Cowboys have a special visitor on Monday

By Adam Bradshaw
 2 days ago

FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – One day after the Dallas Cowboys blew out the Indianapolis Colts, the team had a special visitor on Monday, who could join the team very soon.

Former Los Angeles Ram and NY Giants star player Odell Beckman Junior met with Cowboys management on Monday afternoon and will be present at the facility through Tuesday.

Beckham, has been rehabbing since an ACL injury knocked him out of last year’s Super Bowl.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has more from Coach McCarthy on Beckham’s visit.

Next up for the Cowboys are the 1 and 10 Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

