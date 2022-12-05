Read full article on original website
Related
Gunfire Exchanged In I-95 Road Rage Shooting In Philadelphia: Police
Two drivers exchanged gunfire in a road rage shooting on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia on Sunday, Dec. 11, police said.The victim was heading south approaching Exit 12 when a driver in a Kia K5 sedan opened fire during a dispute around 7:50 a.m., hitting the victim's chrome molding of the front pas…
fox29.com
State Police: Road rage suspect wanted for shooting at woman driving on I-95 in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Chaotic scenes on I-95 South Sunday morning as police say road rage sparked a shootout between two vehicles. Pennsylvania State Police say a female victim was approaching Exit 12 towards Philadelphia when shots were fired from the suspected vehicle. One bullet struck the chrome molding of the front...
WDEL 1150AM
Two-SUV collision leaves one dead, four hospitalized in Lewes
A near head-on collision in Sussex County involving 2 SUV's killed one person and hospitalized four others Saturday afternoon. Around 3:40 p.m., the driver of an eastbound Subaru Outback lost control of the vehicle while rounding a curve on Minos Conaway Road in Lewes, and the Subaru slammed into a westbound Lexus RX, Delaware State Police said.
Man killed in Lancaster city shooting identified
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police is investigating a shooting that took place on Friday, Dec. 9 According to police, at 11:34 p.m. officers responded to a report of gunshots being fired from the area of Ruby Street and Prangely Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a deceased man […]
fox29.com
Police: Man killed after shooting erupts near SEPTA station in Frankford
PHILADELPHIA - A Sunday morning shooting claimed the life of one man in Philadelphia's Frankford section. Police found the 32-year-old victim when responding to the area near a SEPTA station on the 4700 block of Oxford Avenue. He was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, and pronounced dead...
Person of interest in custody after fatal Frankford shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city's Frankford neighborhood on Sunday morning. A 32-year-old man was shot in the chest just before 5 a.m. on the 4700 block of Oxford Avenue, officials say. The man was taken to Temple University Hospital where he later died. Police haven't released the identity of the victim or what led up to the shooting. However, they say a person is in custody and a weapon was recovered.
SUV crashes into Delaware nursing home
The SUV narrowly missed oxygen tanks, which can explode.
firststateupdate.com
Man Charged With December 5th Shooting
A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in an arrest in connection with a December 5 shooting. Officials said on December 5 at approximately 11:14 a.m., police responded to the 800 block of Kirkwood Street for a shooting that had occurred. Police located a 42-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
local21news.com
Coroner called to serious traffic accident in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have released information regarding a "serious traffic accident" that occurred on Friday. According to the Manheim Borough Police Department, officers responded to the scene on Dec. 9 at about 2:44 p.m. at the intersection of Lebanon Rd. and Cider Press Rd. Once crews...
North Philly shooting leaves one dead, two injured
Police say two men kicked in the door of a home on 18th and Diamond Streets around 1 p.m. Sunday and shot three people. One was reported dead shortly after.
WBOC
Two NJ Teens Arrested Following Attempted Robberies in Dover
DOVER, Del. - Dover police have arrested two New Jersey teens in connection with two attempted robberies that happened on Thursday afternoon. The investigation began at approximately 1:45 p.m., when police were called by a victim in the Gateway West parking lot. The victim stated that as he got out of his vehicle in the parking lot of the shopping center, a male suspect wearing all black, later determined to be a 15-year-old boy from Penns Grove, N.J., wrapped his arms around him and demanded the victim turn over his keys. The victim was able to get out of the suspect's grip and call 911. The suspect fled in a red passenger car with New Jersey registration.
Man in critical condition after motorcycle is struck by vehicle in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man is in critical condition at the hospital after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle on Friday afternoon. Police say the 64-year-old Myerstown man was at the intersection of Route 72 and Cider Press Road when he passed a vehicle that was stopped at a stop sign.
fox29.com
Police: Group sought in fatal shooting of man in Northeast Philadelphia, $20k reward offered
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a group of suspects wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Northeast Philadelphia. According to police, the deadly shooting took place on the 7700 block of Fairfield Street on November 27 at...
fox29.com
Camden County officials seek 2 vehicles after pedestrian killed in Lindenwold hit-and-run
LINDENWOLD, N.J. - Camden County officials are investigating a hit-and-run accident that killed a person in Lindenwold. According to authorities, Lindenwold police were called to the 600 block of South White Horse Pike Thursday, just after 5:30, for a reported vehicle accident. Responding officers found a 53-year-old Somerdale man, later...
fox29.com
Police: 1 man killed, 1 arrested in deadly Northeast Philadelphia shooting
PHILADELPHIA - A morning shooting in Northeast Philadelphia has left one man dead, according to investigators. Police say the shooting took place on the 2000 block of Carver Street around 10:12 a.m. A 29-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, authorities say. Police transported the...
WDEL 1150AM
Early-morning fire displaces Newark-area family
The occupants of a house in the Newark area are in emergency shelter after a fire broke out early Sunday morning. Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder and Christiana Fire Company crews, along with Newark police, were dispatched to Dallas Drive in Devon Place around 3 a.m. Sunday, and when they got there, they discovered a fire burning in a bedroom.
Oh Deer! Police In Maryland Searching For Buck Burglars On The Loose
Police in Maryland are on the lookout for a white-tailed buck that has gone missing from a Cecil County butcher shop. The Maryland Natural Resources Police issued an alert regarding a white-tailed buck that was seemingly stolen from the Harmony Ridge Butcher Shop in Cecil County by sticky-fingered …
nccpdnews.com
COLD CASE REVIEW: D’ANDRE GREEN
(New Castle, DE 19720) The victims and families of our unsolved homicides are not forgotten and there are ongoing efforts by the New Castle County Division of Police and the Criminal Investigation Unit, Cold Case Squad, to bring about a resolution to each and every case. In an effort to refresh the community’s recollection and investigate every possible lead we will be posting again the information pertaining to each open case.
Maryland Natural Resources Police investigating theft of a deer in Cecil Co.
Maryland Natural Resources Police are looking for a stolen deer after it was taken from a butcher shop in Cecil County.
fox29.com
Person in custody, lockdown lifted at Delaware County high school after 'incident,' police say
WALLINGFORD, Pa. - A Delaware County high school has been given the all-clear after police responded to the school. According to the Nether Providence Police Department, officers responded to the Strath Haven High School to investigate an incident and the school was placed on lockdown. Authorities did not release information...
