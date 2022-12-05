ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo school board considering one-time retention bonuses for current employees

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo Board of Education will consider approving a one-time retention bonus for all current employees in a special meeting Monday, Dec. 12. The school board was scheduled to address the recommendation from Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri during Thursday’s board meeting but delayed action due to a lack of completed paperwork, district spokesperson Susan Coney told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette on Dec. 8.
Copper Leaf Development plans move forward in Portage

PORTAGE, MI — The Portage City Council approved tentative plans for 38 new single-family homes at the existing Copperleaf Planned Development earlier this week. Following a unanimous vote by the city’s planning commission on Nov. 18 to recommend approval, the city council on Dec. 6 approved tentative plans for the project. It’s located at 3800 W. Milham Avenue.
Cat café in Kalamazoo nearing its 1,000th adoption

KALAMAZOO, MI – The countdown is on at a Kalamazoo cat café. Set up as a place where people can interact with adoptable shelter cats, the Kzoo Cat Café and Rescue is going beyond the fun environment. In five years of business, the Kzoo Cat Café has...
15-year-old shot in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI – A 15-year-old was shot Friday afternoon in Kalamazoo. A 15-year-old arrived at a local hospital around 3 p.m., Dec. 9, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said. At the same time, officers were sent to West North Street, near the intersection of Elm Street. Officers on...
Penguin at Michigan zoo ate a dime, had it surgically removed

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A penguin named Picchu had surgery recently to remove a dime that was likely thrown into the habitat by an unknown visitor, officials said. Magellanic penguin Picchu, a resident of John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids, was undergoing a routine exam when a round, metal object was seen on an x-ray, according to a news release. Using endoscopy equipment, the zoo’s veterinary team performed minimally invasive surgery to remove the object, which turned out to be a dime.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The chocolates at Yellow Bird Chocolate Shop are ‘Better Than Pie’

ALBION, MI – Clean and simple ingredients are what make Yellow Bird Chocolate Shop a staple in downtown Albion. Jenny Risner-Wade said she and her husband Ben have always been interested in community development in Albion, while also having a passion for food. Her interest in chocolate grew after the family had to adapt to an allergen-free food diet for one of their children, she said.
Sign Language Santa brings fun and interaction for deaf, hard of hearing children

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - While Santa Claus is always listening to what children want for the holiday season, this weekend he focused on a very special group of kids. The Sign Language Santa event, hosted by Grand Rapids Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services, was held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the SOMI Unified Sports and Inclusion Center, 160 68th St. SW. The event featured a deaf Santa, fluent in American Sign Language (ASL), who spoke with deaf or hard of hearing children to learn their Christmas wish lists.
