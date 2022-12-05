Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear
While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
Engadget
Amazon reportedly agrees to treat sellers better to end EU antitrust probes
The European Commission and Amazon have reportedly come to an agreement that will allow the retail giant to avoid a fine for . According to , the company has pledged to give rival products equal treatment in the Buy Box section of its website, a move that should theoretically increase the visibility of the merchants selling those goods. Amazon also agreed to create alternate featured offers for customers less concerned about getting their purchase as quickly as possible, as well as give sellers free rein to decide on the company they want to deliver their goods.
FTC sues to block Microsoft-Activision Blizzard $69B merger
The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block Microsoft’s planned $69 billion takeover of video game company Activision Blizzard, saying it could suppress competitors to Microsoft’s Xbox game console and its growing games subscription business. The FTC’s challenge could be a test case for President Joe Biden’s mandate to scrutinize big tech mergers. The commission voted 3-1 to issue the complaint after a closed-door meeting, with the three Democratic commissioners voting in favor and the sole Republican voting against. The complaint points to Microsoft’s previous game acquisitions, especially of well-known developer Bethesda Softworks and its parent company ZeniMax, as an example of where Microsoft made some popular game titles exclusive despite assuring European regulators it had no intention to do so. “Microsoft has already shown that it can and will withhold content from its gaming rivals,” said a prepared statement from Holly Vedova, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition. “Today we seek to stop Microsoft from gaining control over a leading independent game studio and using it to harm competition in multiple dynamic and fast-growing gaming markets.”
Apple looking to move iPhone production out of China in wake of violent worker protests: report
Apple is accelerating a plan to move its business outside of China following the violent protests at its iPhone City plant in recent weeks.
US sues to block Microsoft's blockbuster buyout of gaming giant Activision
The US Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block Microsoft's $69 billion buyout of gaming giant Activision Blizzard, maker of the blockbuster "Call of Duty" title, over concerns that it would stifle competition. The move by Washington follows an intervention by the European Union, which opened an in-depth probe into the transaction over its concerns that the deal would see Activision Blizzard's popular games become exclusive to Microsoft, the maker of the Xbox console.
Apple supplier Foxconn will pay new hires $1,400 to quit immediately as China’s ‘iPhone city’ enters COVID lockdown
Foxconn will offer a bonus to workers who decide to go home as employees try to flee COVID controls. One of Apple’s key iPhone suppliers is paying workers to quit and go home as it struggles to operate amid worker unrest and COVID lockdowns. In a staff notice, Foxconn...
CNBC
Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds
Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
Washington Examiner
Taiwan-based semiconductor factory invests $40B in Arizona factory
A Taiwanese chipmaking giant is tripling its investment in a semiconductor factory in Arizona , a move showing further interest in helping the United States compete with China in innovation after the passage of legislation supporting domestic chip production. The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company will invest $40 billion into its...
U.S. manufacturing orders in China drop 40%, report says
A report from CNBC says there's less demand in the U.S. for Chinese manufacturing. It comes as both the EU and the U.S. express concerns about reliance on China due in part to its ties to Russia. Keith Bradsher, Beijing bureau chief for the New York Times, joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain the shift and what that means for consumers and the economy.
Apple Beefs Up Cloud Encryption to Protect Data
Apple is adding three new tools to help users protect their data in the cloud. The new security features will be rolled out over the next year, Apple said in a Wednesday (Dec. 7) press release. “We constantly identify and mitigate emerging threats to their personal data on device and...
Ars Technica
In win for EU, Amazon will settle high-profile antitrust probes
Amazon has reached a final deal with EU antitrust regulators over concerns its use of data undermined rivals, in a move that will close two of the most high-profile probes in Brussels. The US ecommerce group has committed to increasing the visibility of rival products by giving them equal treatment...
TechCrunch
Apple partner Foxconn invests another $500 million in India business
In a stock exchange filing in Taiwan on Thursday, Foxconn said its Singapore subsidiary is deploying the capital into the India entity, Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Private Limited. The move follows Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai, picking up pace to expand its smartphone production capacity in India...
Walmart-Owned Payments Firm PhonePe Looks to Raise $1B
PhonePe reportedly hopes to raise $1 billion as it tries to become a super app. The payments company — owned by the eCommerce firm Flipkart, which is itself owned by Walmart — is working with investors that include General Atlantic Tiger Global Management, Qatar Investment Authority and Microsoft, Bloomberg News reported Thursday (Dec. 8).
9to5Mac
Apple in talks to move some iPad production to India as part of its exodus from China
As it looks to significantly reduce its reliance on China, the company is reportedly exploring moving some iPad production to India. CNBC says Apple is having “ongoing discussions with officials” about producing the iPad in India, though “no concrete plans have been made.”. Apple already assembles certain...
Mobile Wallets Poised to Become a Favorite Alternate Payment Method
Mobile wallet usage for brick-and-mortar purchases rose 9% globally in Q2 2022. This signals increased consumer adoption of the alternate payment method that harkens the wholesale embrace of credit cards in the 1950s. PYMNTS surveyed 11 countries in “How the World Does Digital: The Impact of Payments on Digital Transformation.”...
Intercontinental Exchange CEO Says Securities Laws Cover Crypto Trading
Intercontinental Exchange CEO Jeffrey Sprecher reportedly said new laws are not needed for cryptocurrency trading. “The laws already exist, and I think they’re just going to be implemented more strongly,” Sprecher said at a conference organized by Goldman Sachs Group, Reuters reported Tuesday (Dec. 6). Intercontinental Exchange is...
MercadoLibre Tests Business Payments on WhatsApp
Latin American eCommerce platform MercadoLibre is introducing digital business messaging payments with WhatsApp. In an interview with Reuters on Wednesday (Dec. 7), the CFO of MercadoLibre, Pedro Arnt, revealed that the two companies are partnering to bring payments processing capabilities to WhatsApp’s messaging service users. “We are in the...
Payments Orchestration Helps Smaller Merchants Compete With eCommerce Giants
Small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) can finally remove persistent payment pinch points that have long favored the online juggernauts. While superior service has always been a hallmark advantage of small businesses, their ability to compete with billion-dollar platforms and brands at checkout has been limited and out of reach, a critical shortcoming in an area that PYMNTS’ data shows to be among the most vital in conversion and customer retention.
Robinhood CEO Unsure About FTX Founder’s Stake in Company
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s 7.6% stake in Robinhood is tied up in bankruptcy court. That’s according to Robinhood’s CEO, who told CNBC Tuesday (Dec. 6) that he’s not sure what Bankman-Fried (often referred to as “SBF”) will do with his shares. “I’m not surprised...
‘The clock has struck midnight in China’: Wedbush analyst Dan Ives says Apple needs a new plan after major iPhone supply-chain disruptions
By 2025, 50% of iPhone production could be in these two countries instead, according to Wedbush tech analyst Dan Ives.
