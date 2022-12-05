Read full article on original website
Cumberland county catalytic converter thief on the run
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — State police are looking for the suspect in an attempted catalytic converter theft in Cumberland County. Troopers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Lutztown Road on Dec. 10 around 6:30 a.m. for a pedestrian-related vehicle crash. Two men outside of a garage were attempting to...
Crews on scene of building fire in York County
Crews are on the scene of a fire in an apartment building in York County. According to emergency dispatchers, the fire is in the 100 block of Henrietta Street in Red Lion.
Coroner called to serious traffic accident in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have released information regarding a "serious traffic accident" that occurred on Friday. According to the Manheim Borough Police Department, officers responded to the scene on Dec. 9 at about 2:44 p.m. at the intersection of Lebanon Rd. and Cider Press Rd. Once crews...
Harrisburg Police locate stolen vehicle with infant inside
Harrisburg Police locate stolen vehicle with infant …. Harrisburg Police locate stolen vehicle with infant inside. Toys for Tots fundraiser held in memory of lost loved …. Toys for Tots fundraiser held in memory of lost loved one. ‘Darts for Tots’ raises money for the kids. 'Darts for Tots'...
Man in critical condition after motorcycle is struck by vehicle in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man is in critical condition at the hospital after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle on Friday afternoon. Police say the 64-year-old Myerstown man was at the intersection of Route 72 and Cider Press Road when he passed a vehicle that was stopped at a stop sign.
PSP seeking information on unidentified suspect
Troopers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Lutztown Road just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday, for a pedestrian-related crash. State police say that two males were attempting to remove a catalytic converter from a vehicle in front of a garage. According to state police, the property owner confronted the men,...
One injured after motorcycle crash in Lancaster County
One injured after motorcycle crash in Lancaster County. One injured after motorcycle crash in Lancaster County. Toys for Tots fundraiser held in memory of lost loved …. Toys for Tots fundraiser held in memory of lost loved one. ‘Darts for Tots’ raises money for the kids. 'Darts for Tots'...
Man killed in Lancaster city shooting identified
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police is investigating a shooting that took place on Friday, Dec. 9 According to police, at 11:34 p.m. officers responded to a report of gunshots being fired from the area of Ruby Street and Prangely Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a deceased man […]
Victim identified in fatal Friday night central Pa. shooting
A man who was killed in Friday night’s downtown Lancaster shooting has been identified as James Jeffery Diggs, 30, of Lititz, according to the Lancaster County Corner’s office. An autopsy of Diggs is scheduled for Monday, Lancaster Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber said in an email to media...
Neighbors say arrested Duncannon man was a possible shooter
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man was arrested this morning in connection with a possible shooter incident near the Duncannon Post Office. According to dispatch, the incident was first called in at around 4:36 a.m. on Saturday. CBS 21 News reporters were at the scene gathering more information.
Hired worker threatens resident and tries to break into Lancaster County home
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Manheim Township Police say that a man is on the loose after allegedly threatening the resident over the phone and unsuccessfully trying to break into their home. Authorities say that 23-year-old Gran Abdul Rashid had been hired by a homeowner on the 2000 block...
Bridge inspection next week on SB I-83 in Harrisburg
A bridge inspection is planned for next week on the southbound Interstate 83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River between the City of Harrisburg in Dauphin County and Lemoyne Borough in Cumberland County. Weather permitting, the inspection will be performed on the southbound side of the bridge...
Motorcycle rider in critical condition, police say
RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police say a motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash in Lancaster County. According to investigators, a motorcycle operated by by a 64-year-old man from Myerstown entered the intersection of Route 72 and Cider Press Road, after passing a stopped vehicle at a posted stop sign.
Central Pa. police officer rescues injured owl
An owl found bloody and lethargic along a York County road is receiving medical attention thanks to a local police officer. Penn Township police said a civilian found the owl lying facedown on Wilson Avenue, near Karen Lane, around 10:22 p.m. Monday and called 911. Officers connected with a representative...
Speed Limits Reduced on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill, Luzerne, and Lebanon Counties Due to Weather Conditions
PennDOT has reduced the speed limits on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill, Lebanon, and Luzerne Counties. As of 2:00pm, Sunday, the speed limits on Interstate 81 northbound and southbound between the interchanges at Interstate 80 in Luzerne County to Interstate 78 in Lebanon County have been reduced to 55 miles per hour.
Road rage ends in gunfire outside police station
MT. PENN, Pa. — A case of road rage resulted in one driver drawing a gun and opening fire outside a police station in Berks County on Friday, according to the police. The series of events began around 12:45 p.m. in southeast Reading and ended less than a mile away in the neighboring borough of Mt. Penn.
Police investigate theft of kitchen appliances in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department responded to the report of a theft of four household appliances at a Lancaster hardware store on Friday. Police responded to a report of a theft that occurred at Longenecker’s hardware store located at 127 Doe Run Road...
Rider on electric bike seriously injured in Cumberland County crash, police say
CARLISLE, Pa. — A person riding an electric bike was seriously injured in a crash Friday morning in Cumberland County, according to police. "Carlisle Police and additional emergency services resources are on the scene of an electric bicycle vs. vehicle accident along South College Street at Church Avenue," police said in a statement. "Due to significant injuries sustained by the bicycle rider, they have been transported to a local hospital for treatment."
Police investigating ‘suspicious’ fires in Camp Hill
Police said they are investigating two suspicious fires in a Camp Hill Park that occurred in the past week. The fires, which police have called “suspicious,” were set in Schaeffer Park on Dec. 4 and Dec. 8, according to police, and they damaged borough property. Anyone with information...
Lancaster fatal shooting victim identified
There was a shooting at the 400 block of Ruby Street in Lancaster City at around 11:34 p.m. Friday. There were two people shot. One victim was an adult male, the other victim was a juvenile male. The adult male victim has been identified by the coroner as 30-year-old James...
