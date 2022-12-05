Cute Christmas gift ideas: nothing says cozy like a comfy tortilla

If you're hoping to find a cute Christmas gift idea for friends and family this season, then you may want to peep these comfy blankets designed in delicious doughy treats. They're a fun little stocking stuffer gift and thanks to a recent price drop, are a super affordable Christmas gift that anyone would love.

From a fuzzy flour tortilla to Belgian waffle, and even a warm pepperoni pizza, these super soft Sherpa blankets are available in sizes for solo snuggling all the way up to family-sized cozy time. Even better, they're currently on sale for upwards of 30% off, making them the perfect, cheap Christmas gift or stocking stuffer for that special someone.

Check out all CASOFU flannel and Sherpa blankets here

It's also a great idea as a white elephant gift, as not only is it an inexpensive buy to start it's also really unique. They soft, plush, and you're sure to put a smile on someone's face with this gift, whether it be the giant flour tortilla blank or the cozy pizza supreme.

Whether it be a movie night or just a cold Christmas evening, whoever gets one of these blankets is sure to love it as soon as they unwrap it!

I've already ordered my personal favorite for my son, the Sherpa giant flour tortilla, and I know he's going to love it. He loves to be wrapped and swaddled, especially during cold winter nights, and now he can finally be the burrito boy he's all "wrapped" up to be.

CASOFU Giant Sherpa Tortilla Blanket

was $40.99 , now $24.99 (38% off)

If you're on the hunt for a cute Christmas gift idea, or a stellar white elephant gift, than this may just be what you're looking for. Cute, cozy, and available in tortilla, Belgian waffle, and pizza patterns, these flannel and Sherpa blankets are sure to make anyone's Christmas that much better this year! View Deal

CASOFU Pepperoni Pizza Flannel Blanket

was $40 , now $29.99 (25% off)

If a tortilla isn't quite your style, then the pizza blanket may be of better 'taste' to your liking! Super comfy and highly detailed, it'd make a great gift for friends and family – especially for family pizza night! View Deal