeavors,” the governor’s tweet said, in part.

Rhodes’ resignation will go into effect Jan. 6. She was appointed by then-Gov. Rick Scott in 2014 to head the highway safety and motor vehicles department, where she previously worked as the agency’s chief of staff. Rhodes also held stints as the commissioner of the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and a senior policy adviser in the Florida Senate president’s office.

Terry Rhodes

“The decision to resign from the department, colleagues, issues, and mission that I love was not easy, and is filled with mixed emotions, but it is the right time,” Rhodes said in an email to employees Monday.

Rhodes also was appointed by DeSantis in 2019 to serve as a member of the state’s Blockchain Task Force, aimed at expanding the blockchain industry in Florida.

DeSantis tweeted Monday that Rhodes’ “dedicated leadership and commitment to public service have made our roads safer for our state troopers and motorists who travel on them each day.”

Last month, Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Simone Marstiller announced her resignation. DeSantis appointed Marstiller to the post in February 2021.

Comments / 45

dkronic
6d ago

everyone wants away from him. They can't tell the real truth. Ron vindictive. Commissioners, teachers, police, firemen, nurses, doctors all getting away from the dictator.

Reply
29
justthefactsguys
6d ago

nobody wants to be around when this crook gets caught , oh wait that's already happening. lawsuit, after lawsuit, and the good people are paying for his crimes.

Reply
25
Odette Tenney
5d ago

Some very smart ppl getting away from the "Dictator"....I wouldn't stay either. DIDN'T VOTE 4 HIM and will NEVER VOTE REPUBLICAN.💙💙💙

Reply(1)
11
Related
TheDailyBeast

Prominent Florida Donor Intertwined With DeSantis—and the Law—Found Dead by Suicide

An influential Republican donor and close ally to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who died by suicide was under active investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officials said.“This investigation remains ongoing at this time and will continue until its completion. As with all active investigations, there is limited information available to release at this time,” Jacksonville Sheriff T. K. Waters told the Florida Times-Union of Kent Stermon’s death. “However, as soon as this investigation has been completed, all applicable information will be available for release to the public.”Sources close to the office told the Times-Union the investigation involved alleged sexual misconduct....
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay region loses leadership clout in Legislature

For the last decade, Tampa Bay area state legislators have held an unusually high number of the most powerful positions in the state Legislature. They’ve included Senate presidents Bill Galvano and Wilton Simpson, House speakers Chris Sprowls, Richard Corcoran and Will Weatherford, and powerful committee posts including appropriations chairs Tom Lee and Jack Latvala.
click orlando

Florida State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after federal indictment

ORLANDO, Fla. – State Rep. Joe Harding, the Republican lawmaker from Williston who was arrested this week on federal fraud charges, resigned his seat in the Florida House Thursday. Harding, whose district covers part of Marion County, including Ocala, announced his resignation on his Facebook page. [TRENDING: Historic Orlando...
FLORIDA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

There Was Cheating in 2020 in Florida According to a Report by watchdog 'Integrity Florida.'

Known as ‘Ghost Candidates’, some Republicans have been accused of and charged with bribing unaffiliated candidates to siphon votes away from Democrats in tight races. The next time you hear someone tell you the 2020 election was stolen you can agree, at least in part. Republicans in Florida have been charged with felony campaign charges for their part in a bribery scheme meant to confuse voters into voting for the wrong person.
FLORIDA STATE
FinanceBuzz

9 Warning Signs You Shouldn't Move to Florida for Retirement

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Trulieve faces lawsuit over North Florida worker layoffs

Workers laid off by Trulieve, Inc., the state’s largest medical-marijuana operator, have filed a potential class-action lawsuit alleging the Tallahassee-based company failed to give adequate notice before letting them go. Trulieve, which operates in nine states including Florida, laid off an unspecified number of workers over the past few...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
86K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy