New Castle County, DE

WDEL 1150AM

Two-SUV collision leaves one dead, four hospitalized in Lewes

A near head-on collision in Sussex County involving 2 SUV's killed one person and hospitalized four others Saturday afternoon. Around 3:40 p.m., the driver of an eastbound Subaru Outback lost control of the vehicle while rounding a curve on Minos Conaway Road in Lewes, and the Subaru slammed into a westbound Lexus RX, Delaware State Police said.
LEWES, DE
abc27 News

Man killed in Lancaster city shooting identified

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police is investigating a shooting that took place on Friday, Dec. 9 According to police, at 11:34 p.m. officers responded to a report of gunshots being fired from the area of Ruby Street and Prangely Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a deceased man […]
LANCASTER, PA
CBS Philly

Person of interest in custody after fatal Frankford shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city's Frankford neighborhood on Sunday morning. A 32-year-old man was shot in the chest just before 5 a.m. on the 4700 block of Oxford Avenue, officials say. The man was taken to Temple University Hospital where he later died. Police haven't released the identity of the victim or what led up to the shooting. However, they say a person is in custody and a weapon was recovered.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Man Charged With December 5th Shooting

A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in an arrest in connection with a December 5 shooting. Officials said on December 5 at approximately 11:14 a.m., police responded to the 800 block of Kirkwood Street for a shooting that had occurred. Police located a 42-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
WILMINGTON, DE
local21news.com

Coroner called to serious traffic accident in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have released information regarding a "serious traffic accident" that occurred on Friday. According to the Manheim Borough Police Department, officers responded to the scene on Dec. 9 at about 2:44 p.m. at the intersection of Lebanon Rd. and Cider Press Rd. Once crews...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WBOC

Two NJ Teens Arrested Following Attempted Robberies in Dover

DOVER, Del. - Dover police have arrested two New Jersey teens in connection with two attempted robberies that happened on Thursday afternoon. The investigation began at approximately 1:45 p.m., when police were called by a victim in the Gateway West parking lot. The victim stated that as he got out of his vehicle in the parking lot of the shopping center, a male suspect wearing all black, later determined to be a 15-year-old boy from Penns Grove, N.J., wrapped his arms around him and demanded the victim turn over his keys. The victim was able to get out of the suspect's grip and call 911. The suspect fled in a red passenger car with New Jersey registration.
DOVER, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Early-morning fire displaces Newark-area family

The occupants of a house in the Newark area are in emergency shelter after a fire broke out early Sunday morning. Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder and Christiana Fire Company crews, along with Newark police, were dispatched to Dallas Drive in Devon Place around 3 a.m. Sunday, and when they got there, they discovered a fire burning in a bedroom.
NEWARK, DE
nccpdnews.com

COLD CASE REVIEW: D’ANDRE GREEN

(New Castle, DE 19720) The victims and families of our unsolved homicides are not forgotten and there are ongoing efforts by the New Castle County Division of Police and the Criminal Investigation Unit, Cold Case Squad, to bring about a resolution to each and every case. In an effort to refresh the community’s recollection and investigate every possible lead we will be posting again the information pertaining to each open case.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE

