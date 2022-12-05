Read full article on original website
Walmart-Owned Payments Firm PhonePe Looks to Raise $1B
PhonePe reportedly hopes to raise $1 billion as it tries to become a super app. The payments company — owned by the eCommerce firm Flipkart, which is itself owned by Walmart — is working with investors that include General Atlantic Tiger Global Management, Qatar Investment Authority and Microsoft, Bloomberg News reported Thursday (Dec. 8).
LatAm Open Finance Platform Syncfy Raises $10M in Seed Round
Latin American open finance firm Syncfy has raised $10 million to broaden its customer base. The funding — a seed round led by Point72 Ventures — comes amid a boom in the use of digital payments in Latin America. “The positive response we’ve received from our customers in...
Car Dealers Pessimistic as Consumers Cut Big-Ticket Spending
Car dealers are closing 2022 in a gloomy mood as U.S. consumers shun big-ticket purchases. A new survey by Cox Automotive Dealers finds that U.S. auto dealer sentiment in the first quarter of the year is at its lowest level since the start of the COVID pandemic. The survey —...
Bitcoin Investors Withdrew Nearly $1.5B in November, a Record
Fearful cryptocurrency investors are pulling their funds in record numbers following the collapse of FTX. That's according to a Sunday (Dec. 11) report by The Wall Street Journal, which says investors withdrew 91,363 bitcoin, worth almost $1.5 billion, from exchanges including Binance, Kraken and Coinbase. It was the largest recorded bitcoin outflow, the report said.
Instant Payments Forces Banks to Put Fraud Prevention at the Forefront
The speed that makes instant payment apps such as Zelle and Venmo popular also makes them attractive tools for fraudsters. Bad actors defrauded nearly 18 million Americans through digital wallets and peer-to-peer (P2P) payment scams in 2020, for example. There is currently much debate in the United States on who...
Mobile Wallets Attract Consumers Looking for New Payment Options
Mobile wallet usage for brick-and-mortar purchases rose 9% globally in Q2 2022. This signals increased consumer adoption of the alternate payment method that harkens the wholesale embrace of credit cards in the 1950s. PYMNTS surveyed 11 countries in “How the World Does Digital: The Impact of Payments on Digital Transformation.”...
Banks and FinTechs Enter New Phase of B2B Payments Partnerships
In the new connected economy, FinTechs and banks have new ways to serve clients. Sorting out the successes and learnings of the pandemic’s digital shift will provide fodder for MBA programs for years to come, but there are a few areas that have broken the old barriers, using payments to create enduring new value propositions in payments experience.
Embedded Finance Platform Bond Launches Digital Wallet With Flow
Residential real estate company Flow is partnering with Bond to launch a digital wallet tool. In a Thursday (Dec. 8) press release, embedded finance platform Bond said the team up was a way to give Flow’s residents an innovative way to manage their finances. “Our partnership with Bond enables...
Walmart Reportedly Preps Its Own Affirm BNPL Challenger
Walmart reportedly plans to offer buy now, pay later (BNPL) through a company it backs. The BNPL will be provided by the Walmart-backed FinTech venture ONE and may be launched in 2023, The Information reported Thursday (Dec. 8). The installment payment option will join the checking accounts, savings accounts and...
Abu Dhabi Authorities Embrace AI, RegTech to Streamline Business Processes
Abu Dhabi regulators are embracing digital technologies to streamline doing business in the Emirate. Last month, for example, the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development launched a digital platform connecting free zones known as the e-link in order to make doing business in the Emirate easier. The platform, which provides...
Canadian FinTech Everyday People to Buy General Credit Services
Everyday People Financial is acquiring General Credit Services. The Canada-based FinTech and consumer financing company said in a Friday (Dec. 9) press release that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement with the shareholders of General Credit Services, which provides accounts receivable (AR) management services, and General Credit. Everyday...
Airwallex Partnership With Agoda Booking Platform Offers Business Travel Discounts
FinTech Airwallex has teamed with Agoda to help Hong Kong business travelers book their accommodations. The companies say their partnership — announced in a recent news release — is designed to meet a surge in demand for business travel. When booking through the Agoda travel platform, small businesses...
Amex Invests in Hotel Software Firm Selfbook
Hotel payment software platform Selfbook has landed a strategic investment from Amex Ventures. “The American Express brand is synonymous with global travel and payment security, and we are thrilled to have Amex Ventures be part of our investor base,” Khalid Meniri, Selfbook’s co-founder and CEO, said in a news release Thursday (Dec. 8).
GameStop CEO: ‘Brink of Bankruptcy’ Turnaround Near Completion
GameStop’s CEO says the ailing retail chain is on the cusp of an unprecedented turnaround. While investors who saw the company post back-to-back sales declines and its seventh consecutive quarter of losses Wednesday (Dec. 7) evening might disagree, CEO Matthew Furlong said the path from “repairing decayed foundations” to “near-term profitability” was almost complete.
EU Firms’ Digital Solutions Address Industry-Specific B2B Security Concerns
Depending on the industry, business-to-business (B2B) payments require different security measures to safeguard their systems. And with fraud remaining a top concern for B2B firms, adopting the right payment technology is increasingly critical to protecting businesses’ bottom lines. For example, 47% of B2B firms have reported that their growth...
OCC Says Banks Should Remain Wary of Crypto Activities
Crypto assets are an emerging risk facing banks, a regulatory agency says. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) highlighted crypto-assets as a “special topic” in its “Semiannual Risk Perspective for Fall 2022,” which was released Thursday (Dec. 8). “This year’s dislocations in crypto...
Finance Experts: Binance Needs to Provide More Transparency
Finance experts say Binance’s recent move to provide more transparency isn’t quite transparent enough. That’s according to a Saturday (Dec. 10) report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), citing interviews with specialists in accounting and finance. Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has recently sought to offer...
Crypto Firms May Have to Report EU Tax Evaders
The EU has proposed new tax transparency rules for crypto transactions. During a press conference on Thursday (Dec. 8), Paolo Gentiloni, the EU commissioner for the economy, said the upcoming amendment to the Directive on Administrative Cooperation, also known as DAC8, will propose new reporting requirements for all service providers facilitating cryptocurrency transactions for European Union taxpayers.
AvidXChange and Wise Partner on Cross-Border Payments
AvidXchange Holdings has expanded its international payment capabilities through a partnership with Wise Platform. With the partnership, the provider of accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle-market businesses and their suppliers will gain support for international payment capabilities through its new Cross-Border Payments solution, AvidXchange said in a Tuesday (Dec. 6) press release.
Tivic Health Ends Acquisition Plans for Wearable Tech Company Reliefband
Healthtech company Tivic said has abandoned plans to acquire wearables firm Reliefband. The decision was driven by “volatile” capital market conditions, Tivic CEO Jennifer Ernst said in a news release. The companies had initially agreed to the acquisition in October. “The relationship between Tivic Health and Reliefband management...
