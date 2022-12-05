ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T3

Cute Christmas gift ideas: nothing says cozy like a comfy tortilla

By Troy Fleming
T3
T3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DpFRc_0jYOV6RI00

If you're hoping to find a cute Christmas gift idea for friends and family this season, then you may want to peep these comfy blankets designed in delicious doughy treats. They're a fun little stocking stuffer gift and thanks to a recent price drop, are a super affordable Christmas gift that anyone would love.

From a fuzzy flour tortilla to Belgian waffle, and even a warm pepperoni pizza, these super soft Sherpa blankets are available in sizes for solo snuggling all the way up to family-sized cozy time. Even better, they're currently on sale for upwards of 30% off, making them the perfect, cheap Christmas gift or stocking stuffer for that special someone.

Check out all CASOFU flannel and Sherpa blankets here

It's also a great idea as a white elephant gift, as not only is it an inexpensive buy to start it's also really unique. They soft, plush, and you're sure to put a smile on someone's face with this gift, whether it be the giant flour tortilla blank or the cozy pizza supreme.

Whether it be a movie night or just a cold Christmas evening, whoever gets one of these blankets is sure to love it as soon as they unwrap it!

I've already ordered my personal favorite for my son, the Sherpa giant flour tortilla, and I know he's going to love it. He loves to be wrapped and swaddled, especially during cold winter nights, and now he can finally be the burrito boy he's all "wrapped" up to be.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OvkM1_0jYOV6RI00

CASOFU Giant Sherpa Tortilla Blanket
was $40.99 , now $24.99 (38% off)

If you're on the hunt for a cute Christmas gift idea, or a stellar white elephant gift, than this may just be what you're looking for. Cute, cozy, and available in tortilla, Belgian waffle, and pizza patterns, these flannel and Sherpa blankets are sure to make anyone's Christmas that much better this year! View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25tKsn_0jYOV6RI00

CASOFU Pepperoni Pizza Flannel Blanket
was $40 , now $29.99 (25% off)

If a tortilla isn't quite your style, then the pizza blanket may be of better 'taste' to your liking! Super comfy and highly detailed, it'd make a great gift for friends and family – especially for family pizza night! View Deal

Comments / 0

Related
whowhatwear

9 Holiday Gifts That Are Too Good Not to Snag for Yourself

There are two types of people in this world when it comes to holiday shopping: Those who methodically begin preparing their list in September and are finished checking it off before Thanksgiving and those who wait until the last minute to wander around the mall until closing time, peppermint mocha in hand. Unfortunately, I tend to fall in the latter category, but thankfully, I’m not alone—and there is hope for us serial procrastinators.
Billboard

9 Best Scented Candles to Buy for the Holidays: Gingerbread, Peppermint & Other Fragrances to Make Any Room Feel Cozy

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Candles never go out of season, but with winter right around the corner and Christmas less than a month away, now might be the perfect time to shop for scented candles. What’s not to love about scented candles? They smell good and look nice, plus they make great stocking stuffers and white elephant gifts, and they’re perfect for birthday, anniversaries, and other special occasions. For the candle lovers...
Recycled Crafts

Figgy Pudding Christmas Ornament

Figgy pudding isn’t a holiday tradition where I am from, but I know it’s a traditional must have for a lot of people. If you don’t have a real figgy pudding, or just want to commemorate your love for them on the tree, you need this figgy pudding Christmas ornament.
fashionweekdaily.com

Daily Gift Guide: All Things Warm & Cozy

It’s that time of year, where all you want to do is Netflix and chill or put on your chicest cozy jacket to go for a hot chocolate with friends. And so, we put together a list of all our favorite comfortable, soothing, and plush gifts this year. The...
Taste Of Home

Trader Joe’s Sells Grinch-Inspired “Grump Trees” and We’re Obsessed

We’re all about having the spirit of the season, but sometimes, some of us are in a completely different sort of spirit as the holidays roll around. Putting up and decorating a Christmas tree is a big part of getting into the holiday spirit. But for those who are a little less enthusiastic about the holiday season, Trader Joe’s has released its signature Grump Trees for another season of grinch-inspired festivities.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mashed

Aldi's Gouda Holiday Trees Are Back For The Festive Season

Whether it's Starbucks holiday cups or Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes, there's something that excites people about seeing seasonal products as winter approaches. In 2019, Design Analytics reported the results of a survey that looked at whether people would be more likely to buy such items as cans of Coca-Cola or Pepsi with holiday-themed packaging or the standard counterpart. For every person who would go for the nonseasonal option, there were about two consumers who would prefer the holiday packaging. When it came to Coca-Cola, people were more likely to say the holiday packaging sent a message that the soda "tastes great."
Wide Open Country

The Farmhouse Christmas Décor We're Buying This Year

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. It's that time of the year to light Christmas candles, make sugar cookies, and of course, put up the Christmas tree. The warm feelings of the holiday season surely set in once your house is fully decorated -- and this year, we're loving a classic farmhouse style to help add a rustic flair to our mantles, windows, and living rooms. Our favorite farmhouse Christmas décor adds a cozy, vintage feel to the home, so we rounded up our favorite finds that we'll be adding to our own shopping carts this year.
People

Amazon Is Overflowing with 'Beautiful' Holiday Wreaths — and All of These 8 Finds Are Under $50

These customer-loved options are "bright and festive" Decorating your home for the holidays can feel like a big task, but there is one easy and effective way to instantly get your home decked out for the festive season — and that's by adding a Christmas wreath. Although you could shell out a couple of hundred dollars on a flashy pre-lit wreath for your front door, leave it to Amazon to have plenty of affordable options. For those looking to make a statement without digging into your gifting budget,...
GOBankingRates

6 Extravagant Holiday Gifts for Kids

Some kids get a taste for luxury at a young age, which can make them hard to shop for. Fortunately, there are a number of high-end holiday gifts perfect for kids who enjoy the finer things in life....
Apartment Therapy

Reese Witherspoon’s Frosted Christmas Tree Has a Classic Color Scheme, and It’s Anything But Boring

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Reese Witherspoon is all set up and ready to begin celebrating Christmas. The actress posted a photo to her Instagram on November 30 showing off her glittering Christmas tree and asked her followers, “Too soon?”
Billboard

Sweet Dreams: The 9 Cutest Matching Pajamas to Buy for the Holidays

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Matching pajamas are a holiday tradition for many families, friends, couples and pet lovers.  If you happen to fall in one of those categories and have been looking for a pair of PJs to rock this holiday, we’re here to help! Now that holiday shopping is in full force, stores are busier than usual, which means that customers can expect long lines. For those of you who don’t...
The Hollywood Reporter

The 40+ Best Hollywood-Inspired Stocking Stuffers for Every Type of Giftee

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Treating someone to a gift card is nice, but there are more creative ways to give something unexpectedly thoughtful in a small package. Whether you’re shopping for kids (and children at heart), luxury-loving beauty buffs, techies, movie lovers, home spa enthusiasts or fitness aficionados (and every type of person in between), we’ve rounded up some of the best stocking stuffers for everyone on your list from Amazon, Disney, Everlane, Lululemon, Nordstrom, Target, Saks Fifth Avenue, Sephora, and other...
The Kitchn

Solo Stove’s Cyber Monday Sale Includes the Reader-Favorite Tabletop Fire Pit That’s Perfect for S’mores

There’s no doubt about it, we’ve officially entered the holiday season. With Turkey Day in the rear-view mirror and all the winter holidays on the road ahead, we’re in the thick of celebrations — and sales! In fact, it seems like every year the holiday savings events surprise us with even more to offer, and 2022 is no exception. With deals on fan-favorite blenders, the unmissable low prices at Amazon, and slashed price tags on seriously stunning storage solutions, this year might just have some of the best sales we’ve seen so far. But, the savings are far from over — actually, one of our most highly anticipated sales is still running. Cue the jingle bells!
T3

T3

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
636K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy