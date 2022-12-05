Read full article on original website
KYTV
Pea Ridge, Ark. woman dies after car runs her over while checking the mail
PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KY3) - An elderly woman from Pea Ridge, Arkansas has died after her car ran her over. According to the Arkansas State Police, 79-year-old Karlyce Pestello had exited her SUV to check the mail. The car then started to roll backward, authorities say for an unknown reason, then entrapping and dragging Pestello.
KHBS
Overdoses at Johnson County Detention Center under investigation
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — An investigation is underway following the overdoses of three inmates at a county jail. 40/29 News spoke off camera with Johnson County Deputy Sheriff Jeremy Burnett and here’s what he confirmed to us. The incident happened Tuesday when three inmates here at the detention center...
KHBS
Human remains identified in Bella Vista
BELLA VISTA, Ark. — The Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock identified human remains found in Bella Vista as 46-year-old Matthew Loftin. Loftin had been missing since September of 2021. Investigators said someone discovered a skull near the Buckingham Trailhead of the Back 40 trail on Oct. 30.
U.S. Marshalls leading search for escaped Crawford County inmate
The U.S. Marshal's Office is leading the search for an escaped Crawford County inmate.
WATCH: Prairie Grove video depicting staff and kids as shooting victims
Administrators of Prairie Grove School Board tried to get a few points across by making a memorial video of their staff and students as victims of a fake school shooting.
KATV
Fort Smith man convicted of killing man, beats him with baseball bat, shoots him 5 times
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Fort Smith man was convicted of killing a man in his bedroom on Valentine’s Day, our content partner 40/29 News reported. Jeffery Allen Workman, 46, of Fort Smith, was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Stephen Bashman, 34, of Hackett, Arkansas.
KHBS
Rogers retired firefighter cheered by family and friends outside hospital
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Family and friends held a celebration for a retired Rogers firefighter outside a hospital Sunday night. Kevin Tibbs was going into surgery for a hernia on Friday. During the surgery, he went into cardiac arrest. Tibbs' heart stopped, but doctors were able to bring him back...
KHBS
Prairie Grove school administrator calls fake school shooting video 'a misjudgment'
PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — The Prairie Grove interim superintendent saysa video that implied teachers' children had been killed in a fake school shooting was a misjudgment. 40/29 News obtained a copy of the controversial video that was presented to Prairie Grove teachers. The video begins with a message about...
Bentonville man found guilty following hiker’s death
A federal magistrate judge convicted a Bentonville man yesterday on one count of engaging in or soliciting business inside a national park without a permit and one count of soliciting money inside a national park without a permit.
KHBS
Man dies after being hit by a car in Springdale Saturday
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A man in his 50s died Saturday after being hit by a car in Springdale. According to Springdale police, the man was crossing S Old Missouri Road and Electric Avenue around 7:30 Saturday night when he was hit by a Jeep Wrangler. Capt. Jeff Taylor said...
Missing cat returns home 5 years later
Bobby the cat was reunited with his mom in Arkansas more than 5 years after he went missing in Pennsylvania.
Hiking guide found guilty after leading 31 people on deadly cliffside expedition
One person fell 45-50ft from an unofficial trail during the hike, which a local ranger had tried to stop happening
KHBS
Fort Smith man found guilty in Hackett bedroom killing
GREENWOOD, Ark. — A Fort Smith man was convicted for killing a man in his bedroom on Valentine’s Day. Jeffery Allen Workman, 46, of Fort Smith, was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Stephen Bashman, 34, of Hackett, Arkansas. Workman kicked in the door of a...
KHBS
Fort Smith Police are investigating a fatal accident
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police in Fort Smith are investigating a fatal vehicle accident that occurred late Thursday night. They were called to the two-vehicle crash around 11:20 p.m. It happened near the area of N. 27th Street and N. Sixth Street. Officers say one vehicle rear-ended another. The...
Springdale death after car hits pedestrian
Springdale police responded to a call after a driver hit a man crossing on Old Missouri Road at 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 10.
Rogers woman gets more than nine years in prison for drug trafficking
A Rogers woman was sentenced on Dec. 9 to 110 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Arrest made in Fort Smith ‘smash-and-grab’ burglaries
According to a police report, Fort Smith police arrested Elijah McAlister, Jr., 31, on December 7 in connection with a string of recent “smash-and-grab” commercial burglaries.
Springdale man sentenced to over 12 years in prison for drug trafficking
A Springdale man was sentenced today to 151 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.
Man beaten in Crawford County viral video charged with six crimes
The subject of a beating at the hands of members of law enforcement caught on video has been charged with six crimes for his actions leading up to the viral altercation.
KHBS
Oklahoma prosecutor files first-degree murder charge in deadly overdose
SALLISAW, Okla. — An Oklahoma prosecutor is filing murder charges against people in connection with deadly drug overdoses. Shawna Pratt is accused of selling drugs to a man who died of an overdose in her home. On April 7, 2022, Sallisaw police were called to a home for a...
