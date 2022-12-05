Read full article on original website
Voices: The White Lotus season 2 kept us guessing until the very last moment
The White Lotus season two has finally come to its fatal end, but I already knew who would meet their untimely death in the season finale … sort of.No, it’s not because I have The White Lotus creator Mike White on speed dial; although, I do know someone who knows someone who was in School of Rock. Don’t we all? And no, I didn’t receive an advance screening of the finale, nor did I give executives at HBO Max an offer they couldn’t refuse (obligatory The Godfather reference, more on that later).It’s because my entire feed has been inundated with...
NBC Miami
Selena Gomez, Kieran Culkin, Steve Martin & Martin Short Spoof ‘Father of the Bride' on ‘SNL'
Selena Gomez and Kieran Culkin making "SNL" cameos together? Oh!. The pop star made not one but two surprise appearances on NBC's "Saturday Night Live," reuniting with her "Only Murders in the Building" co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, who hosted the NBC sketch series. Gomez joined the comedy legends onstage during their opening monologue and also starred in one of the show's themed sketches—a parody sequel of "Father of the Bride."
'Sister Wives' stars Janelle and Kody Brown announce they are 'separated' in the tell-all special trailer
"Sister Wives" star Kody Brown now appears to be in one romantic marriage with his legal wife, Robyn Brown. He and Janelle were together for 28 years.
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Screams At Janelle As They Fight Over His Relationship With Their Kids
Kody Brown and Janelle Brown went at it as the family met up to talk about plans for the holidays on this week’s Sister Wives. Janelle told Kody that she wasn’t going to be spending Thanksgiving with the family so she could go visit her kids in North Carolina. She also shared that her kids got a vacation rental in Arizona for Christmas, where they planned to spend the holiday. This was news to Kody, but Janelle explained that the reasoning was because the pair’s sons, Gabriel and Garrison, didn’t feel welcome at Christmas with Kody and Robyn.
"Super Tom" celebrates his first birthday after life-saving heart transplant
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Minnesota baby who got a second chance at life is celebrating a major milestone: his first birthday. Last spring, WCCO caught up with the parents in Rochester shortly after Tom received his life-saving heart transplant."Our worst year ever, but also the best year ever because we have Tom," said his father Shlomo Kalman Hillel.Scholo and his partner Matti came to the United States to adopt their children Emily and Tom being that same sex couples are now allowed to do so in Israel. But shortly after Tom was born, doctors discovered he had heart disease and would...
NBC Miami
Gabriel Iglesias Spent $100k to Throw His Dog A Lavish Quinceañera, Complete With Outfit Changes
When Gabriel Iglesias saw a video of a guy throwing his dog a quinceañera, his first thought was, “No way he loves his dog more than I love my dog. Challenge accepted.”. And that’s when he decided to throw a lavish and over-the-top party for his 4-pound pup, Risa. The comedian recently shared video of the Nov. 12 celebration he threw for his “princess” on his social media — and it truly was a sight to see.
NBC Miami
Celine Dion's Stiff-Person Syndrome Diagnosis: Symptoms, Prognosis, Treatment
After Celine Dion's emotional announcement that she has been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, forcing her to postpone dates on her European tour next year, many were left with questions surrounding the ultra-rare illness. So what is stiff-person syndrome (SPS)? The iconic singer described it in her video as a neurological...
