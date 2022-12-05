Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
The Ulta Sale Is Offering Savings All Month Long Before The Holidays: Shop The Best Beauty Deals
For many retailers, the end of Cyber Week also means the end of savings until next year. But through some sort of holiday miracle, not all online companies are following that pattern. Ulta's end-of-year deals on makeup, skincare, hair products and fragrance are going strong with the Holiday Beauty Blitz that runs all the way until Christmas Eve. The month-long sale leads up to December 24 with weekly deals on all of your favorite beauty brands.
ETOnline.com
Birkenstock's Shearling Arizona Sandals Are 25% Off Right Now — Shop The Cozy Shoes Before They Sell Out
Birkenstock's iconic sandals have become a staple shoe that you can live in all year. Loved by celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Kendall Jenner, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Gigi Hadid, the Birkenstock brand doesn't go on sale often. To help you bring the effortless style into winter, Birkenstock's shearling lined Arizonas are 25% off with a rare deal at Nordstrom.
ETOnline.com
The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Is Finally Back In Stock Just in Time for Holiday Gifting
With '90s fashion trends making a bigger comeback than ever before (yes, we're looking at you bomber jackets and chokers) it only makes sense that belt bags (also known as a fanny pack) are finally having their moment too. And while the accessory certainly isn't new, this season it is seeing a fun refresh thanks to lululemon's take on the style — and TikTok's newfound obsession with the lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag.
ETOnline.com
Samsonite Is Having A Huge Holiday Sale — Save Up to 30% On Best-Selling Carry-Ons and Luggage Sets
While you're planning your next flight home for the holidays, now's the time to gift yourself a luggage upgrade. Samsonite, an industry leader in luggage and travel accessories, is spreading the holiday cheer with their sale happening now. The Samsonite luggage sale is offering up to 30% off their entire site, including best-selling suitcases and travel-ready backpacks.
ETOnline.com
Holiday 2022 Shipping Deadlines Are Approaching — Shop Gifts That Will Arrive in Time for Christmas
The holiday shipping deadlines are quickly approaching to ensure Christmas gifts arrive in time for December 25th. FedEX, the U.S. Postal Service and UPS have released their holiday shipping deadlines. The key takeaway: the time to shop is now!. To help you better plan your own holiday shopping, ET is...
ETOnline.com
Khloe Kardashian Rocks a Sleek Leather Look at REVOLVE Winterland, a Holiday Pop-Up Event in Beverly Hills
'Tis the season to stand out! Khloe Kardashian rocked a sleek leather look at REVOLVE Winterland, a festive wintery pop-up in Beverly Hills, California, on Dec. 8. The Kardashians star wore a Good American Leather Unisex Blazer, BTL Mini Skirt, and Mesh Mix Corset Bodysuit paired with lace-up heels and black sunglasses as she explored the immersive holiday wonderland and marketplace presented by REVOLVE and AT&T.
Comments / 0