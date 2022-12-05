DOVER, Del. - Dover police have arrested two New Jersey teens in connection with two attempted robberies that happened on Thursday afternoon. The investigation began at approximately 1:45 p.m., when police were called by a victim in the Gateway West parking lot. The victim stated that as he got out of his vehicle in the parking lot of the shopping center, a male suspect wearing all black, later determined to be a 15-year-old boy from Penns Grove, N.J., wrapped his arms around him and demanded the victim turn over his keys. The victim was able to get out of the suspect's grip and call 911. The suspect fled in a red passenger car with New Jersey registration.

DOVER, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO