Washington County, AR

KYTV

Pea Ridge, Ark. woman dies after car runs her over while checking the mail

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KY3) - An elderly woman from Pea Ridge, Arkansas has died after her car ran her over. According to the Arkansas State Police, 79-year-old Karlyce Pestello had exited her SUV to check the mail. The car then started to roll backward, authorities say for an unknown reason, then entrapping and dragging Pestello.
PEA RIDGE, AR
KHBS

Overdoses at Johnson County Detention Center under investigation

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — An investigation is underway following the overdoses of three inmates at a county jail. 40/29 News spoke off camera with Johnson County Deputy Sheriff Jeremy Burnett and here’s what he confirmed to us. The incident happened Tuesday when three inmates here at the detention center...
JOHNSON COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Human remains identified in Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — The Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock identified human remains found in Bella Vista as 46-year-old Matthew Loftin. Loftin had been missing since September of 2021. Investigators said someone discovered a skull near the Buckingham Trailhead of the Back 40 trail on Oct. 30.
BELLA VISTA, AR
KHBS

Man dies after being hit by a car in Springdale Saturday

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A man in his 50s died Saturday after being hit by a car in Springdale. According to Springdale police, the man was crossing S Old Missouri Road and Electric Avenue around 7:30 Saturday night when he was hit by a Jeep Wrangler. Capt. Jeff Taylor said...
SPRINGDALE, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith man found guilty in Hackett bedroom killing

GREENWOOD, Ark. — A Fort Smith man was convicted for killing a man in his bedroom on Valentine’s Day. Jeffery Allen Workman, 46, of Fort Smith, was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Stephen Bashman, 34, of Hackett, Arkansas. Workman kicked in the door of a...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith Police are investigating a fatal accident

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police in Fort Smith are investigating a fatal vehicle accident that occurred late Thursday night. They were called to the two-vehicle crash around 11:20 p.m. It happened near the area of N. 27th Street and N. Sixth Street. Officers say one vehicle rear-ended another. The...

