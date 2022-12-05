Read full article on original website
Marvel Fans Are Freaking Out Over Thor: Love and Thunder's Oscars Campaign
Now that the calendar inches closer to 2023, awards season preparations are well underway. Disney's For Your Consideration lists have been making the rounds online, with many fans poking fun at the categories Disney is pushing Thor: Love and Thunder for. As is now the norm with blockbusters, the Taika Waititi film has at least one "FYC" choice in virtually every category from Best Picture to Best Director (Waititi), Best Actor (Chris Hemsworth), Best Actress (Natalire Portman), and Best Adapted Screenplay. Disney is also pushing the film in Best Visual Effects, a category many critics took issue with upon the film's release earlier this summer. The nods have raised questions with plenty of fans, so much so, the film trended on Twitter Sunday afternoon.
Star Trek: Picard Reveals New Look at Worf in Season 3
Star Trek: Picard has released a new image of a familiar face from Star Trek: The Next Generation: Worf. The image from TV Line shows Michael Dorn's Worf standing in the Transporter Bay where he seems to be conversing with (if not re-meeting) Patrick Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard. The 25th Century's version of Worf is a lot more silver-haired, older and wiser, and clearly more in tune with his Klingon side. Based on the promotional materials for Star Trek: Picard Season 3, we already know that looks won't be the only major change to Worf.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever VFX Boss Reveals Surprising Fish Poop Details (Exclusive)
Those that work in visual effects on blockbuster films put tremendous care into their work. Whether it's rebuilding an existing island municipality digitally from scratch due to filming restrictions, or crafting a fictional town so that an Infinity Stone-powered witch can manipulate it at will, the best VFX work often goes unnoticed. When it comes to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the introduction of the underwater Talokan, that means, believe it or not, filmmakers put a tremendous amount of care into how the fish poop floating about the fictional kingdom appeared on screen.
My Hero Academia: Is "Dabi Dance" Is the Anime's Best Episode Yet?
Right now, it would put things lightly to say My Hero Academia is doing well. Earlier this fall, fans watched as Izuku made his way back to television, and he has found himself in the midst of a war. With the villains and heroes squaring off, it is clear now things have changed for good in the series, and Dabi just dropped one of the show's most insane bombshells yet. And honestly, it has fans debating whether "Dabi Dance" is the show's best episode to date.
Red One: Dwayne Johnson Reveals New Look at J.K. Simmons' Santa Claus
Dwayne Johnson took to social media this week to share a number of new behind-the-scenes shots of J.K. Simmons as a ripped Santa Claus in Red One, the upcoming action-comedy from Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle director Jake Kasdan. The film stars Johnson and Chris Evans in the lead roles, with Simmons as Santa and Bonnie Hunt as Mrs. Claus. Kiernan Shipka (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and Lucy Liu (Charlie's Angels) also star in the film, which feels like the kind of broad adventure comedy that Johnson does best. It's happening amid a marketplace full of unconventional Christmas stories, from Spirited (with Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell) to Violent Night (with David Harbour and John Leguizamo).
Spy x Family Just Made Yor the Strongest Mom in Anime
If there is one thing anime fans know, it is that families are not all made the same. The kind of parents you find in Soul Eater is different from this in Fullmetal Alchemist, and that kind of comparison scratches the surface. Nuclear families are hard to find in any anime let alone a shonen series, but Spy x Family has broken that mold. And now, the series just proved Yor is the strongest anime mom we've met to date.
Rick and Morty Season 6 Finale Gives Major Rick Prime Update
Rick and Morty has officially closed the book on Season 6 of the Adult Swim animated series with its final episode, and the series has made sure to give fans a major update on Rick Prime following the new villain's debut during the season premiere! Things kicked off this season in an explosive way when it was revealed that due to Evil Morty's plan, and Rick's mistake in trying to fix things, the same Rick that C-137 had been hunting for throughout his life was in a single place for the first time. But the hunt for the villain slowed down in the episodes since.
Guardians of Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Comments on Lady Gaga Casting Rumor
While it's been confirmed Lady Gaga will join the world of DC thanks to her portrayal of Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie a Deux, there has been increasing speculation she could also soon be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There have been long-standing rumors one Lady Lylla (as voiced by Gaga) would debut in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, rumors that ended up being confirmed when the first teaser trailer for the threequel showed the character hugging Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper). Gaga's name was missing from any credits entirely, however, and James Gunn has now answered whether or not the singer will be voicing the character.
Planned DC Crisis Movie Would Have Starred Henry Cavill's Superman
Henry Cavill's tenure as Superman has been on many fans' minds in recent years, with fans eager to see him reprise his role in DC's ever-evolving live-action universe. Earlier this fall, fans got an inkling of what could ultimately be in the cards, with Superman appearing with great fanfare in the post-credits scene of Black Adam. There's been a lot of scuttlebutt around exactly how Cavill's cameo in Black Adam came to be, with star and producer Dwayne Johnson indicating that he championed the return in spite of former DC Films exec Walter Hamada. A new deep dive from The Hollywood Reporter's Heat Vision newsletter adds even more context to that ordeal, revealing that Hamada had his own aspirations to bring Cavill back as Superman — and in a Crisis on Infinite Earths movie, no less.
Rick and Morty Fans Sound Off on Season 6's Big Finale
Rick and Morty has officially brought Season 6 to an end, and fans of the long running animated series are sounding off on everything that went down in the final episode! The sixth season of the series started things off with a bang with the introduction of a major new villain to the series, and the episodes since have continued to shake things up as each new release has shown a new side of Rick. The more he's continuing to grow as a person, the more the rest of the world around him continues to throw a wrench into things.
Spy x Family Cosplay Imagines Anya as an Assassin
Spy x Family has become one of the biggest new anime series to arrive in 2022, and arguably, the Forgers' story is the biggest if you look at ratings in Japan. With the first season preparing to bring its story to a close, a second season has yet to be confirmed at this point, though that isn't stopping many cosplayers from going all-in when it comes to Loid, Yor, and Anya. Now, one cosplayer has imagined what the young telepath might look like if she decided to take up her mother's profession in the future.
SNL: Selena Gomez Makes Surprise Appearance During Steve Martin, Martin Short Monologue
Steve Martin and Martin Short took to Stage 8H at 30 Rock to host Saturday Night Live and they weren't alone. Like many suspected, the pair brought along with them their Only Murders in the Building co-star Selena Gomez, who made a surprise appearance. The pair concluded their opening monologue for the episode by reading their eulogies for each other, with Martin concluding his tribute to Short with "Now that Marty's gone, who will I ever work with?" Gomez then popped up next to him, adding: "What about me?!" Gomez previously hosted SNL at the end of Season 47 which featured none other than an appearance by Steve Martin. It's fitting that he returned the favor for her.
Kate Winslet Gives Surprising Update About New Season of HBO Hit
Last year, Kate Winslet starred in Mare of Easttown on HBO, which was nominated for 16 Emmys and took home four, including Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for Winslet. Despite being categorized as a limited series, many fans have wondered if the show would get a second season, which could potentially follow Winslet's Mare Sheehan solving a new murder case. Currently, Winslet is promoting her newest film, Avatar: The Way of the Water, and was asked about more Mare of Easttown when visiting with The Graham Norton Show (via Digital Spy).
Game of Thrones Star Debunks Popular Rumor
This has been an exciting weekend for fans of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon as the first-ever official fan convention is taking place in Los Angeles this weekend. Many of the shows' stars are in attendance and some House of the Dragon actors have shared hopes about their character's futures while some Game of Thrones actors are clearing up old rumors. Jack Gleeson, who played the hated Joffrey Baratheon on Game of Thrones, took part in a panel today (via Entertainment Weekly) and debunked a rumor that he's had bad run-ins with fans.
The Princess Diaries Star Shares Bad News for Upcoming Sequel After New Movie Reveal
Fans of The Princess Diaries were thrilled when, back in November, it was announced that Princess Diaries 3 is in the works at Disney. However, one star of the original film has shared some bad news about the project. Julie Andrews, who played Queen Clarisse Renaldi, grandmother of Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway) in the first two films, recently told The Hollywood Reporter that she doesn't think a third film will actually happen this many years after the first two.
Netflix Cancels Bastard Son and The Devil Himself After Just One Season
Another new series on Netflix is getting the ax shortly after its first season debuted. Creator Joe Barton confirmed The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has been canceled at Netflix. All eight episodes of the freshman drama dropped October 28th, but now there won't be a second installment for fans to see how the series continued. The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself is based on Sally Green's YA novel, titled Half Bad, so those curious can always read the book to see how the story progresses. It's always a roll of the dice on whether Netflix will give a new series a second season, and unfortunately for The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, it joins a long list of other canceled TV shows on the streamer.
James Gunn Calls Superman "Biggest Priority" for DCU, Debunks Rumor of Henry Cavill Feud
Warner Bros. Discovery and their newly minted DC Studios arm seem like they're all over the place with their plans for the franchise, and this week things got even more confusing. Henry Cavill seemed to be set to lead another Superman movie after his appearance at the end of Black Adam, with writers pitching a Man of Steel sequel. Fans were really excited to see the actor finally get a sequel to his hit film and every thing was looking bright for the future of the DC Universe. That is until a new report revealed that Cavill's Superman sequel might be scrapped in favor of James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans for the future of the DCU. Gunn took to Twitter to confirm and debunk parts of the report, and today he celebrated the very first Superman movie that starred Christopher Reeves. One fan asked the DC Studios co-CEO if fans were going to see Superman again and Gunn had a great response. Gunn also used this time to debunk the rumors of him being in a feud with Cavill. You can check the interactions out below.
Avatar Changed Its Logo and Font Because of a Saturday Night Live Sketch
Avatar: The Way of Water's team saw that Saturday Night Live sketch about the first movie's font and had to change the font and logo. In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the producer of the film admitted that they had a chuckle over the bit. If you've never seen the skit, Ryan Gosling plays an exasperated character trying to figure out what the typeface used for the logo of the original movie was. It leads him all over till he discovers Papyrus and is able to rejoice in his findings. The larger Internet found the entire thing hysterical and it serves as high-water mark of modern SNL. Jon Landau, saw the piece and would like you to know the joke isn't exactly true. Technically its Toruk and that's a big distinction in the typography world. However, a lot of fans will believe the font is Papyrus until the end of time because of that skit. Check out what he had to say down below.
DC's Stargirl Creator Confirms There Were Spinoff Plans
DC's Stargirl ended its three-season run last week and while fans are sad about the end of The CW series but turns out that the fan-favorite series may not have been the only loss. Series creator Geoff Johns says that there was a potential Infinity Inc. spinoff that the series was laying the groundwork for that sadly will not come to fruition. In a recent interview with TVLine, Johns explained how the Season 2 introduction of Jennie Hayden/Jade (Ysa Penarejo) and the story with her brother Todd (Tim Gabriel) in Season 3 set the stage for a spinoff.
Marvel's Jonathan Majors Reveals His Favorite MCU Movies
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors shared his top three MCU films this week. CinePOP talked to the Kang the Conqueror actor about what he's liked best from the MCU so far. Interestingly, the Creed III star had to start at the beginning. As he tried to get those rankings together, Majors began, "The first Iron Man is probably the best... ok, I can do top three. Black Panther, one." From there, he would add Avengers: Endgame to round out the rankings. So, the movie that directly paved the way for his stint in the franchise and two massive crowd-pleasers. The Ant-Man sequel villain isn't really tipping his hand with those choices. All three are up there somewhere for a lot of MCU fans. (Although the first Iron Man seems almost quaint in some areas and a little bit of a weird fit this far into the Marvel Studios project.) Hopefully, Quantumania can add itself to this list.
