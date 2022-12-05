Christmas parades postponed due to weather

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Multiple Christmas parades across North Alabama are being postponed or rescheduled due to weather concerns.

Chris Stangel, Executive Director of the Downtown Florence Alliance, told News 19 that they are keeping a close eye on the weather. Florence’s parade is scheduled, for Thursday, December 8, but may be postponed until the following Saturday, December 10.

“It is a little wet, but we’re not letting that dampen our spirits,” Stangel said. “We’re hopeful that we can go on Thursday.”

Stangel also said that parades take a lot of work from volunteers, local businesses, and city officials. However, their main priority is the safety of their residents.

“Our big thing is that it’s safe,” Stangel said. “Behind the scenes, there’s an awful lot that goes on to make sure that these go on in a smooth and enjoyable way.”

To see if your local Christmas parade has been rescheduled, you can find a list of all the upcoming Tennessee Valley parades here .

