Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kalamazoo school board considering one-time retention bonuses for current employees
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo Board of Education will consider approving a one-time retention bonus for all current employees in a special meeting Monday, Dec. 12. The school board was scheduled to address the recommendation from Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri during Thursday’s board meeting but delayed action due to a lack of completed paperwork, district spokesperson Susan Coney told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette on Dec. 8.
South Haven creates social district to allow alcohol on downtown streets during off-season
SOUTH HAVEN, MI -- South Haven has joined other communities in Michigan in approving a downtown social district, with a designated commons area where approved alcoholic beverages will be allowed with restrictions, pending approval from a state agency. The South Haven City Council voted in support of the plan at...
Copper Leaf Development plans move forward in Portage
PORTAGE, MI — The Portage City Council approved tentative plans for 38 new single-family homes at the existing Copperleaf Planned Development earlier this week. Following a unanimous vote by the city’s planning commission on Nov. 18 to recommend approval, the city council on Dec. 6 approved tentative plans for the project. It’s located at 3800 W. Milham Avenue.
Technology company brings energy, hope to underserved Grand Rapids neighborhood
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — For nearly 20 years, the former Dexter Lock building on Madison Avenue SE sat vacant, creating an eyesore that officials hoped would one day be redeveloped and bring energy and activity to the neighborhood. Today, that goal has become a reality. After a roughly $14...
5 Michigan schools recognized for pre-pandemic academic progress, growth
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Five Michigan schools were recognized this week for having outstanding academic progress and growth among underserved student groups prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools across the state and country continue to work to help students recover from learning loss during the pandemic that first started...
Nurse bargainers reach tentative deal with Ascension Borgess hospital after strike possibility
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The union representing nurses at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo reached a tentative deal with hospital administrators on Friday, Dec. 9. The three-year agreement was reached after nurses earlier this week voted to give their bargaining team the ability to call a strike if necessary. The previous...
‘Blitz Build’ aims to build the first 3 of multiple affordable homes in one week
HOLLAND, MI - Local builders in Holland are partnering with Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity and Jubilee Ministries to build three homes in just one week starting Monday, Dec. 12. Officials said the goal is to get all three frames for the homes completed by the end of the week. They...
Artists invited to submit proposals for new installation at Gerald R. Ford International Airport
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Gerald R. Ford International Airport is requesting proposals for a permanent hanging art installation to be displayed in the newly expanded Concourse A. Officials said the suspended art will be located above the four terrazzo flooring art installations, intentionally visible from all angles to create a sense of circulation.
Cat café in Kalamazoo nearing its 1,000th adoption
KALAMAZOO, MI – The countdown is on at a Kalamazoo cat café. Set up as a place where people can interact with adoptable shelter cats, the Kzoo Cat Café and Rescue is going beyond the fun environment. In five years of business, the Kzoo Cat Café has...
Ferris State taps longtime GRCC foundation director as next vice president for advancement
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Ferris State University has tapped the director of the Grand Rapids Community College Foundation to lead Ferris State’s advancement and marketing efforts. Kathryn K. Mullins, who has raised millions of dollars for student scholarships and facility improvements at GRCC, will now support Ferris State...
15-year-old shot in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI – A 15-year-old was shot Friday afternoon in Kalamazoo. A 15-year-old arrived at a local hospital around 3 p.m., Dec. 9, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said. At the same time, officers were sent to West North Street, near the intersection of Elm Street. Officers on...
Penguin at Michigan zoo ate a dime, had it surgically removed
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A penguin named Picchu had surgery recently to remove a dime that was likely thrown into the habitat by an unknown visitor, officials said. Magellanic penguin Picchu, a resident of John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids, was undergoing a routine exam when a round, metal object was seen on an x-ray, according to a news release. Using endoscopy equipment, the zoo’s veterinary team performed minimally invasive surgery to remove the object, which turned out to be a dime.
Catherine’s Health Center has new one-stop shop for families to get health care, wraparound services
KENT COUNTY, MI - Catherine’s Health Center is providing one location for the community to get quality health care and wraparound services, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay. The new expanded clinic, located at 260 60th St. SE Suite 200, shares space with Streams, a community development...
Grand Rapids police team with feds to seize 17 pounds of cocaine and arrest 3
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Grand Rapids police teamed with Drug Enforcement Administration agents to seize more than 17 pounds of cocaine and arrest three as part of a lengthy narcotics investigation. Police announced the seizure Friday, Dec. 9. The three men were arrested Dec. 8 while bringing drugs from out...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The chocolates at Yellow Bird Chocolate Shop are ‘Better Than Pie’
ALBION, MI – Clean and simple ingredients are what make Yellow Bird Chocolate Shop a staple in downtown Albion. Jenny Risner-Wade said she and her husband Ben have always been interested in community development in Albion, while also having a passion for food. Her interest in chocolate grew after the family had to adapt to an allergen-free food diet for one of their children, she said.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Tacos El Cuñado offers authentic Mexican cuisine around Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — With eight locations around the Grand Rapids area, Tacos El Cuñado has you covered for all your needs on taco Tuesday and throughout the week. Julio Lopez owns and runs one of the newest location at 3140 Plainfield Ave. NE. Lopez’s parents own the...
Olkinuora’s pushing for the NHL; Griffins win two of three last week
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Grand Rapids Griffins wrapped up their five-game homestand on Wednesday, before making their way up to the northeast for a pair of inter-conference matchups last week. Buy Griffins tickets: Ticketmaster, StubHub, SeatGeek. LOOKING FOR THE FINNISH LINE. One of the new faces on the Griffins’ roster...
Sign Language Santa brings fun and interaction for deaf, hard of hearing children
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - While Santa Claus is always listening to what children want for the holiday season, this weekend he focused on a very special group of kids. The Sign Language Santa event, hosted by Grand Rapids Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services, was held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the SOMI Unified Sports and Inclusion Center, 160 68th St. SW. The event featured a deaf Santa, fluent in American Sign Language (ASL), who spoke with deaf or hard of hearing children to learn their Christmas wish lists.
MLive
56K+
Followers
58K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 1