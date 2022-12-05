Read full article on original website
Joker Director Todd Phillips Shares First Look at Joaquin Phoenix in Folie á Deux Sequel: 'Our Boy'
"Day 1," director Todd Phillips wrote on Instagram with an image of Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie á Deux, the sequel to their critically-lauded 2019 DC film Joaquin Phoenix is preparing his award-winning smile for another close-up. The Academy Award winner, 48, slips back into character as Arthur Fleck (a.k.a. Joker) in a first-look photo from the upcoming musical sequel Joker: Folie á Deux, which writer-director Todd Phillips shared Saturday on Instagram. "Day 1. Our boy. #joker," Phillips, 51, captioned the image, which shows Phoenix's shirtless Fleck getting a shave...
Whoopi Goldberg Says Kim Kardashian 'Cannot Get a Movie Greenlit': But 'I'd Never Minimize' Her
Charlize Theron recently said that Kim Kardashian might "get way more off the ground" than even veteran Hollywood actors like Meryl Streep Whoopi Goldberg does not agree with Charlize Theron's take that Kim Kardashian has the power to "get way more off the ground" in Hollywood than acting legend Meryl Streep. During Thursday's episode of The View, Goldberg, 67, responded to the recent comment Theron, 47, made to The Hollywood Reporter about Kardashian's status in Hollywood. "I don't think that's true. Kim Kardashian cannot get a movie greenlit, or it would've happened," Goldberg...
Selena Gomez Crashes Steve Martin and Martin Short's SNL Opening Monologue: Watch!
Steve Martin marked his sixteenth time as host on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, while Martin Short marked his third Live from Studio 8H — it's Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez! Martin, 77, and Short, 72, hosted Saturday Night Live over the weekend — Martin's sixteenth time and Short's third time — where they were joined by Brandi Carlile, who served as the evening's musical guest. During the pair's opening monologue, the comedians delivered eulogies, where they playfully teased what they would say at each other's funerals....
Julie Andrews Says 'It's Probably Not Going to Be Possible' for Her to Star in Princess Diaries 3
The British actress played Queen Clarisse Renaldi opposite Anne Hathaway's Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries and The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement Julie Andrews is expressing her thoughts about starring in a potential Princess Diaries 3. While speaking to Access Hollywood for an interview published on Tuesday, the Sound of Music star shared whether she would be reprising her role as Queen Clarisse Renaldi in the potential sequel of the movie. "I think we know that it's probably not going to be possible," Andrews, 87, said. "It was...
Emma Thompson Says It's 'Not Really' Fun for Her to Rewatch Love Actually: 'That Was 20 Years Ago'
The actress also said this week that she realizes the 2003 holiday film has become a "form of therapy" for fans who rewatch it Emma Thompson isn't in a rush to rewatch Love Actually. The Matilda The Musical actress, 63, said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week that she doesn't rewatch the beloved 2003 holiday rom-com. Host Fallon, 48, told Thompson, "I like having you here during this time of year because you're on every television — Love Actually is playing on every channel, every...
The White Lotus Season 2 Finale: How It Ended and Who Died
Sunday's season 2 finale of The White Lotus tied up some other loose ends and revealed who on the hit HBO series will not live to see another resort This post contains spoilers for the season 2 finale of The White Lotus. As a beloved character learned on Sunday's White Lotus season 2 finale, a weeklong getaway to Sicily is truly a trip to die for. Fans of the HBO series were devastated to learn the fate of Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya after two seasons. Despite a boatload of social media...
Emma Thompson Admits She Doesn't Watch Love Actually Every Christmas: 'It Was 20 Years Ago'
"It's just the things you remember," Emma Thompson said of her 2003 Christmas romantic comedy Love Actually, admitting she doesn't watch the film every year Emma Thompson has an unpopular opinion about one of many people's favorite Christmas movies. Nearly 20 years after starring in the beloved holiday classic, the Academy Award winner, 63, admitted this week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she doesn't watch Love Actually every year. "No, it was 20 years ago," Thompson told Fallon, 48, of the 2003 ensemble comedy. RELATED: Love Actually Director Admits Movie's Lack...
Daniel Craig Will Star in Luca Guadagnino's Adaptation of William S. Burroughs' Queer: Report
The seminal 1985 book by beat writer William S. Burroughs is about Lee, a self-conscious and insecure man who pursues an American Navy serviceman while living in Mexico City Daniel Craig is taking on a modern literary classic for his next project. The Golden Globe nominee, 54, has been attached to star in Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino's upcoming adaptation of the seminal 1985 novel Queer by beat writer William S. Burroughs, according to Deadline. In Queer, self-conscious and insecure Lee recounts his life in Mexico...
Who Is James Cameron's Wife? All About Suzy Amis Cameron
James Cameron and Suzy Amis Cameron have been married for over two decades James Cameron and his wife Suzy Amis Cameron have no problem finding a work-life balance. The pair first met on the set of Titanic, which James directed and Suzy appeared in as Lizzy Calvert. They went on to tie the knot in 2000 and welcome three daughters. In addition to raising a family together, the director and the former actress also work together on several environmental and educational initiatives. James previously told The Guardian why...
Zoë Saldaña Says Intense Secrecy Tied to Marvel Roles 'Can Be Annoying Sometimes'
Saldaña had to take down an Instagram video that showed Marvel papers in a binder Zoë Saldaña admits being in the Marvel bubble sometimes isn't as great as it seems. The Guardians of the Galaxy star, 44, said in an interview in InStyle's Winter 2022 digital issue that working with Marvel can sometimes be tough because of its strict protocols for preventing leaks, which means that she will sometimes get a script just hours ahead of when she's scheduled to shoot. "That can be annoying sometimes," she said. "That's...
We Tried It: Disney+'s 'National Treasure' Escape Room Experience — with the Cast on Hand to Solve the Clues
Disney+ and PEOPLE are hosting a National Treasure: Edge of History-inspired escape room in L.A. this weekend, and our reporter got to work alongside the show's cast to solve the mystery If you've ever imagined yourself in one of the National Treasure films, trying to find treasure while also preserving priceless historical artifacts, you can make that dream come true this weekend at the Westfield Century City mall in Santa Monica, California. To celebrate the new Disney+ series National Treasure: Edge of History, the streamer and PEOPLE...
