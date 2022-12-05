ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Comments / 2

Related
FOX 43

Cumberland county catalytic converter thief on the run

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — State police are looking for the suspect in an attempted catalytic converter theft in Cumberland County. Troopers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Lutztown Road on Dec. 10 around 6:30 a.m. for a pedestrian-related vehicle crash. Two men outside of a garage were attempting to...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Coroner called to serious traffic accident in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have released information regarding a "serious traffic accident" that occurred on Friday. According to the Manheim Borough Police Department, officers responded to the scene on Dec. 9 at about 2:44 p.m. at the intersection of Lebanon Rd. and Cider Press Rd. Once crews...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Harrisburg Police locate stolen vehicle with infant inside

Harrisburg Police locate stolen vehicle with infant …. Harrisburg Police locate stolen vehicle with infant inside. Toys for Tots fundraiser held in memory of lost loved …. Toys for Tots fundraiser held in memory of lost loved one. ‘Darts for Tots’ raises money for the kids. 'Darts for Tots'...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

PSP seeking information on unidentified suspect

Troopers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Lutztown Road just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday, for a pedestrian-related crash. State police say that two males were attempting to remove a catalytic converter from a vehicle in front of a garage. According to state police, the property owner confronted the men,...
CARLISLE, PA
pahomepage.com

One injured after motorcycle crash in Lancaster County

One injured after motorcycle crash in Lancaster County. One injured after motorcycle crash in Lancaster County. Toys for Tots fundraiser held in memory of lost loved …. Toys for Tots fundraiser held in memory of lost loved one. ‘Darts for Tots’ raises money for the kids. 'Darts for Tots'...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Man killed in Lancaster city shooting identified

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police is investigating a shooting that took place on Friday, Dec. 9 According to police, at 11:34 p.m. officers responded to a report of gunshots being fired from the area of Ruby Street and Prangely Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a deceased man […]
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

Neighbors say arrested Duncannon man was a possible shooter

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man was arrested this morning in connection with a possible shooter incident near the Duncannon Post Office. According to dispatch, the incident was first called in at around 4:36 a.m. on Saturday. CBS 21 News reporters were at the scene gathering more information.
DUNCANNON, PA
WGAL

Bridge inspection next week on SB I-83 in Harrisburg

A bridge inspection is planned for next week on the southbound Interstate 83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River between the City of Harrisburg in Dauphin County and Lemoyne Borough in Cumberland County. Weather permitting, the inspection will be performed on the southbound side of the bridge...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Motorcycle rider in critical condition, police say

RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police say a motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash in Lancaster County. According to investigators, a motorcycle operated by by a 64-year-old man from Myerstown entered the intersection of Route 72 and Cider Press Road, after passing a stopped vehicle at a posted stop sign.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. police officer rescues injured owl

An owl found bloody and lethargic along a York County road is receiving medical attention thanks to a local police officer. Penn Township police said a civilian found the owl lying facedown on Wilson Avenue, near Karen Lane, around 10:22 p.m. Monday and called 911. Officers connected with a representative...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Road rage ends in gunfire outside police station

MT. PENN, Pa. — A case of road rage resulted in one driver drawing a gun and opening fire outside a police station in Berks County on Friday, according to the police. The series of events began around 12:45 p.m. in southeast Reading and ended less than a mile away in the neighboring borough of Mt. Penn.
READING, PA
abc27.com

Police investigate theft of kitchen appliances in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department responded to the report of a theft of four household appliances at a Lancaster hardware store on Friday. Police responded to a report of a theft that occurred at Longenecker’s hardware store located at 127 Doe Run Road...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Rider on electric bike seriously injured in Cumberland County crash, police say

CARLISLE, Pa. — A person riding an electric bike was seriously injured in a crash Friday morning in Cumberland County, according to police. "Carlisle Police and additional emergency services resources are on the scene of an electric bicycle vs. vehicle accident along South College Street at Church Avenue," police said in a statement. "Due to significant injuries sustained by the bicycle rider, they have been transported to a local hospital for treatment."
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Lancaster fatal shooting victim identified

There was a shooting at the 400 block of Ruby Street in Lancaster City at around 11:34 p.m. Friday. There were two people shot. One victim was an adult male, the other victim was a juvenile male. The adult male victim has been identified by the coroner as 30-year-old James...
LANCASTER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy