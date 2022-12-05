ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTSM

‘The Voice’ adds new twist to live semifinals

KTSM
KTSM
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HWreA_0jYOUxnp00

(NBC) — NBC’s “The Voice” is getting close to the end and the live semifinals are Monday with eight singers vying for the five spots in next week’s finale.

Nerves can get the best of anyone and Team Blake’s Bodie Kuljian said that last week, nerves nearly got the best of him.

“That’s the first time I’ve ever felt like that on stage like, I genuinely was concerned that I was gonna pass out mid-performance,” the artist said.

The stress does not lessen all that much when the singers await their fate.

“As the stakes get higher, it just gets harder and harder,” said Parijita Bastola of Team Legend. “There’s no way of easing the anxiety of either, you know, losing or losing a friend.”

With finale spots on the line Monday, the artists will each deliver a solo performance.

“It’s a country song, but it is a very challenging vocal song and I’m very excited to sing it,” said Team Blake’s Bryce Leatherwood.

And the artists will also each perform a duet of a Whitney Houston song.

“She is the voice of her generation, but I even go so far to say she is just the voice of every generation because her music is so timeless,” said Justin Aaron of Team Gwen.

She’s so iconic, friends of Team Legend’s Kim Cruse encouraged her to go that route weeks ago.

“I said, ‘Never,’” said Cruse. “I don’t even sing Whitney Houston in karaoke.”

As a teenager, Morgan Myles of Team Camila said she saw the legendary singer close up at a concert.

“I love Whitney and she looked at me,” said Myles. “She looked at us, she looked at us, we looked crazy. But she looked at us.”

Monday, America will be looking and listening to eight singers.

“It’s almost like it’s a dream I don’t want to wake up from,” said Omar Jose Cardona of Team Legend.

Casting votes to decide which five make next week’s finale.

“It’d just be crazy,” said Brayden Lape of Team Blake. “Unbelievable. You know all those words to describe it because it’s so hard to describe it.”

The chance to find the words is almost here.

“The Voice” airs Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. It is followed Monday at 10 p.m. by a special holiday edition of “That’s My Jam”, with Jimmy Fallon playing host to some “SNL” alums.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Police search for men who stole 28 catalytic convertors from school buses

Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying two individuals who stole 28 catalytic convertors, disabling multiple school buses. On Wednesday, November 23, at 3:46 a.m., two men headed to the Region 19 Head Start Service Center at 9778 Kenworthy. The men stole various catalytic convertors from several vehicles including […]
EL PASO, TX
GoldDerby

‘The Voice’ season 22: Bryce Leatherwood leads Team Blake going into live playoffs

The knockouts round of “The Voice” season 22 concluded on November 7 after three nights of a series first ever three-way matchups. Beginning November 14, the coaches will send their teams of four into the live playoffs for the Top 16 performances. In this final stretch of the competition, artists will sing live each Monday for audience votes. On Tuesday evenings, the artists with the lowest votes will sing once more to be saved in a real-time vote. The competition will narrow down week by week, culminating in the two-part finale on December 12 and 13. SEE ‘The Voice’ Season 22 predictions:...
HollywoodLife

‘The Voice’ Frontrunner Bodie Raves Over Blake Shelton: He’s ‘So Supportive Of Letting Me Be Me’ (Exclusive)

Bodie is one of the standout singers of The Voice season 22. Week after week, Bodie takes the stage and wows the world with his arrangements and vocals. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Bodie after the top 10 live show about working with Blake Shelton, who declared that Bodie’s latest performance may have been the “greatest performance” he’s ever seen on the show.
People

Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown and Maluma Among Stars to Perform at 'The Voice' Season 22 Finale

On Tuesday, bodie, Omar Jose Cardona, Brayden Lape, Bryce Leatherwood or Morgan Myles will be crowned the season 22 winner As fans anxiously await The Voice season 22 winner, a series of star-studded performances might ease the nerves! On Wednesday, the competition show announced that the season finale will include performances by a wide range of musicians like Kane Brown, Kelly Clarkson, Maluma and more. OneRepublic, Adam Lambert, BRELAND and season 21 winners Girl Named Tom will also take the stage. RELATED: Blake Shelton Is 'Stepping Away' from...
HollywoodLife

Kelly Clarkson & Dolly Parton Harmonize Impromptu Performance Of ‘I Will Always Love You’: Watch

Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson gave a powerhouse impromptu performance of Dolly’s iconic love ballad “I Will Always Love You” during the Thursday, Dec. 1 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show! In the clip, which you can view below, the country legend, 76, explained how she’d first heard Whitney Houston‘s version of the song while listening to the radio in her car. “I was just driving along, I had the radio on and I heard this…” she said. “When I heard the first ‘If I…’ I just freaked out. I had to pull over to the side because I honestly thought that I was gonna wreck. It was the most overwhelming feeling and you know how great that was.”
EW.com

The Voice recap: Meet your season 22 finalists

This one's going to hurt, folks. Tonight, ahead of next week's season 22 finale of The Voice, the Top 8 will become the Top 5, meaning three artists who are so close to the finish line are going home. That's rough. Just in case you need a reminder, our host...
People

'The Voice's Kim Cruse on Finding Her Confidence: 'I Was Too Afraid to Tap Into It'

"I don't even know what to say to you anymore — congratulations on being born that way," Blake Shelton told Cruse after Monday night's performance Kim Cruse is opening up about finding her confidence and coming into her own on The Voice. On Monday night, the 30-year-old from Woodville, Texas, delivered what might've been her strongest performance yet — a cover of Rihanna's "Love on the Brain." After the show, Cruse caught up with PEOPLE about her moment. "After I finished that song, I just felt like, 'Finally,'" says the...
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

KTSM

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy