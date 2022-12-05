Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas Community Turns Out for Holiday Drive Honoring Athena StrandLarry LeaseWise County, TX
Top Republican Calls Trump "Sort of Crazy and Filled With Rage"News Breaking LIVEFort Worth, TX
The Fed Ex Driver Who Killed 7-year-old Athena Strand, Accidentally Ran Over Her, Before Strangling Her, Allegedlyjustpene50Boyd, TX
How TCU’s Max Duggan Compares to His Heisman CompetitionNick ReynoldsFort Worth, TX
Texas’ Most Expensive Home Took A Huge Hit With A $7 Million Price Reduction
If you're looking for an affordable home at a bargain price because the interest rates are so dang high, this house probably isn't for you. It'll be one that you can quickly take off your consideration list. Now I don't want to discourage you from looking at it though. While the majority of us will NEVER be able to afford any property like this, it's always fun to peek into homes like this and dream!
Did you win? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Fort Worth
DALLAS (KDAF) — We all know that Fort Worth is on an all-time sports high right now with the TCU Horned Frogs headed to the College Football Playoff and their quarterback as a Heisman Trophy finalist but there’s something else to be celebrating this week. The Texas Lottery...
fox4news.com
Sister of woman killed in Fort Worth hit-and-run hopes driver involved is caught
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are still looking for the person responsible for a deadly hit-and-run earlier this month. The sister of the woman killed is now sharing about the kind of person she was, and she's also asking anyone who knows anything to come forward. Police have...
CandysDirt.com
Darlie Routier Home Is on The Market in Rowlett
The home at 5801 Eagle Drive in Rowlett is a member of an exclusive club that no Realtor wants their listing to be a part of. This seemingly idyllic Colonial-style home may have majestic rooftop dormers and picture-perfect porch pillars, but it is the family home where convicted murderer Darlie Routier killed her two sons, 5, and 6. And now that home, which has been on the market for 114 days, can be yours for $396,000.
2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study
DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
Diners rank 4 Texas restaurants among ‘most beloved’ in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — They say everything is better in Texas, but most of the time it’s better, too. The food scene is no exception, and that’s proven by a new list of the top 100 most beloved restaurants in America for 2022. Four restaurants in Texas were ranked on the list.
Pluckers providing lunches on Christmas Eve for North Texas youth organizations
DALLAS (KDAF) — Austin-based wing spot Pluckers Wing Bar is giving back to Texas’ youth this holiday season. The wing bar is going to work with Texas schools, clubs and other youth organizations to give out free lunches on Christmas Eve and donate gifts to families; two of them being in North Texas.
WFAA
South Oak Cliff looking to become 1st Dallas ISD school in history to win back-to-back state titles
DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from before the UIL State semifinal game against Argyle. In 2021, South Oak Cliff (SOC) made history, becoming the the first Dallas ISD school to win a state title since 1958. Sixty-three long years for DISD to hoist a trophy. (Assuming you ignore Dallas Carter's 1988 title, which was stripped due to an ineligible player).
Dallas salon ranked one of the best eyelash salons in the US: report
There is no better place to get a confidence boost than the salon; however, a bad salon experience can really affect your whole mood.
Did you win? 2 $50,000 winning Powerball lottery tickets sold somewhere in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, the Dallas Cowboys sure won Sunday night starting the month of December on the highest of notes as the NFL regular season is slowly winding down, and while all the focus is on America’s Team, two winning lottery tickets were sold in the Lone Star State.
fox4news.com
Oak Cliff center renamed after Williams Chicken founder
DALLAS - The city of Dallas is honoring a man being described as a trailblazer in the community. A community center in Oak Cliff has been named after Hiawatha Williams, the founder of the Williams Chicken Franchise. This year marks the anniversary of opening his first Williams Chicken in Oak...
Was this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — While the Houston Texans and TCU Horned Frogs lost their football games over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys took care of business but they weren’t the only ones celebrating a victory on Sunday. The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from the...
fwtx.com
New Garage-Themed Restaurant Touts How Sick It Is in Its name
A North Dakota-based garage-themed restaurant that boasts menu items like a glazed donut burger — that’s right, they use a glazed donut for the bun — will open in the north end of Fort Worth in March of 2023. The distinctively named Sickies Garage Burger and Brews...
‘I’m sick to my stomach for the kids and the community’: Longview falls to Aledo in the State Semifinals Saturday
DALLAS, TEXAS (KETK)-The Longview Lobos were the in the State Semifinals looking to make it to the state championship for the first time since 2018. Longview jumped out to an early 14-3 lead at the half courtesy of Jalen Hale, but the Aledo Bearcats answered back with two quick touchdowns in the second half. The […]
PLANetizen
Construction Set to Begin on $1.6 Billion Highway Widening in Texas
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will soon begin construction on the $1.6 billion Southeast Connector, one of the state’s largest-ever investments in transportation infrastructure. The project is intended to ease congestion and improve transportation in Tarrant County on a stretch of highway that sees about 200,000 vehicle trips a day—a number that is expected to increase to 370,000 vehicles a day by 2045.
When to expect rain over North Texas weekend & impacts from cold front on Saturday
Friday's rain seems to be through as the morning turns to be cloudy, warm and humid in North Texas with some patchy fog here and there, that's how the weekend for the region is kicking off.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Human Remains, Bike Found Not Far From Where Retired Dallas Firefighter Disappeared
Newly-discovered human remains could help solve a high-profile missing person case in Hunt County. The remains haven't been identified but where they were found has many making connections to the disappearance of retired Dallas firefighter Michael Chambers who was last seen nearly six years ago. An explorer, by nature, Mike...
fox4news.com
$295 million renovations planned for AT&T Stadium ahead of 2026 World Cup
ARLINGTON, Texas - Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is planning to spend close to $300 million to upgrade AT&T Stadium in Arlington ahead of the FIFA World Cup in four years. The team has only been at the stadium for 13 years, but they believe it's time for the stadium to get a face-lift.
DeSoto upsets nationally-ranked Guyer in Texas state high school football semifinals
DeSoto is partying like it's 2016 — the year it won its lone Texas state title. The Eagles pulled away to beat nationally-ranked Guyer 47-28 in the Texas 6A Division 2 state semifinals on Saturday at The Star at Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. The stage is now set for the 6A Division 2 title: ...
fox4news.com
Former slave born in Dallas who became Texas' 1st Black dentist honored for being trailblazer
DALLAS - A former slave from Texas is being honored for being a trailblazer. Dr. Marcellus Clayton Cooper was enslaved on a farm in Dallas in 1862, before later becoming the state's first Black dentist. He also co-founded Dallas' first Black bank. At a dedication ceremony at Communities Foundation of...
