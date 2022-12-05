5 Blackhawks Prospects Make Canada's Initial 2023 World Juniors Roster

Three defensemen and two forwards from Chicago's system are in the running to make Canada's World Juniors roster.

Youth is the name of the game for the Chicago Blackhawks right now. Amidst a full-scale rebuild, all eyes are on a top-heavy NHL Draft and prospects currently in the system. Hockey Canada announced Monday that five Hawks' prospects made the 2023 World Juniors team selection camp roster: defensemen Nolan Allan, Ethan Del Mastro, and Kevin Korchinski, and forwards Colton Dach and Ryan Greene.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The dynamic duo of Nolan Allan and Kevin Korchinski will have yet another opportunity to play together. A trade in November saw the Blackhawks' first-round picks link up on the blue line for the Seattle Thunderbirds of the WHL. Allan has 14 points and Korchinski has racked up 28 points so far this season.

Ethan Del Mastro looks poised to make his second World Juniors appearance for Canada after winning gold at the 2022 tournament . The 19-year-old captains the Mississauga Steelheads and has 18 points in 21 OHL games this season.

Up front, Colton Dach and Ryan Greene will look to carve out roles among Canada's talented group of forwards. Dach, the captain of the Kelowna Rockets, has 17 points in 14 WHL games. Greene has racked up 14 points in as many games in his first season at Boston University.

The 2023 World Juniors run from Dec. 26, 2022 through Jan. 5 in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Hockey Canada will trim down its roster on Dec. 12, so none of these Chicago Blackhawks' prospects are locks to make the squad yet.