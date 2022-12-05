ALBION, MI – Clean and simple ingredients are what make Yellow Bird Chocolate Shop a staple in downtown Albion. Jenny Risner-Wade said she and her husband Ben have always been interested in community development in Albion, while also having a passion for food. Her interest in chocolate grew after the family had to adapt to an allergen-free food diet for one of their children, she said.

ALBION, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO