Wyoming State

Comments / 2

Wendie West
6d ago

It's funny, but not funny that the Wyoming legislature chooses minutiae over what is best for this State.Please deal with important issues that the majority of the population is impacted by.Control freaks are commonplace in the recent legislature. I would appreciate it very much if they could see the forest and not just one tree.The contentention among those that should be civil adults to each other aren't. There is a reason and you all know why.

3
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

