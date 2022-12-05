Read full article on original website
Related
Where To Buy Legal Weed These Days: NY Gets Its First Rec Marijuana Shop & More
NY Regulators Sign Its First Lease For Rec Marijuana Store. New York regulators have chosen a Harlem location for the first legal recreational marijuana store in the state, reported The City. The lease for the shop at 248 W. 125th St. is already signed, according to Dormitory Authority of the...
Cannabis Sales Update: October Was Weak Overall, But Not In Florida
Cannabis sales decreased by 0.5% in October compared to September while, "at a per-day basis, sales decreased 3.7% month-over-month," according to New Cannabis Venture's Alan Brochstein, citing BDSA data. “In total, sales across the 11 markets totaled $1.64 billion during the month,” Brochstein wrote. Read on for a look...
Colorado's Psychedelics Legal Scenario: Insurance & State Aid, Advisory Board And Local Regulations
Part three of three-part series. Expert lawyer and Prop.122’s drafter and co-writer Joshua Kappel explained how the state will address equitable access is yet to be determined. “One of the requirements of the expert take on the advisory board is around the health insurance policy. And there is a...
Whoa, How Much? CA's Canabis Industry Owes A Quarter-Billion Dollars In Back Taxes
California's marijuana industry owes the state a quarter-billion dollars in unpaid taxes. According to Green Market Report, the cannabis sector "as a whole was carrying $250,410,890 in unpaid sales and cannabis taxes, out of a $4.4 billion total in taxes due.”. The report cited data from the California Department of...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
108K+
Followers
188K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0